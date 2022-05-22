Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, May 22

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Friel, Gaoth Dobhair

- Arthur Maguire, Gortahork

- Seamus Hoare, Kildare / Letterkenny

- Anne Conoulty, Louth / Ballyshannon

- Philomena Frize, Churchill

- John R Coyle, Dublin / Derry / Buncrana

- Alexander G Flood, Bundoran

Mary Friel, Gaoth Dobhair



The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Friel (Née Mills), An Luinnigh Mhór, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her husband Micí. Sadly missed by her sons Maurice, Michael, Anthony and Christopher, her daughters Agnes (Khan) and Kathleen (Friel), her brother Dennis and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. Rosary on Sunday and Monday at 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, May 24 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming.

Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

Arthur Maguire, Gortahork



The death has taken place in The Galway Clinic of Arthur Maguire, Upper Fanaboy, Gortahork and originally from Belfast. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, daughter Fiona, son Richard, stepdaughter Jan, stepson Greg, daughter-in-law Elaine, grandchildren Elva and Rex and extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his home on Sunday, May 22 from 2pm.

Wake is private to family, neighbours and close friends only.

House private from 9pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Tuesday, May 24 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Seamus Hoare, Kildare / Letterkenny





The peaceful death has taken place in the loving care of the staff in Parke House Nursing, Home, Kilcock, Co Kildare of Seamus Hoare, Leixlip, Co Kildare, formerly of Church Lane, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by wife Patricia (Patsy) née Gallagher. Deeply regretted by son Derek, Anne-Marie Hesselden, Patricia Falino, Sheila Hoare, son’s in law and daughter in law 14 grandchildren and three great-grandsons. Sadly missed by brother in law Eugene O’ Boyle (Letterkenny), extended family members, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and many friends in Leixlip and Letterkenny.

Seamus’s remains will repose in Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Sunday, May, 22 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, at 11am on Monday, May 23, followed by interment in New Leck Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Anne Conoulty, Louth / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Anne Conoulty (née Keon), Dartry, Stickillen, Ardee, Co Louth and formerly of Askill House and Tonregee, Ballyshannon. She passed away peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee.

Anne will be deeply missed by her devoted and much-loved family, her husband Mick, son Aidan, daughters Aisling, Niamh and Sharon, her grandchildren Colm, Fionn, Katie, Conall, Luke, Ciara, Shane, Conor and Anna, sons-in-law David and Peter, predeceased son-in-law Des, sisters Maureen and Kathleen, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Anne will repose at her home (Eircode A92 H590) on Sunday, May 22 from 3pm to 8pm.

Please continue to wear face masks when attending reposing.

House Private on Monday Morning Please. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam; https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

Philomena Frize, Churchill

The sudden death has taken place in Sydney, Australia of Philomena Frize, formerly Prucklish, Churchill. Predeceased by parents Jim and Annie Frize. Fondly remembered by partner Lesley. Deeply regretted by brothers Thomas (Drumkeen), James (Trenagh), Noel (Derora), Liam (Boston) Terry (Derora), sisters Marie (London) Kathleen (Derora), Anne (Prucklish), Joan (letterkenny) and Claire (Prucklish). Always remembered by her extended family members, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Memorial service to celebrate the life of Philomena Frize will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly.

John R Coyle, Dublin / Derry / Buncrana

The death has occurred of John R Coyle, Hillsbrook Ave, Perrystown and formerly of Rosemount, Derry, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. Poet and former youth and community officer in Dublin 12 and Seán McDermott Street. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, loving dad of Maria, Clare and Lisa and a much-loved brother of Eileen, Florence, Denis, Harry, Patricia, Teresa and the late Dan, Marian, Ciaran (Seamus).

John will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, father-in-law Dermot, Maria’s Fiancé John, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law especially Don, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends especially his four-legged pal Layla.

John’s Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, May 24 in Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery.

To view John’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, please see following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage.

House Private Please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Foyle Hospice – Please see link: https://foylehospice.com/donate/.

Alexander G Flood, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Alexander G Flood, Church Road, Bundoran.

He died Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Arizona, USA while visiting family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews.

He died as he lived life, traveling the world and being with family for the holidays.

Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, January 3. A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun Funeral Home Wednesday, January 5.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 26 at Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church Road, Bundoran.

Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul.

