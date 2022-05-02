Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, May 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Canavan, Drumkeen

- Elizabeth Thompson, Ballindrait

- Bernie Doherty (Tinney) (née Mc Closkey), Buncrana

- David Whelan, Ballyboe, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny / Oola, Limerick

- Kathleen McPartland, Derry/Burnfoot

- Anne McGinley, Ballyshannon

Mary Canavan, née Sweeney, formerly Stralongford, Drumkeen

The peaceful death has taken place on Monday at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny of Mary Canavan, née Sweeney, formerly Stralongford, Drumkeen and London, England.



Predeceased by her husband Matthew in 1994, sisters Rosie McKelvey, Sadie Boyle, Bridget McKelvey, Stralongford, and Jean Walsh and Margaret Grady, England. Deeply missed by her loving daughter Sarah Plumb, Knockbrack and son Martin, Stralongford, son-in-law Derek, grandchildren Nathan, Caolán, Alex and Olivia, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Mary’s remains will be reposing at the family home at Knockbrack, Letterkenny, F92 D40D from Tuesday with wake from 11am to 10pm.



Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.15am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.



Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Elizabeth Thompson, Tamnawood, Ballindrait

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Elizabeth Thompson, Tamnawood, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for Service at 2pm in Clonleigh Parish Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Clonleigh Parish Church c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Bernie Doherty (Tinney), (née Mc Closkey), 23 St Columba's Ave, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernie Doherty (née McCloskey) 23 St Columba’s Ave, Buncrana and formerly of Dungiven.

Wife of the late Paul Doherty (Tinney) and sister of Gemma and Marian. Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s funeral home, Buncrana with viewing from 3pm until 5.40pm on Monday.

Removal at 5.45pm going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

David Whelan, Ballyboe, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny / Oola, Limerick

The death has occurred of David Whelan, Ballyboe, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny / Oola, Limerick

David will be sadly and sorely missed by his wife Bridie, his sons Jake and Ben, sisters Mary, Bridget and Joan, brothers Liam and John and his extended family.

Remains reposing at his residence from 6pm on Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Thursday at 11am. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Kathleen McPartland, Derry/Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of Kathleen McPartland, née McLaughlin, 41 Cornshell Fields, Steelstown, Derry and formerly Tooban, Burnfoot.

Wife of Jim, loving mother of Darren, Kara Ovington and Grainne Lapinskas, grandmother of Rhianna, Zea, Joni and dear sister of Barney, Patrick, Cathal, Martin, Josephine Rodgers and the late Mary McLaughlin, Joan McGrory, James and John Joe.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Anne McGinley, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Anne McGinley (née Carty), Upper Main St., Ballyshannon, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital.

Remains will repose in Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Main St., Kinlough on Monday from 6pm to 8pm; walk through only and no handshaking.

Remains will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass on Tuesday, followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the St Patrick's Church webcam. House strictly private, please.

Forever loved and missed by son Mark, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, family circle and friends.

All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

