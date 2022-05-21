Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, May 21

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anne Conoulty, Louth / Ballyshannon

- Patrick O’Donnell, Glenties

- Philomena Frize, Churchill

- John R Coyle, Dublin / Derry / Buncrana

- Carrie Harvey, Letterkenny

- Mary Hannon, Moville

- Bridie Grant, Buncrana

- Margaret O’ Brien, Ballybofey

- Seamus McCarron, Convoy

- Willie McColgan, Muff

- Con Byrne, Kilkenny / Arranmore Island

- Sarah Faherty, Galway / Cork / Letterkenny

- Alexander G Flood, Bundoran

- Daniel Greene, Meath / Ranafast

Anne Conoulty, Louth / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Anne Conoulty (née Keon), Dartry, Stickillen, Ardee, Co Louth and formerly of Askill House and Tonregee, Ballyshannon. She passed away peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee.

Anne will be deeply missed by her devoted and much-loved family, her husband Mick, son Aidan, daughters Aisling, Niamh and Sharon, her grandchildren Colm, Fionn, Katie, Conall, Luke, Ciara, Shane, Conor and Anna, sons-in-law David and Peter, predeceased son-in-law Des, sisters Maureen and Kathleen, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Anne will repose at her home (Eircode A92 H590) on Sunday, May 22 from 3pm to 8pm.

Please continue to wear face masks when attending reposing.

House Private on Monday Morning Please. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam; https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

Patrick O’Donnell, Glenties



The death has taken place of Patrick O’Donnell at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs.

Remains are reposing at Gortnasillagh, Glenties, F94 TK40.

Removal on Sunday afternoon at 1.30pm, for Requiem Mass at St Connell's Church, Glenties at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Glenties Day Centre care of any family member.

Family time from 10pm tonight (Friday) until 12 noon on Saturday, also from 10pm on Saturday night until 11am Sunday morning.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at: www.churchservcies.tv/glenties.

Philomena Frize, Churchill

The sudden death has taken place in Sydney, Australia of Philomena Frize, formerly Prucklish, Churchill. Predeceased by parents Jim and Annie Frize. Fondly remembered by partner Lesley. Deeply regretted by brothers Thomas (Drumkeen), James (Trenagh), Noel (Derora), Liam (Boston) Terry (Derora), sisters Marie (London) Kathleen (Derora), Anne (Prucklish), Joan (letterkenny) and Claire (Prucklish). Always remembered by her extended family members, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Memorial service to celebrate the life of Philomena Frize will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly.

John R Coyle, Dublin / Derry / Buncrana

The death has occurred of John R Coyle, Hillsbrook Ave, Perrystown and formerly of Rosemount, Derry, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. Poet and former youth and community officer in Dublin 12 and Seán McDermott Street. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, loving dad of Maria, Clare and Lisa and a much-loved brother of Eileen, Florence, Denis, Harry, Patricia, Teresa and the late Dan, Marian, Ciaran (Seamus).

John will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, father-in-law Dermot, Maria’s Fiancé John, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law especially Don, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends especially his four-legged pal Layla.

John’s Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, May 24 in Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery.

To view John’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, please see following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage.

House Private Please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Foyle Hospice – Please see link: https://foylehospice.com/donate/.

Carrie Harvey, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Carrie Harvey née Coyle, Tullygay, Letterkenny F92 86D8 and formerly New Line Road.

Pre-deceased by her husband Eamon in 2004 and son Nigel in 2011. Deeply missed by her son, Andrew and wife Olivia, Tullygay, son Darren and wife Dympna, Garage Court, Old Town, grandchildren Amy, Emma, Pippa, Molly and Claire, brother Cyril, Letterkenny and sister Audrey, England, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Carrie’s remains are reposing at her son Andrew and wife Olivias’ home at Tullygay, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there at 11.15am on Sunday, May 22 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Hannon, Moville

The death has taken place of Mary Hannon, Main Street, Moville.

Her remains will repose at her home on Friday, May 20 from 4pm to 8pm. House is private.

Removal tomorrow on Saturday, at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial afterwards in Ballybrack cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.movilleparish.com.

Bridie Grant, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Bridie Grant, 5 Cloncool Park, Buncrana, and late of Middle Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Sunday, May 22 at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Cockhill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Margaret O’ Brien, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at her home of Margaret O’ Brien, Donegal Road, Ballybofey. Beloved wife of Pat and the late Bernard, and much loved, mother of Willie, Caroline, Jennifer, Charmian, Ramona and the late Damien, cherished sister of Fintan, Plunkett, Anne and the late Kay, Mel and Ita.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21 with visiting time from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday May 22 at 10.35 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Seamus McCarron, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy of Seamus McCarron, Finnydurk, Convoy.

He will be sadly missed by his sisters Jeanie and Katty, nieces, nephews, wider family circle, neighbours and friends. He is predeceased by his brothers John, Dan and Joe, sisters Nan, Molly, Eileen and Tessie.

Remains reposing at his nephew Fergus Kelly’s residence Gortletteragh, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday at 2.15pm for 3pm funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church Convoy, followed by burial in the family plot in the old cemetery.

Willie McColgan, Muff

The death has taken place in Carndonagh Hospital of Willie McColgan, Garrison, Iskaheen, Muff.

Husband of the late Gertrude and Dear Mother of Adrian and Helena. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Fionn, Daire, Dylan, Caolán, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Anthony, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, family circle and friends.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30 am going to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Con Byrne, Kilkenny / Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Byrne (ex-An Garda Síochána ), Foulkscourt Johnstown Co Kilkenny and formerly Arranmore Island, peacefully, surrounded by his family in the excellent care of nurses and staff at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters John, Patricia, Maureen and Bernard.

Deeply regretted by his wife Breda, his family Angela, Nelius and Oonagh, sons-in-law Philip and Eoin, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Matthew, Philip, Anna, James, Alice, Conal and Killian, brother Conal, sisters Brigid and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, his extended family and a wide circle of friends.

His remains will repose at Doyle's funeral home Urlingford (Eircode E41 XO38) on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from his residence on Saturday afternoon arriving for Requiem Mass at 1 pm in St Kieran’s Church, Johnstown with burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Mass for Cornelius can be viewed by pressing the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/johnstown-parish-live-stream/.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to RNLI Lifeboats at rnli.org.

Sarah Faherty, Galway / Cork / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Sarah Faherty (née Greaney), of Derryloughane West, Spiddal, Co Galway and formerly of Cork and Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Siobhán (Letterkenny), parents Darby and Jude, brothers Liam and Pat, sisters Mary and Anne, son-in-law Eoin, brother-in-law Patrick and nephew Dermot. Sadly missed by her son Patrick, daughter Kathleen Dwane (Kildorrey, Cork), daughter-in-law Noreen, son-in-law Ned, grandchildren Emma, Keith, Laura, Sarah and Damien, great-grandchildren Aoibhinn and Oran, sister Delia, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Her remains will repose in the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen Church, Barna on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from her daughter Kathleen’s residence in Derryloughane, Spiddal on Saturday at 1pm for Mass in Cill Éinne Church, Spiddal at 1.30pm. Burial will take place afterwards in Knock Cemetery, Inverin.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Tearmann Éanna, Tully, Ballinahown. House private.

Alexander G Flood, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Alexander G Flood, Church Road, Bundoran.

He died Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Arizona, USA while visiting family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews.

He died as he lived life, traveling the world and being with family for the holidays.

Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, January 3. A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun Funeral Home Wednesday, January 5.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 26 at Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church Road, Bundoran.

Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul.

Daniel Greene, Meath / Ranafast

The death has occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the Mater Hospital of Daniel (Dónal Mary Rua) Greene, Silverlawns, Navan, Meath and formerly Ranafast.

Predeceased by his parents Dennis and Mary Rua, brothers Frank and Paddy and his sisters Kathleen and Bella, he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, sons Dennis and Donal Aodh, loving Dede to Nathan, Darragh, Aoife, Óisin and Donal Óg, daughters-in-law Marion and Maggie, brother Donnchadh (Leeds, UK and Ranafast), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home on Saturday from 2 pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1 pm in St Patrick’s Church, Slane which can be viewed on https://www.slaneparish.ie/livestream. Burial will take place afterwards in St Eric’s Cemetery, Slane

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Mater Foundation.

