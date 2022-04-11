Search

11 Apr 2022

Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, April 11, 2022

Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, April 11, 2022

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 11:16 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The following deaths have taken place:

Edith Kelly, Clos Phádraig, Carndonagh

Annie Ward (née Mc Closkey), Lisnaragh Road, Dunmanagh

Harry Doherty, Ballintemple, Falcarragh and formerly of Baltoney, Gortahork

Enna Winder (née O'Broin), Little Bridge, Dungloe, Donegal

Kathleen Travers (née O'Donnell), Lucan, Dublin / Carndonagh

Susie McFadden, Aerhill, Tank Road, Ramelton

Kathleen Wright, née Hegarty, 14 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny

Margaret McLaughlin, London and Clonmany

 

Edith Kelly, Clos Phádraig, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edith Kelly, Clos Phádraig, Carndonagh.

Edith’s remains will repose at her home from 12noon today, Monday.

Removal from there tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Harry Doherty, Ballintemple, Falcarragh and formerly of Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Harry Doherty, Ballintemple, Falcarragh and formerly of Baltoney, Gortahork.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. House private until 11am.

Wake is for family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass in St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh on Monday, April 11 at 1pm with internment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Parish webcam and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

 

Enna Winder (née O'Broin), Little Bridge, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Enna Winder (née O'Broin), Little Bridge, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at her home from 6pm to 9pm for family and close friends. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Crona's Church, Dungloe at 12 noon followed by interment in Maghery Cemetery. House is private on the morning of the funeral.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv St Crona's Church, Dungloe page. 

Kathleen Travers (née O'Donnell), Lucan, Dublin / Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Kathleen Travers, née O'Donnell, Lucan, Dublin and Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at Marymount Care Centre on Sunday evening (April 10) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Monday morning (April 11) to St Mary’s Church, Lucan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in the Esker Cemetery.

Kathleen’s funeral Mass may be viewed online. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Fr. Peter McVerry Trust. House Private.

 

Susie McFadden, Aerhill, Tank Road, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Susie McFadden, Aerhill, Tank Road, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at her home.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12noon in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society C/O Any family member.

Family time on the morning of the Funeral, please.

 

Kathleen Wright, née Hegarty, 14 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Kathleen Wright, née Hegarty, 14 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Monday, April 11 arriving at St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

House private from 11pm on Saturday to 10am on Sunday, please.

Margaret McLaughlin, London and Clonmany

The death has occurred of Margaret McLaughlin (Rye), London and Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at her home in Isle of Doagh.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “In Loving Memory of Margaret Ann McLaughlin Rye” Fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org C/O McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/clonmany.

 

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media