Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, May 14, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Brian Davidson, Claragh, Ramelton and Dublin

The death has occurred of Brian Davidson, Claragh, Ramelton and Dublin. Beloved husband of Sally, much loved father of Hope, Andrew and the late Alex, grandfather of Anna, Luke, Leah, Zac and Thomas and father-in-law of Philip and Siobhan.

Funeral Service in St Paul’s Church of Ireland Church, Ramelton on Sunday, May 15 at 2pm. Burial Service at Kilbride Church of Ireland Churchyard, Bray on Monday, May 16 at 2pm.

Bridie Atcheson, Park Cottage, Muff

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Atcheson, Park Cottage, Muff.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Sunday, May 14, at 4pm going to her late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

John (Sean) McFadden of Bunaninver, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow

The death has occurred at his home in Glasgow of John (Sean) McFadden of Bunaninver, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife Frances R.I.P

He will be missed by his brother Joe, his children John, Stephen, Joseph and Angela and grandchildren Eve, Luke, Johnny, Louis, Matteo, Gianluca and Marco and his son-in-law Enzo and daughter-in-law Ann Marie.

Arriving at Holy Cross Chapel, 113 Dixon Ave, Glasgow G42 8ER at 6.30pm on Thursday, May 19 at 6.30pm when there will be short prayers.

The Requiem Mass will be the following morning, Friday, May 20 at 9.30am followed by burial at Linn Crematorium.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOd2-X2hEiw

Frances O’Donnell, née Boyle, Craghey, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Frances O’Donnell, née Boyle, Craghey, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynns Funeral Home on Saturday, May 14 from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm going to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 15 at 1pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Terry Ward 18 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle, Derry and formerly of Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of Terry Ward 18 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle, Derry and formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral from his home on Sunday, May 15 at 10.50 am for 11.15am Funeral Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. House restricted to family and close friends only, please.

Bridget O’Donnell (Tom), Rannyhual, Calhame, Annagry

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Bridget O’Donnell (Tom), Rannyhual, Calhame, Annagry.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 15 at 1pm in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private on the morning of the Funeral please.

Family flowers only, Donations if desired to the Dungloe District Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O Any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors.

Maurice Mc Fadden, Galway / Clare / Falcarragh

The death has occurred at his home in Galway following a short battle with cancer, of Maurice Mc Fadden, Taylors Hill, Galway City / Scariff, Clare / and originally from Newtown, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by his brothers John-Joe and Ownie and by his sisters Maude and Christina. Devoted husband to Mary and proud and much-loved father to Tina, Tara, Tony and Muiris. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and children, brothers Tony and Pat, sisters Noreen and Kathleen, sons-in-law Roger and Michael, daughter-in-law Brigeeta, his adored grandchildren, Arja, Sofía, Lewis, Ava, Ella, Oisín, Aoise and Noel, the extended McFadden and Whyte family and many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Claddagh, Galway (H91 CD36), followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery. Mass can be viewed at https://www.dominicanscladdagh.ie/live-webcam/

Gerard Gillespie, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Gerard Gillespie, Main Street, St Johnston.

Beloved brother and adored uncle, Gerard will be deeply missed by his brothers and sisters, Eamon, Danny, Susie Lundberg, Bray, Co Wicklow, Mary Crossan, Robert, Bernadette, Deirdre Browne, Fr Joseph, Rhode Island, Nuala Coll, Scotland, his in-laws, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends. Gerard was predeceased by his parents, Susan and Edward.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston, for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal Branch c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

House private please from 10pm to 11am.

Charlotte Kelly, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred as a result of a road traffic accident of Charlotte Kelly, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Kathleen and William, brothers, sisters, Grandmother Ellen, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, boyfriend Conor, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sister Julia, brothers John (Bubs), William and Michael.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 4.30pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Mervyn Hassard, Bundoran / Derrygonnelly, Fermanagh

The death has occurred peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahaire, Co Leitrim, of Mervyn Hassard, "Aughamullen," West End, Bundoran, and formerly of "Prospect Lodge," West End, Bundoran and Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh.

Beloved husband of the late Alexina. Deeply regretted by his loving son Alex and partner Susan, daughter Sylvia and son-in-law Jerome, grandchildren Xavier and Ava, sister-in-law Jean, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Edward and Edith, and his brothers William, Edward, James, George and Jack.

His remains are reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94E92F). Visitation on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm for all to call.

Removal from Breslin's Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon at 1.45pm to arrive at the Church of Ireland, Bundoran for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial will take place afterwards in Drumcliffe Churchyard, Drumcilffe, Co Sligo.

