Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, April 23

Helen McLaughlin, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at The Donegal Hospice of Helen McLaughlin, nee McDaid, Fairview, Bray Road, Burnfoot and formerly Glassalts, Carndonagh. Retired midwife at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Beloved wife of Dominic, much loved mother of Orla Gallagher, Ann, Edel and Niall, mother-in-law of Seamus and grandmother of Charles and Neal. Predeceased by her parents William and Annie and her brothers Neal and Willie.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her late residence from 11am on Sunday, April 24. Removal on Tuesday, April 26 at 10.15am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Helen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Tommy McGoldrick, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Tommy McGoldrick, The Mullans, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, formerly Drumahair and London.

Family home private at present, all enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 07703210437. Funeral arrangements later.

Ann McGee, Gweedore



The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Ann McGee, Arduns, Gweedore, originally from Glasgow. Sadly missed by her son Steven, sister Helen, brother James and extended family & friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, on Sunday and Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Rosary both nights at 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweal, on Tuesday, April 26 at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

John B Coyle, Moville



The death has occurred at his home of John B Coyle, Church Terrace, Moville surrounded by his loving family.

Removal from Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Saturday, April 23 at 7pm going to his home.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to iCare c/o any family member.

Danny O’Hagan, Ramelton



The peaceful death has occurred at his home surrounded by his loving family of Danny O’Hagan, Fortstewart, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at his home from 4pm on Friday, April 22.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, daughters Nuala, Bonnie, Erin and Darina, son Daniel, sons-in-law Tony and John, daughter-in-law Juliane, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Evelyn, brother Michael, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral Mass on Sunday, April 24 at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member. House private from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

AL O’Reilly, Tullaghan, County Leitrim and formerly of The Ross, Bundoran

The death has occurred of AL O’Reilly, 28 The Stables, Duncarbury, Tullaghan, County Leitrim and formerly of The Ross, Bundoran.

Beloved husband of Patricia and adored father of Angela, Brendan, Ciaran, Dermot, Eamonn, Fiona and Gavin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved grandchildren Aidan, Eva, Rory, Tara, Elena, Bethan, Dylan, Eilish, Sanaa, Youssef, Jack, Niall and Dan, his brother JJ, sisters Dolores, Geraldine and Philomena and all his many relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Tom and sisters Bridelin and Gretta. Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94E92F) on Saturday, April 23 from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives, neighbours and friends to call.

Removal from Breslin’s Funeral Home on Sunday, April 24 at 10.30am via Tullaghan to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2pm.

Al’s funeral mass can be viewed on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Cremation Service can be viewed on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie, click on livestream and enter password LFH.

Family flowers only please donations in memory of AL to the SVDP Society care of donation box at funeral home or by post to Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran.

Please respect all Covid guidelines in the funeral home, church and crematorium.

