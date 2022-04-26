Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, April 26

The following deaths have taken place:

Daniel (Dan) Gallagher, Ballykerrigan, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel (Dan) Gallagher, Ballykerrigan, Cloghan (F93 HE09).

Beloved son of the late Charles and Mamie, much loved brother of Conal (Ballykerrigan), Mollie Marley (Dooish) and Kathleen Doherty (Letterkenny).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law, Michael, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Tuesday from 4pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am, in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Interment afterwards in Glenfin cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam at

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Padraig McNulty, Commeen, Cloghan

The death has occurred in London of Padraig McNulty, formerly of Commeen, Cloghan.

Padraig is survived by his sisters Ann McDermott, Ballybofey, Maureen Boyle, Fintown, Rose Doherty, Carrick, Sheila Diver, Kilcar, Kate McMenamin, Commeen, and brothers, Seamus, Peadar, John and Paul, London and Micháel and Gerard, Commeen.

His remains will repose at the home of his sister, Kate and Raymond McMenamin in Commeen from 7pm on Wednesday, April 27.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfin.

Family, friends and neighbours welcome. Family time from 11pm until 11am.

James (Jim) McKnight, Galdonagh, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James (Jim) McKnight, Galdonagh, Manorcunningham.

Lovingly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Gail Mac Beth and Rachel Barnett, sons-in-law Ian and Leeroy, grandchildren Ryan, Jack and Scott MacBeth and their girlfriends; also grandchildren Kelsey, Darcy and James Barnett. Deeply regretted by his sister Iris Magee, mother-in-law Margaret Cole, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral service there on Wednesday, April 27 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church graveyard.

House private to family and close friends please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Ronald McDonald House, Dublin, care of any family member or Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Convoy.

Kathleen Furey, Glenties

The death has taken place of Kathleen Furey, née Brogan, Kilraine Upper, Glenties.

Kathleen’s remains are reposing at her residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning, April 27 at 10.30am going to St. Connell’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Enquiries to James McGuiness Funeral Director, Glenties.

Frank Gillespie, Kildare and formerly Letterbarrow

The peaceful death has occurred at his home, surrounded by his loving family of Frank Gillespie, Straffan, Co. Kildare and formerly of Letterbarrow.

Beloved husband of Hanna, dear father of Caroline, Teresa, Stephen, Maria, John and Deirdre and loving grandfather of Shane, Oisín, Barry, Ciara, Aoife, Ronan, Cian, Emer, Cara, Saoirse, Darragh, Ciarán, Charlie, Niamh, Maeve, Gráinne and the late Conor (RIP). Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Bernard and James, sister Anne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Straffan arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Straffan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://celstra.ie/live-feeds/

Margaret Browne, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Browne (née McCrory), Listillion, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her husband Jim in 1997 and son Francie in 2018. Deeply missed by loving sons and daughters Seamus, Listillion, John, Gartan, Mary McMenamin, Listillion, Dolores Carberry, Glenswilly, Teresa Tormey, Dublin, Paddy, Michael, Denis, Peadar, Listillion, Bernie Drum, Correnagh, Liam and Colm, Listillion, brothers John McCrory, Australia and Denis McCrory, Sion Mills, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Margaret’s remains are reposing at her late residence . Funeral from there on Wednesday, April 27 at 11.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Drumkeen, arriving at approximately 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Alzheimer Association c/o any family member. Rosary at 9pm. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Pete Conolly, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pete Conolly, Drumaghy Park, Ardara.

His remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, this evening (Tuesday) from 5pm, followed by removal to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Dan Floyd, Ballybofey and Cavan

The death has occurred at his home in Crosserlough, County Cavan of John Dan Floyd, formerly of Dreenan, Ballybofey and Lismulladuff.

Predeceased by his wife, Lesley. He will be sadly missed by his loving family - children Debbie, Anita and Peter, grandchildren Martin, Steven, Craig, Amanda, Philip, Stephen, Cara and Matthew, his great-grandchildren, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Linda, brothers Kevin and Christy, sisters Agnes, Rose and Kathleen, his extended family, relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service for John will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning, April 27 in Lakelands Crematorium.

Kathleen Rutherford, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Kathleen Rutherford, née Shiels, Cloughfin, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by her husband John, daughters Marie and Wendy, son John, brother and sisters, grandchildren, Caoimhe, Gavin, Ryan and Lauryn and all her extended family and friends.

House is strictly private.

Funeral leaving her late residence, Cloughfin, St Johnston on Tuesday, April 26 at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Breege Doherty, Galway and Muff

The death has occurred at University College Hospital, Galway in the gentle loving care of her family and staff of Breege (Bridgeen) Doherty (née Farren), Camilaun Park, Newcastle, Galway and Muff.

Dearly beloved mother of Karen and Tania and sister of Celia, Mary, Michael and Patrick.

Mourned and very sadly missed by her loving daughters, sisters and brothers, the extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Muff at 11am on Tuesday. Funeral after Mass to the local cemetery.

No flowers please.

Livestream link for Mass: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/sacred-heart-muff.

Tony Kelly, Strabane and Convoy

The death has taken place at his home of Tony Kelly, 6 Drumman Court, Strabane and formerly of Main Street, Convoy.

Beloved husband of Gladys, much-loved father of Stephen and Dana, father-in-law of Bredge and David, dearly loved grandfather of Ezanda, Yasmin, Dayle and Rory and brother of Noel and the late Josie and Mary.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 9.25am for requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html.

Helen McLaughlin, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Helen McLaughlin, née McDaid, Fairview, Bray Road, Burnfoot and formerly Glassalts, Carndonagh. Retired midwife at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Beloved wife of Dominic, much loved mother of Orla Gallagher, Ann, Edel and Niall, mother-in-law of Seamus and grandmother of Charles and Neal. Predeceased by her parents William and Annie and her brothers Neal and Willie.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Tuesday, April 26 at 10.15am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Helen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Tommy McGoldrick, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Tommy McGoldrick, Tommy McGoldrick, The Mullans, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, and formerly Dromahair and London.

Beloved husband of Kay, cherished father of Kelli (Brian), Karragh (Paul), Eilish (Keith), adored grandad to Richard, Tallulah, Liam, Rowah, Siobhan and Senan. Predeceased by his parents and brother Martin, brothers Peter, Michael, Philip, sisters Kathleen, Josie, Teresa, Julia, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, and extended family circle.

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday from 2pm until 8pm, walk-through only, please. House private at all other times.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10am going to StJoseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Tommy's family would like to thank you for your thoughtfulness at this sad time.

Live streaming link https://youtu.be/nWnKHy6Ov4U

To prevent the further spread of Covid- 19 at funerals please were face coverings in church. Handshaking optional.

Ann McGee, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Ann McGee, Arduns, Gaoth Dobhair, originally from Glasgow. Sadly missed by her son Steven, sister Helen, brother James and extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweal, on Tuesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

John B Coyle, Moville

The death has occurred at his home of John B Coyle, Church Terrace, Moville surrounded by his loving family.

Reposing at his home. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12 noon requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 5pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to iCare c/o any family member.

John’s funeral mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.

