Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, May 27

The following deaths have taken place:

- Bridget McGrenaghan, Fanad

- Olive Borland, Fanad

- Anna Gill, Creeslough and London

- Sylvia Long, Ballyshannon

- Jimmy Sweeney, Fanad

- Pat Boyle, Mountcharles

- Barney O'Reilly, Lettterkenny

- Paul Brennan, Letterkenny

- Frances McGinley, Milford

- Celia Feeley, Glengad

- Philomena Frize, Churchill

Bridget McGrenaghan, Fanad

The death has occurred of Bridget McGrenaghan (née Carr), Gortnatra, Fanad, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Donegal Hospice.

Predeceased by her husband Eddie, sister Eileen and brother Eddie.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Anne (Naas, Kildare), Bríd (Sligo) and Gráinne (Letterkenny), son Harry, sister Grace and her loving grandchildren Conor, Hugh, Rachael, Catherine and Finn.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Joseph Logue, Tim Mulcahy, Liam Duddy and daughter-in-law Edel, her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Bridget's remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Friday. Removal from there at 1.30pm on Sunday, May 29 arriving at St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The funeral cortege will travel from her home via Tullyconnell, Tullynadall and Kindrum on the afternoon of the funeral.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary's Fanavolty and St. Columba's Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors.

Olive Borland, Fanad

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Olive Borland, Cloughfin, Rossnakill, Fanad.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eric, family David (Fanad), Rema (Lisburn), Alison (Raphoe), Jonathan (Ramelton), Roger (Australia), Alister (Manor), Lorna (Fanad), Amanda (England), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Samuel Anderson, extended family and friends.

Wake at her home from 11am on Friday, with family time please from 11pm to 11am

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Motor Neuron Association and Gideons International, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Anna Gill, Creeslough and London



The death has occurred of Anna Gill (née McBride), Harrow, London, formerly of Doe Point, Creesslough.

Anna died peacefully at Carrick House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Steve. Sadly missed by her loving family: daughters Marie, Suzanne and Linda; sons-in-law Liam, Les and Jackie; grandchildren Stephen, Sean, Andrew, Mark, Robert, Lucy and Katy; great grandchildren Thomas, Daniel, Madison, Ayda-Leigh and Nancy.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 17 at 10am at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 191 High Road, Harrow Weald HA3 5EE, followed by cremation at Breakspear Crematorium, Breakspear Road, Ruislip, HA4 7SJ.

Sylvia Long, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Sylvia Long, 56 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon.

Her remains will repose at John McGee's Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm.

House strictly private please.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am. The funeral will travel via Ernedale Heights and Erne Sreet to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in The Rock Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Jimmy Sweeney, Fanad

The peaceful death has taken place of Jimmy Sweeney, The Ross, Rossnakill, Fanad.

Predeceased by his loving wife, Margaret, brothers, Mick and Eddie, sisters, Rosie and Nan and grandson Conor. Sadly missed by his brother, Frank, sister Brigid, sons, Michael, Joe, Aidan, Dannie, Gerard and Seamus, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren and his wider circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at the family home.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Massmount with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Day Centre, Fanad c/o any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Mary's Fanavolty and St Columba's Massmount Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stmarysfanavolty

Pat Boyle, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Pat Boyle, Drimgorman - Barr, Mountcharles.

Beloved husband of Kitty, loving father of Shaun and Patrick, Patricia, Michelle, Geraldine, Marian, Catriona, Jennifer and Deirdre and much loved brother of John Joe, Bernadette, Noreen, Kathleen, Teresa, Margaret and Mary(USA) and the late Tom, Danny and Breege.

He will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law and partner, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters in law and brothers in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence on Friday from 2pm to 9pm. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member.

Barney O'Reilly, Lettterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully at the Donegal Hospice, of Bernard (Barney) O'Reilly, Old Brook Court, Leck, Letterkenny, F92 FD1H and formerly of Steelaun, Carrowmore-Lacken, Killala, Co Mayo.

Beloved husband of Carmel, father of Aisling, grandfather of Ella, and father-in-law of Luke. Mourned by his nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at home in Old Brook Court, Leck, Letterkenny. Family time please from 9pm to 11am and house private on the morning of the funeral.

Removal on Friday at 12.10pm to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on St Eunans Cathedral Webcam Link

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Con Mc Daid, Funeral Director or any family member.

Paul Brennan, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Paul Brennan, 7 Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his father Michael. Sadly missed by his mum Bernie, sister Michelle, brother Barry, grandfather James, brothers-in-law, nephew and nieces. Fondly remembered by extended family members and a wide circle of friends.

His remains are reposing at his mother's residence at High Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Friday morning for Mass at 11am in St Eunan's Cathedral followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Rainbow Project, Derry care of any family member.

Frances McGinley, Milford

The death has occurred of Frances McGinley, Moylehill, Milford, peacefully at Donegal Hospice surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerald, daughters Lorraine and Veronica, sons Paul, Ciaran and Gerald, son-in-law Darren, daughter-in-law Shauna, partners Shane, Ceara and Fiona, grandchildren Nicole, Dylan, Kerrie, Cormac, Chloe, Clodagh, Robyn, Ryan and Cylah, great-grandchildren Maisie and Ella, brothers Sean, Michael, Pat, Des, Joe and Gerard, sisters Philomena and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Predeceased by her grandson Ricky, sister Rose and brother Eugene (Tootsie).

Her remains are reposing at her home. Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church, Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Celia Feeley, Glengad

The death has occurred of Celia Feeley (née Crossan), Wetherby, West Yorkshire and formerly Glengad, Malin, peacefully at home after a short illness.

Proud and loving mother of Gerard (Ged) and mother-in-law to Joanne. Her unwavering devotion to her three grandsons Tom, Harry and Freddie will be forever remembered. Deeply missed by her heartbroken sisters, Mary, Sadie, Evelyn, Frances, Bernie, Kathleen, Doreen and her loyal, to the end brother Brian.

Her remains will repose where you may pay your respects from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 1 at Liam Collins Funeral Premises, 1 Dunailainn, Culdaff, F93 HE03.

Removal will take place on Thursday, June 2 to the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh, for a private family/extended family funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Family flowers only, or if desired, donations to St Gemma's Hospice, Moortown, Leeds c/o any family member.

Philomena Frize, Churchill

The sudden death has taken place in Sydney, Australia of Philomena Frize, formerly Prucklish, Churchill.

Predeceased by parents Jim and Annie Frize. Fondly remembered by partner Lesley. Deeply regretted by brothers Thomas (Drumkeen), James (Trenagh), Noel (Derora), Liam (Boston) Terry (Derora), sisters Marie (London) Kathleen (Derora), Anne (Prucklish), Joan (Letterkenny) and Claire (Prucklish). Always remembered by her extended family members, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Memorial service to celebrate the life of Philomena Frize will be held on Saturday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.

