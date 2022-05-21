Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, May 21

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anna Borland, Kerrykeel

- Seamus Hoare, Kildare / Letterkenny

- Joe Rooney, Convoy

- Anne Conoulty, Louth / Ballyshannon

- Patrick O’Donnell, Glenties

- Philomena Frize, Churchill

- John R Coyle, Dublin / Derry / Buncrana

- Carrie Harvey, Letterkenny

- Bridie Grant, Buncrana

- Margaret O’ Brien, Ballybofey

- Alexander G Flood, Bundoran

- Daniel Greene, Meath / Ranafast

Anna Borland, Kerrykeel



The death has taken place of Anna Borland, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, May 22 at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Massmount with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem mass can be viewed live via the St Columba’s, Massmount, facebook page. https://mfacebook.com//stmarysfanavolty.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice Palliative Care Team c/o Dunleavy Funeral Directors.

Seamus Hoare, Kildare / Letterkenny





The peaceful death has taken placein the loving care of the staff in Parke House Nursing, Home, Kilcock, Co Kildare of Seamus Hoare, Leixlip, Co Kildare, formerly of Church Lane, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by wife Patricia (Patsy) née Gallagher. Deeply regretted by son Derek, Anne-Marie Hesselden, Patricia Falino, Sheila Hoare, son’s in law and daughter in law 14 grandchildren and three great-grandsons. Sadly missed by brother in law Eugene O’ Boyle (Letterkenny), extended family members, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and many friends in Leixlip and Letterkenny.

Seamus’s remains will repose in Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Sunday, May, 22 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, at 11am on Monday, May 23, followed by interment in New Leck Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Joe Rooney, Convoy



The peaceful death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Joe (Joseph) Rooney, Townparks, Convoy.

His remains will repose at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Saturday, May 21 from 6pm untill 10pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday, May 22at 9am for 9.30am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy and afterwards to Cavan Crematorium for cremation at 1.30pm.

Anne Conoulty, Louth / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Anne Conoulty (née Keon), Dartry, Stickillen, Ardee, Co Louth and formerly of Askill House and Tonregee, Ballyshannon. She passed away peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee.

Anne will be deeply missed by her devoted and much-loved family, her husband Mick, son Aidan, daughters Aisling, Niamh and Sharon, her grandchildren Colm, Fionn, Katie, Conall, Luke, Ciara, Shane, Conor and Anna, sons-in-law David and Peter, predeceased son-in-law Des, sisters Maureen and Kathleen, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Anne will repose at her home (Eircode A92 H590) on Sunday, May 22 from 3pm to 8pm.

Please continue to wear face masks when attending reposing.

House Private on Monday Morning Please. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam; https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

Patrick O’Donnell, Glenties



The death has taken place of Patrick O’Donnell at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs.

Remains are reposing at Gortnasillagh, Glenties, F94 TK40.

Removal on Sunday afternoon at 1.30pm, for Requiem Mass at St Connell's Church, Glenties at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Glenties Day Centre care of any family member.

Family time from 10pm from 10pm on Saturday night until 11am Sunday morning.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at: www.churchservcies.tv/glenties.

Philomena Frize, Churchill

The sudden death has taken place in Sydney, Australia of Philomena Frize, formerly Prucklish, Churchill. Predeceased by parents Jim and Annie Frize. Fondly remembered by partner Lesley. Deeply regretted by brothers Thomas (Drumkeen), James (Trenagh), Noel (Derora), Liam (Boston) Terry (Derora), sisters Marie (London) Kathleen (Derora), Anne (Prucklish), Joan (letterkenny) and Claire (Prucklish). Always remembered by her extended family members, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Memorial service to celebrate the life of Philomena Frize will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly.

John R Coyle, Dublin / Derry / Buncrana

The death has occurred of John R Coyle, Hillsbrook Ave, Perrystown and formerly of Rosemount, Derry, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. Poet and former youth and community officer in Dublin 12 and Seán McDermott Street. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, loving dad of Maria, Clare and Lisa and a much-loved brother of Eileen, Florence, Denis, Harry, Patricia, Teresa and the late Dan, Marian, Ciaran (Seamus).

John will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, father-in-law Dermot, Maria’s Fiancé John, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law especially Don, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends especially his four-legged pal Layla.

John’s Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, May 24 in Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery.

To view John’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, please see following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage.

House Private Please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Foyle Hospice – Please see link: https://foylehospice.com/donate/.

Carrie Harvey, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Carrie Harvey née Coyle, Tullygay, Letterkenny F92 86D8 and formerly New Line Road.

Pre-deceased by her husband Eamon in 2004 and son Nigel in 2011. Deeply missed by her son, Andrew and wife Olivia, Tullygay, son Darren and wife Dympna, Garage Court, Old Town, grandchildren Amy, Emma, Pippa, Molly and Claire, brother Cyril, Letterkenny and sister Audrey, England, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Carrie’s remains are reposing at her son Andrew and wife Olivias’ home at Tullygay, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there at 11.15am on Sunday, May 22 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Bridie Grant, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Bridie Grant, 5 Cloncool Park, Buncrana, and late of Middle Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Sunday, May 22 at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Cockhill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Margaret O’ Brien, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at her home of Margaret O’ Brien, Donegal Road, Ballybofey. Beloved wife of Pat and the late Bernard, and much loved, mother of Willie, Caroline, Jennifer, Charmian, Ramona and the late Damien, cherished sister of Fintan, Plunkett, Anne and the late Kay, Mel and Ita.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21 with visiting time from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday May 22 at 10.35 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Alexander G Flood, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Alexander G Flood, Church Road, Bundoran.

He died Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Arizona, USA while visiting family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews.

He died as he lived life, traveling the world and being with family for the holidays.

Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, January 3. A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun Funeral Home Wednesday, January 5.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 26 at Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church Road, Bundoran.

Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul.

Daniel Greene, Meath / Ranafast

The death has occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the Mater Hospital of Daniel (Dónal Mary Rua) Greene, Silverlawns, Navan, Meath and formerly Ranafast.

Predeceased by his parents Dennis and Mary Rua, brothers Frank and Paddy and his sisters Kathleen and Bella, he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, sons Dennis and Donal Aodh, loving Dede to Nathan, Darragh, Aoife, Óisin and Donal Óg, daughters-in-law Marion and Maggie, brother Donnchadh (Leeds, UK and Ranafast), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home on Saturday from 2 pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1 pm in St Patrick’s Church, Slane which can be viewed on https://www.slaneparish.ie/livestream. Burial will take place afterwards in St Eric’s Cemetery, Slane

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Mater Foundation.

