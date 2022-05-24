Search

24 May 2022

Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022

Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Baby Luke George Black,

Bridie Barr née Brennan, Avondale House, Burnfoot and formerly from Dunree

- Myles McFadden, Falcarragh

- Hugh Brogan, Stranorlar

- William Paterson, Convoy 

- Sarah Terry, Falcarragh

Philomena Frize, Churchill

Alexander G Flood, Bundoran

Baby Luke George Black, Mountcharles and Ballinamallard, Fermanagh

Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles and Ballinamallard, County Fermanagh

Born sleeping, son of Gareth and Noelle Graham Black, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles and Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh. House private to family and close friends.

Bridie Barr née Brennan, Avondale House, Burnfoot and formerly from Dunree

The death has occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Bridie Barr née Brennan, Avondale House, Burnfoot and formerly from Dunree. Predeceased by her husband Jack and son Michael.
Much-loved mother of Patrick, Eileen, Kathleen King, John, Jim and Deirdre.
Bridie’s remains will be reposing at her home from 7pm on Tuesday, May 24.
Removal Thursday, May 26 at 1.15pm to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.
Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Myles McFadden, Killult, Falcarragh

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Myles McFadden, Killult, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by his parents. Survived by his sisters Sally, Una, Kathleen, Veronica and Mairead, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends. 

Remains reposing at his late residence in Killult. Funeral from there on Thursday, May 26 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in Falcarragh Cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Hugh Brogan, 10 Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred at his late residence of Hugh Brogan, 10 Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father to Anne Marie, Catherine, Helen, and Emer, cherished brother of Margaret, (Donegal Town), Ancy (Letterkenny) and the late Drew, Bridgeen, and Marie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sisters, sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home from 6pm this evening (Tuesday).

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, May 26 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at
11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

 

William (Billy) Paterson, Demesne, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of William (Billy) Paterson, Demesne, Convoy.

Predeceased by his wife Nora. Sadly missed by his loving sons Sean and Gary, daughters in law  Annemarie and Anna, grandchildren Emmett, Oran, Aine, James, Niamh, Orlagh and Thomas, also his sisters Mary and Sana.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 11.30am for 12 noon funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy, followed by burial in the family plot in the old cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 12 noon each day and private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy. 

Sarah Terry, Meenderry, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Sarah Terry, Meenderry, Falcarragh, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Edward (Ned), son Patrick and daughter Grace Sweeney.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Brenda, Sadie and Mary, sons Michael, Joe and Martin, sons in law and daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the wider circle of family and friends.

Remains are reposing at her daughter Brenda’s home in Meenderry.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, May 24 for 2pm requiem Mass in Teach Pobail Chriost Ri, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm-10am and on the morning of the funeral.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork or Sweeney Directors Facebook page. 

Philomena Frize, Churchill

The sudden death has taken place in Sydney, Australia of Philomena Frize, formerly Prucklish, Churchill.

Predeceased by parents Jim and Annie Frize. Fondly remembered by partner Lesley. Deeply regretted by brothers Thomas (Drumkeen), James (Trenagh), Noel (Derora), Liam (Boston) Terry (Derora), sisters Marie (London) Kathleen (Derora), Anne (Prucklish), Joan (Letterkenny) and Claire (Prucklish). Always remembered by her extended family members, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Memorial service to celebrate the life of Philomena Frize will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly. 

Alexander G Flood, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Alexander G Flood, Church Road, Bundoran.

He died Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Arizona, USA while visiting family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews.

He died as he lived life, traveling the world and being with family for the holidays.

Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, January 3. A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun Funeral Home Wednesday, January 5.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 26 at Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church Road, Bundoran.

Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul. 

