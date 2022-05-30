Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, May 30, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Molly (Mary) Boland, Curraghview, Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare and Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Molly (Mary) Boland, Curraghview, Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare and Ballybofey. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, her children Jenny, Billy, Terry, Angie and Paul, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, Sinéad, Sarah, Wayne, Daniel, Ian, Rachel, Terry, Céire and Ellie, great-grandchildren Lucy, Tanner, Scott and Charlie, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Anderson and Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Georgie Duffin (née O'Hara), Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Georgie Duffin (née O'Hara), Marian Park, Buncrana in Florida, USA.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, June 3 in Fort Lauderdale at 11 am.

Doreen Brown, Ruskey, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place in Brindley Manor nursing home of Doreen Brown, Ruskey, Convoy.

Beloved wife of Albert and loving mother of Sharon and mother in law to Brian. Deeply regretted by her sisters Margaret and Ann, brothers Harry and Colm, predeceased by her brothers Paddy and Denis.

Doreen will be sadly missed by her wider family circle, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm this evening.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, June 1 at 1.30 pm for 2pm funeral service in St Ninian’s parish Church, Convoy, followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society Donegal branch care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director Convoy.

Cornelius McBride, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place of Cornelius McBride, Larganreagh, Downings.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Kathleen McGinty, Cloghan, Churchill

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGinty (née O,Donnell), Letterhilliue, Cloghan, at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Donal and will be sadly missed by her dearly loved family, Patrick, Liam, Danny, Bernadette and Kathleen and also by her sisters Bridie, Noreen (America) and brother Joey (Glenswilly) and also by her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

Kathleen's remains are reposing at her home until removal on Wednesday at 12.15pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Kilteevoge Cemetery

Family time on Sunday night and on the morning of the funeral with neighbours and friends welcome at all other times.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on parish webcam: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Danny McElhinney, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Ramelton Community Hospital of Danny McElhinney, Tooban, Burnfoot. Much loved brother of Ray McCabe, John and Liam. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home today Sunday, May 29 from 4pm to 8pm. Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday afternoon, May 31, at 12.15pm to St Mura's Church, Fahan, for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Danny's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Joe Gallagher, Letterkenny/Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Joe Gallagher Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, formerly Meenderry, Falcarragh.

The loving husband of Kathleen, devoted father to Jacqueline, Garvan and Nicola, adored grandfather of Éabha and Clara. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law Nika, brothers Denis and Eddie, sisters Kathleen, Sheila and Breda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, a wide circle of extended family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Wake on Monday, May 30, from 1pm until 9pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 31, at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Rosary each night at 8pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Anna Gill, Creeslough and London

The death has occurred of Anna Gill (née McBride), Harrow, London, formerly of Doe Point, Creesslough.

Anna died peacefully at Carrick House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Steve. Sadly missed by her loving family: daughters Marie, Suzanne and Linda; sons-in-law Liam, Les and Jackie; grandchildren Stephen, Sean, Andrew, Mark, Robert, Lucy and Katy; great grandchildren Thomas, Daniel, Madison, Ayda-Leigh and Nancy.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 17 at 10am at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 191 High Road, Harrow Weald HA3 5EE, followed by cremation at Breakspear Crematorium, Breakspear Road, Ruislip, HA4 7SJ.

Celia Feeley, Glengad

The death has occurred of Celia Feeley (née Crossan), Wetherby, West Yorkshire and formerly Glengad, Malin. She passed away peacefully at home after a short illness.

Proud and loving mother of Gerard (Ged) and mother-in-law to Joanne. Her unwavering devotion to her three grandsons Tom, Harry and Freddie will be forever remembered. Deeply missed by her heartbroken sisters, Mary, Sadie, Evelyn, Frances, Bernie, Kathleen, Doreen and her loyal, to the end brother Brian.

Her remains will repose where you may pay your respects from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 1 at Liam Collins Funeral Premises, 1 Dunailainn, Culdaff, F93 HE03.

Removal will take place on Thursday, June 2 to the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh, for a private family/extended family funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Family flowers only, or if desired, donations to St Gemma's Hospice, Moortown, Leeds c/o any family member.

