Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, May 20, 2022

Mary Hannon, Main Street, Moville

The death has taken place of Mary Hannon, Main Street, Moville.

Her remains will repose at her home today (Friday) from 4pm-8pm, with house private thereafter.

Removal tomorrow (Sat) morning at 10.40 for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.movilleparish.com

Bridie Grant, 5 Cloncool Park, Buncrana, and late of Middle Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Bridie Grant, 5 Cloncool Park, Buncrana, and late of Middle Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Sunday 22 May at 10.10am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Cockhill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Margaret O’ Brien,Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at her home of Margaret O’ Brien, Donegal Road, Ballybofey. Beloved wife of Pat and the late Bernard, and much loved, mother of Willie, Caroline, Jennifer, Charmian, Ramona and the late Damien, cherished sister of Fintan, Plunkett, Anne and the late Kay, Mel and Ita.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, brothers, sister, nephews ,nieces, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Friday and Saturday May 20 and 21 with visiting time from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday May 22 at 10.35 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Seamus McCarron, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy of Seamus McCarron, Finnydurk, Convoy.

He will be sadly missed by his sisters Jeanie and Katty, nieces, nephews, wider family circle, neighbours and friends. He is predeceased by his brothers John, Dan and Joe, sisters Nan, Molly, Eileen and Tessie.

His are reposing at his nephew Fergus Kelly’s residence Gortletteragh, Ballybofey from 6pm on Thursday.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday at 2.15pm for 3pm Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church Convoy, followed by burial in the family plot in the old cemetery.

Pat Oliver, Convoy

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home Convoy of Pat Oliver Magheranappin, Convoy.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Evelyn, son Paul, daughter-in-law Nicola and grandsons Ethan and Dylan. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Myrtle McClay, Caroline Gregg and Freda Henshaw, brothers Aubrey Oliver and David Oliver.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday at 1.30pm for 2 pm Funeral Service in St Ninian's Parish Church, Convoy followed by burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

House private, family and friends welcome. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, please.

Willie McColgan, Muff

The death has taken place in Carndonagh Hospital of Willie McColgan, Garrison, Iskaheen, Muff.

Husband of the late Gertrude and Dear Mother of Adrian and Helena. Sadly missed by his Grandchildren Fionn, Daire, Dylan, Caolán, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Anthony, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, family circle and friends.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30 am going to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Packie Lindsay, Lifford

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick (Packie) Lindsay, 460 Croaghan Heights, Lifford and formerly of Ballindrait.

Beloved husband of Anne, much loved father of Geraldine, Tina, Patrick, Terence, Trevor, Audrey, Rhonda, Bronagh and Roma and brother of Tom, George, Barney, Mickey, Tony, Eileen and the late John, Lizzie and Jimmy.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 11.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 12 noon. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice.

Joe Keeney, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Keeney, 23, Fairgreen Hill, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his parents Phonsie and Josephine (Josie). Deeply regretted by the entire Keeney family.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Requiem Mass can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished, to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund or Medical 2 LUH, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Ann Mulrine, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Anne Mulrine (née Ballantyne), Gortnaquiqley, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by her husband Seamus and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe on Thursday until 8pm, with rosary at 8pm

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.40am going to St Eunan’s Church Raphoe for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed at: https://parishofraphoe.com/groups/

Nora Gallagher, Leitrim / Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Nora Gallagher Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co Leitrim and formerly of Falcarragh, in her 98th year peacefully at Aras Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill in the company of her daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Ben Kilgallon together with the staff and nurses of Aras Carolan Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary, her sister; Kitty, brothers Charlie and Barnie, her life long neighbour and friend Hughie Gallagher and her granddaughter Suzanne Kilgannon.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Kathleen Kilgallon, son John Doherty, son-in-law; Ben, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Kieran and his partner Lisa, Paul and his wife Martina, great-grandchildren Aimee, Nadia, Kathlyn, Jamie, Jack, Harry, Corey and Kayden, sisters Mary and Sheila (Falcarragh), Nellie (Manchester), brothers Michael and Paddy (Glasgow), brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Margaret and Myra, nephews, nieces and especially her niece and life long friend Sheila Tardine and her many friends in Aras Carolan.

Her remains will lie in repose at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Friday from 10am to 11.15am with remains to arrive in St Mary’s Church Cloone for Funeral Mass as 12 noon.

Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired to Aras Carolan Patient Comfort Fund care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Please adhere to no handshaking, wearing of masks and social distancing protocols.

Con Byrne, Kilkenny / Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Byrne (ex-An Garda Síochána ), Foulkscourt Johnstown Co Kilkenny and formerly Arranmore Island, peacefully, surrounded by his family in the excellent care of nurses and staff at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters John, Patricia, Maureen and Bernard.

Deeply regretted by his wife Breda, his family Angela, Nelius and Oonagh, sons-in-law Philip and Eoin, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Matthew, Philip, Anna, James, Alice, Conal and Killian, brother Conal, sisters Brigid and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, his extended family and a wide circle of friends.

His remains will repose at Doyle's funeral home Urlingford (Eircode E41 XO38) on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from his residence on Saturday afternoon arriving for Requiem Mass at 1 pm in St Kieran’s Church, Johnstown with burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Mass for Cornelius can be viewed by pressing the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/johnstown-parish-live-stream/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to RNLI Lifeboats at rnli.org

Sarah Faherty, Galway / Cork / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Sarah Faherty (née Greaney), of Derryloughane West, Spiddal, Co Galway and formerly of Cork and Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Siobhán (Letterkenny), parents Darby and Jude, brothers Liam and Pat, sisters Mary and Anne, son-in-law Eoin, brother-in-law Patrick and nephew Dermot. Sadly missed by her son Patrick, daughter Kathleen Dwane (Kildorrey, Cork), daughter-in-law Noreen, son-in-law Ned, grandchildren Emma, Keith, Laura, Sarah and Damien, great-grandchildren Aoibhinn and Oran, sister Delia, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Her remains will repose in the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen Church, Barna on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from her daughter Kathleen’s residence in Derryloughane, Spiddal on Saturday at 1pm for Mass in Cill Éinne Church, Spiddal at 1.30pm. Burial will take place afterwards in Knock Cemetery, Inverin.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Tearmann Éanna, Tully, Ballinahown. House private.

Alexander G Flood, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Alexander G Flood, Church Road, Bundoran.

He died Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Arizona, USA while visiting family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews.

He died as he lived life, traveling the world and being with family for the holidays.

Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, January 3. A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun Funeral Home Wednesday, January 5.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 26 at Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church Road, Bundoran.

Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul.

Daniel Greene, Meath / Ranafast

The death has occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the Mater Hospital of Daniel (Dónal Mary Rua) Greene, Silverlawns, Navan, Meath and formerly Ranafast.

Predeceased by his parents Dennis and Mary Rua, brothers Frank and Paddy and his sisters Kathleen and Bella, he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, sons Dennis and Donal Aodh, loving Dede to Nathan, Darragh, Aoife, Óisin and Donal Óg, daughters-in-law Marion and Maggie, brother Donnchadh (Leeds, UK and Ranafast), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home on Saturday from 2 pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass Sunday at 1 pm in St Patrick’s Church, Slane which can be viewed on https://www.slaneparish.ie/livestream Burial will take place afterwards in St Eric’s Cemetery, Slane

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Mater Foundation.

Sean McFadden, Gaoth Dobhair / Glasgow

The death has occurred at his home in Glasgow of John (Sean) McFadden of Bunaninver, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Frances, he will be missed by his brother Joe, his children John, Stephen, Joseph and Angela and grandchildren Eve, Luke, Johnny, Louis, Matteo, Gianluca and Marco and his son-in-law Enzo and daughter-in-law Ann Marie.

His remains will arrive at Holy Cross Chapel, 113 Dixon Ave, Glasgow G42 8ER on Thursday at 6.30pm when there will be short prayers.

The Requiem Mass will be on Friday at 9.30am followed by burial at Linn Crematorium. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOd2-X2hEiw

