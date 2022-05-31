Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, May 31

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occured of Michael McCaffrey, at his residence Cavangarden House, Ballyshannon.

Remains will repose at the family home on Tuesday from 4pm to 9pm, on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm and will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Thursday for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on St. Patrick's Church webcam.

Michael is predeceased by his wife Agnes, son Michael and is deeply missed and forever loved by daughters Mary (Fergal), Joanne (Timothy), Donna (Eamon), sons Robert (Una), Christopher (Dee), grandchildren. great-grandchild and friends.

Oliver Harte, Letterkenny

The unexpected death has taken place of Oliver Harte, The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny and formerly from Rossinver, Co. Leitrim.

Predeceased by his wife Carmel and his son baby Francis, parents Francis and Moira and sister Margaret. Deeply missed by his loving family Rory, Olivia and Mikey, brothers Johnny, Hugh, Peter, Austin, Brendan and James, sisters Monica and Mary, mother-in-law Rose Flanagan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Oliver’s remains will be reposing at his late residence on Tuesday from 3pm until 10pm and on Wednesday, June 1 from 3pm until 10pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday, June 2 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Helen Martha Roulston, Carrigans

The death has taken place of Helen Martha Roulston (née McCorkell), Lustilce View, Imlick, Carrigans.

Her remains are reposing at the family home. Funeral from there on Wednesday to Monreagh Presbyterian Church for Service at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining burying ground.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Monreagh Presbyterian Church Hall Fund c/o any family member.

Kitty Ward, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Kitty Ward, Longacre, Gortcally, Kerrykeel.

Removal from the Eternal Light Funeral Home, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday at 5pm going to Fannet Presbyterian Church, Kerrykeel to repose overnight. The church will remain open until 8pm for those who would like to pay their respects.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, June 1 at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Milford Presbyterian Cemetery.

Molly (Mary) Boland, Kildare and Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Molly (Mary) Boland, Curraghview, Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare and Ballybofey.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, her children Jenny, Billy, Terry, Angie and Paul, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, Sinéad, Sarah, Wayne, Daniel, Ian, Rachel, Terry, Céire and Ellie, great-grandchildren Lucy, Tanner, Scott and Charlie, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Anderson and Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Georgie Duffin (née O'Hara), Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Georgie Duffin (née O'Hara), Marian Park, Buncrana in Florida, USA.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, June 3 in Fort Lauderdale at 11 am.

Doreen Brown, Ruskey, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place in Brindley Manor nursing home of Doreen Brown, Ruskey, Convoy.

Beloved wife of Albert and loving mother of Sharon and mother in law to Brian. Deeply regretted by her sisters Margaret and Ann, brothers Harry and Colm, predeceased by her brothers Paddy and Denis.

Doreen will be sadly missed by her wider family circle, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, June 1 at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy, followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society Donegal branch care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Cornelius McBride, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place of Cornelius McBride, Larganreagh, Downings.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McGinty, Cloghan, Churchill

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGinty (née O'Donnell), Letterhilliue, Cloghan, at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Donal and will be sadly missed by her dearly loved family, Patrick, Liam, Danny, Bernadette and Kathleen and also by her sisters Bridie, Noreen (America) and brother Joey (Glenswilly) and also by her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

Kathleen's remains are reposing at her home until removal on Wednesday at 12.15pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Kilteevoge Cemetery

Family time on the morning of the funeral with neighbours and friends welcome at all other times.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on parish webcam: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Danny McElhinney, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Ramelton Community Hospital of Danny McElhinney, Tooban, Burnfoot.

Much loved brother of Ray McCabe, John and Liam. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday afternoon, May 31, at 12.15pm to St Mura's Church, Fahan, for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Danny's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Joe Gallagher, Letterkenny/Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Joe Gallagher Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, formerly Meenderry, Falcarragh.

The loving husband of Kathleen, devoted father to Jacqueline, Garvan and Nicola, adored grandfather of Éabha and Clara. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law Nika, brothers Denis and Eddie, sisters Kathleen, Sheila and Breda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, a wide circle of extended family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 31, at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Anna Gill, Creeslough and London

The death has occurred of Anna Gill (née McBride), Harrow, London, formerly of Doe Point, Creesslough.

Anna died peacefully at Carrick House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Steve. Sadly missed by her loving family: daughters Marie, Suzanne and Linda; sons-in-law Liam, Les and Jackie; grandchildren Stephen, Sean, Andrew, Mark, Robert, Lucy and Katy; great-grandchildren Thomas, Daniel, Madison, Ayda-Leigh and Nancy.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 17 at 10am at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 191 High Road, Harrow Weald HA3 5EE, followed by cremation at Breakspear Crematorium, Breakspear Road, Ruislip, HA4 7SJ.

Celia Feeley, Glengad

The death has occurred of Celia Feeley (née Crossan), Wetherby, West Yorkshire and formerly Glengad, Malin. She passed away peacefully at home after a short illness.

Proud and loving mother of Gerard (Ged) and mother-in-law to Joanne. Her unwavering devotion to her three grandsons Tom, Harry and Freddie will be forever remembered. Deeply missed by her heartbroken sisters, Mary, Sadie, Evelyn, Frances, Bernie, Kathleen, Doreen and her loyal, to the end brother Brian.

Her remains will repose where you may pay your respects from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 1 at Liam Collins Funeral Premises, 1 Dunailainn, Culdaff, F93 HE03.

Removal will take place on Thursday, June 2 to the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh, for a private family/extended family funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Family flowers only, or if desired, donations to St Gemma's Hospice, Moortown, Leeds c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.

