Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, May 24

The following deaths have taken place:

Myles McFadden, Killult, Falcarragh

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Myles McFadden, Killult, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by his parents. Survived by his sisters Sally, Una, Kathleen, Veronica and Mairead, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Hugh Brogan, 10 Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred at his late residence of Hugh Brogan, 10 Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father to Anne Marie, Catherine, Helen, and Emer, cherished brother of Margaret, (Donegal Town), Ancy (Letterkenny) and the late Drew, Bridgeen, and Marie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sisters, sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home from 6pm this evening (Tuesday).

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, May 26 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at

11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

William (Billy) Paterson, Demesne, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of William (Billy) Paterson, Demesne, Convoy.

Predeceased by his wife Nora. Sadly missed by his loving sons Sean and Gary, daughters in law Annemarie and Anna, grandchildren Emmett, Oran, Aine, James, Niamh, Orlagh and Thomas, also his sisters Mary and Sana.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 11.30am for 12 noon funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy, followed by burial in the family plot in the old cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 12 noon each day and private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Sarah Terry, Meenderry, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Sarah Terry, Meenderry, Falcarragh, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Edward (Ned), son Patrick and daughter Grace Sweeney.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Brenda, Sadie and Mary, sons Michael, Joe and Martin, sons in law and daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the wider circle of family and friends.

Remains are reposing at her daughter Brenda’s home in Meenderry.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, May 24 for 2pm requiem Mass in Teach Pobail Chriost Ri, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm-10am and on the morning of the funeral.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork or Sweeney Directors Facebook page.

Mary Friel, Gaoth Dobhair



The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Friel (née Mills), An Luinnigh Mhór, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her husband Micí. Sadly missed by her sons Maurice, Michael, Anthony and Christopher, her daughters Agnes (Khan) and Kathleen (Friel), her brother Dennis and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, May 24 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming.

Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

Arthur Maguire, Gortahork

The death has taken place in The Galway Clinic of Arthur Maguire, Upper Fanaboy, Gortahork and originally from Belfast. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, daughter Fiona, son Richard, stepdaughter Jan, stepson Greg, daughter-in-law Elaine, grandchildren Elva and Rex and extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home. Wake is private to family, neighbours and close friends only.

House private from 9pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Tuesday, May 24 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Philomena Frize, Churchill

The sudden death has taken place in Sydney, Australia of Philomena Frize, formerly Prucklish, Churchill.

Predeceased by parents Jim and Annie Frize. Fondly remembered by partner Lesley. Deeply regretted by brothers Thomas (Drumkeen), James (Trenagh), Noel (Derora), Liam (Boston) Terry (Derora), sisters Marie (London) Kathleen (Derora), Anne (Prucklish), Joan (Letterkenny) and Claire (Prucklish). Always remembered by her extended family members, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Memorial service to celebrate the life of Philomena Frize will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly.

John R Coyle, Dublin / Derry / Buncrana

The death has occurred of John R Coyle, Hillsbrook Ave, Perrystown and formerly of Rosemount, Derry, Buncrana. Poet and former youth and community officer in Dublin 12 and Seán McDermott Street.

Beloved husband of Elizabeth, loving dad of Maria, Clare and Lisa and a much-loved brother of Eileen, Florence, Denis, Harry, Patricia, Teresa and the late Dan, Marian, Ciaran (Seamus).

John will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, father-in-law Dermot, Maria’s fiancé John, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law especially Don, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends especially his four-legged pal Layla.

John’s Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, May 24 in Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery.

To view John’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, please see following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage.

House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Foyle Hospice – Please see link: https://foylehospice.com/donate/.

Alexander G Flood, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Alexander G Flood, Church Road, Bundoran.

He died Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Arizona, USA while visiting family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews.

He died as he lived life, traveling the world and being with family for the holidays.

Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, January 3. A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun Funeral Home Wednesday, January 5.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 26 at Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church Road, Bundoran.

Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul.

