Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, May 17, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Patrick Grant, 5 Cloncool Park, Buncrana

- Canice Gamble, Corcullion, Castlefin

- Daniel Greene, Meath/Ranafast

- PJ Gallagher, Killybegs

- Billy Moore, Letterkenny

- Mickey McGinley, Creeslough

- Patrick Grant, Buncrana

- Harry Kerr, Buncrana

- Madge Culhane, London/Ranafast

- Annie Breen, Bunbeg

- John (Sean) McFadden, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow

Patrick Grant, 5 Cloncool Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Patrick Grant, 5 Cloncool Park, Buncrana. Patrick passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family wife Bridie, Colm, Gerardlne, Martin, Seamus, Mari, Patrick Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons and daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his brothers and sisters John, Noel, Willie, Fr Henry, Mary, Joan and late Jim, Denis the extended family.

Reposing at his home from 2pm Monday, May 16. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhil

Canice Gamble, Corcullion, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Canice Gamble, Corcullion, Castlefin. Beloved son of the late Rosaleen and Brendan and much-loved brother of Stephanie and the late Damien, Cecilia and Brenda.

Reposing in Quigley`s Funeral Home, Strabane on Thursday, May 19 from 11am with Service at 12 noon.Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Daniel Greene, Meath/Ranafast

The death has occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the Mater Hospital of Daniel (Dónal Mary Rua) Greene, Silverlawns, Navan, Meath and formerly Ranafast.

Predeceased by his parents Dennis and Mary Rua, brothers Frank and Paddy and his sisters Kathleen and Bella. Daniel will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, sons Dennis and Donal Aodh, loving Dede to Nathan, Darragh, Aoife, Óisin and Donal Óg, daughters in law Marion and Maggie, brother Donnchadh (Leeds, UK and Ranafast), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

PJ Gallagher, Killybegs

The death has occurred of PJ Gallagher. Bungostin, Killybegs. Sadly missed by his sister Philomena, brothers Phonsie and Conal, nieces Anne Marie and Teresa, relatives and friends.

Removal to St Mary of the Visitation Church Killybegs on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

House strictly private please. Family flowers only and donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

Billy Moore, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Billy Moore, Crievesmith, Old Town, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road from 7pm-9pm on Monday, May 16.

Funeral will leave from outside the family home at 2pm on Tuesday, May 17, travelling via McNeely Villas going to Gortlee Cemetery for approximately 2.30pm for service in the graveyard with interment afterwards to the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Mickey McGinley, Creeslough



The death has occurred at his residence of Mickey McGinley, Derryherriff, Creeslough. House private to family only, please. His remains will arrive at St. Michael's Church, Creeslough, on Monday, May 16 at 7pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass there on Tuesday, May 17 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church.

Madge Culhane, London and Ranafast

The death occurred in London of Madge Culhane, (Meidi Phadaí Hiúdaí Devenney) formerly of Carraig a Choill, Ranafast.

Sadly missed by her daughter Gráinne, son Paul, son-in-law John, grandchildren, Shane, Katie and Ciaran, great grandchild Cillian James and extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal.

Funeral Mass took place in London.

Interment of her ashes will take place in Annagry on Tuesday, May 17 after 10am Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry.

Harry Kerr, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Harry Kerr, 11 Glenn Aibhinn, Clonbeg, Buncrana and formerly Coatbridge, Scotland.

Loving husband of Martha McCulloch.

His remains reposing at his residence.

Cremation will take place on Wednesday at 1pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to ASH animal rescue.

Annie Breen, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in Burtonport of Annie Breen, Middle Dore, Bunbeg.

Predeceased by her daughter Patricia. Sadly missed by her daughters Caroline and Sarah, son Brendan, sons-in-law Neil and Tony, grandchildren Brian, Ciaran, Aaron and Ethan, great-grandchildren Jack, Conor and Adam and extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal.

Her remains will repose at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg, on Sunday until 8pm and on Monday from 3pm to 6.45pm. Rosary on Sunday night at 8pm.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, for 7pm on Monday evening to repose overnight. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Tuesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook Page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire webcam www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming.

John (Sean) McFadden, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow

The death has occurred at his home in Glasgow of John (Sean) McFadden of Bunaninver, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife Frances. He will be missed by his brother Joe, his children John, Stephen, Joseph and Angela and grandchildren Eve, Luke, Johnny, Louis, Matteo, Gianluca and Marco and his son-in-law Enzo and daughter-in-law Ann Marie.

His remains will arrive at Holy Cross Chapel, 113 Dixon Ave, Glasgow G42 8ER on Thursday at 6.30pm when there will be short prayers.

The Requiem Mass will be on Friday at 9.30am followed by burial at Linn Crematorium.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOd2-X2hEiw.

