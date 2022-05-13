Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, May 13, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Maurice Mc Fadden, Galway / Clare / Falcarragh

- Gerard Gillespie, St Johnston

- Mickey Duffy, Dunfanaghy

- Charlotte Kelly, Kilmacrennan

- Seamus McCallion, Derry / Stranorlar

- Nancy Hirrell, Bridgend

- Mervyn Hassard, Bundoran / Derrygonnelly, Fermanagh

- John Coll, Fanad

- TJ Gibson, Raphoe / Convoy

- Thomas Gillespie, Ballybofey

Maurice Mc Fadden, Galway / Clare / Falcarragh

The death has occurred at his home in Galway following a short battle with cancer, of Maurice Mc Fadden, Taylors Hill, Galway City / Scariff, Clare / and originally from Newtown, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by his brothers John-Joe and Ownie and by his sisters Maude and Christina. Devoted husband to Mary and proud and much loved father to Tina, Tara, Tony and Muiris. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and children, brothers Tony and Pat, sisters Noreen and Kathleen, sons-in-law Roger and Michael, daughter-in-law Brigeeta, his adored grandchildren, Arja, Sofía, Lewis, Ava, Ella, Oisín, Aoise and Noel, the extended McFadden and Whyte family and many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Claddagh, Galway (H91 CD36), followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery. Mass can be viewed at https://www.dominicanscladdagh.ie/live-webcam/

Gerard Gillespie, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Gerard Gillespie, Main Street, St Johnston.

Beloved brother and adored uncle, Gerard will be deeply missed by his brothers and sisters, Eamon, Danny, Susie Lundberg, Bray, Co Wicklow, Mary Crossan, Robert, Bernadette, Deirdre Browne, Fr Joseph, Rhode Island, Nuala Coll, Scotland, his in-laws, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends. Gerard was predeceased by his parents, Susan and Edward.

His are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston, for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal Branch c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

House private please from 10pm to 11am.

Mickey Duffy, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Mickey Duffy, Carnamaddy, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday, May 13, at 11 am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the Funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Charlotte Kelly, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred as a result of a road traffic accident of Charlotte Kelly, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Kathleen and William, brothers, sisters, Grandmother Ellen, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, boyfriend Conor, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sister Julia, brothers John (Bubs), William and Michael.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 4.30pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Seamus McCallion, Derry / Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully at his home, of Seamus McCallion, 52 College Glen, Derry City, and formerly of Stranorlar

Beloved husband of Patricia (Pat), loving father of Manus, Siobhan, Martin, Roisin, Oonagh and Vanessa, dear father-in-law of Brenda, John, Vincent and Michael, a devoted grandfather and a dear and loving brother of Irene, Quentin and Tony. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 11.50am to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Nancy Hirrell, Bridgend

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nancy Hirrell (née Baldrick), 'Cottage View', Tummock, Bridgend.

Predeceased by her husband Neil. Much loved mother of Michael, Liam, Marie and Neil and dear sister of Johnny, James, Eileen McGonagle and Matilda McElhinney.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, her extended family circle, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care West c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Mervyn Hassard, Bundoran / Derrygonnelly, Fermanagh

The death has occurred peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahaire, Co Leitrim, of Mervyn Hassard, "Aughamullen," West End, Bundoran, and formerly of "Prospect Lodge," West End, Bundoran and Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh.

Beloved husband of the late Alexina. Deeply regretted by his loving son Alex and partner Susan, daughter Sylvia and son-in-law Jerome, grandchildren Xavier and Ava, sister-in-law Jean, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Edward and Edith, and his brothers William, Edward, James, George and Jack.

His remains are reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94E92F). Visitation on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm for all to call.

Removal from Breslin's Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon at 1.45pm to arrive at the Church of Ireland, Bundoran for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial will take place afterwards in Drumcliffe Churchyard, Drumcilffe, Co Sligo.

John Coll, Fanad

The death has taken place of John Coll, Pollaid, Fanad.

Deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, sons Barry and Stephen, daughters Barbara and Kerrie and his grandchildren Nikita and Cormac. Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Carmel, brother Frank and sisters Veronica (Vaughan), Philomena (O’Brien) and Irene (McConigley), his extended family, neighbours and many friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence with Rosary at 9pm. House private to family and friends only please.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday at 1pm in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinacrick with burial afterwards in Fanavolty Graveyard.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary’s Fanavolty and St Columba’s Massmount Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

TJ Gibson, Raphoe / Convoy

The death has occurred of TJ Gibson, Tullyvinney, Raphoe and formerly Townparks, Convoy.

He will be lovingly and sadly missed by his mother Veronica Gibson and father Denis Kelly, his brothers Jerome (Jay) and Josh, Granny Kelly, close family friends Paddy and Mozi, his close friends, deeply regretted by his aunts, uncles, cousins and his extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his sister Tina.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Convoy.

Thomas Gillespie, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late Thomas and Agnes, dearly loved husband of the late Maureen (née Ryan) and much loved father to Thomas, Kevin, Kelly Scott and the late William, cherished brother of William, Ryan, Ann Marie, Frances, and the late James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, daughter, brothers sisters, grandchildren, uncle (Seamus), nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

His remains will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill on Thursday at 7pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.