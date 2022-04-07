Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, April 7

The following deaths have taken place:

Sean Molloy, Laghey

The death has occurred of Sean Molloy, Aughnadrin, Laghey.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Enquiries can be made to Martin Gallagher funeral director, Laghey on 0863547875.

Goretti McMonagle, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Goretti McMonagle, (nee Hanrahan), Crievesmith, Letterkenny and formerly of Feakle, Co Clare.

Predeceased by her sister Amy and parents Bridget and Patrick Joseph. Sorely missed by her husband James, sons Ciaran, Eoghan and their wives Sinead and Edelle (Maynooth), daughter Clare (Letterkenny and Sydney). Deeply regretted by sister Margaret (Feakle) and brothers Seamus (Ennis), Ted (Swords) and Louis (Feakle). Fondly remembered by her beloved grandchildren Saoirse, Fionn, Cliodhna, Leon and Cassie. Always in the memory of her in-laws, extended family members, her wide circle of friends and former work colleagues in Letterkenny Hospital and Bank of Ireland (Dublin and Letterkenny).

Goretti’s remains will repose at her late residence from 11am on Thursday, April 7.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Co Cavan.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Family flowers only donations to the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny care of any family member.

Family time from 9pm to 11am.

Anna Wallace, Letterkenny and Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place on Friday, April 1 in Yonkers, New York of Anna Wallace née Holmes, Glencar Road, Letterkenny and formerly Magheramore, Manorcunningham and Drumoghill.

Predeceased by her husband Charles in 2010, daughter Ann Marie in 2009 and brothers Samuel, New York, Gabriel, Letterkenny and William, Drumardagh, Letterkenny. Deeply missed by loving daughters Eileen Wallace and Joan Herrera, New York, sons Charles, Dublin and Michael, Magheramore, Manorcunningham, sister Kathleen Bowman, England, grandchildren, son-in-law Ingvar, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Heather, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Anna’s remains will be reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Friday, April 8 from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal directly afterwards to her home at Glencar Road.

House private to family only please.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, April 9 at 10am travelling via Manorcunningham Main Street and down the Noughs, going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery Letterkenny.

Harold Vance, Waterside and formerly of Convoy

The death has taken place of Harold (Harry) Vance, 25 Clements Court, Waterside and formerly of Convoy.

Funeral service will be held in his home on Thursday afternoon, April 7 at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 41), Mr Brian Moran, MDEC, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Londonderry, BT47 6AL.



Mary McGinley, Germany and formerly Kilternan, Dublin

The death has taken place of Mary McGinley (née Smyth), Karlsruhe, Germany and formerly of Kilternan, Co. Dublin.

Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Marie and Sean and sister of Patrick and the late John.

Funeral leaving Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Saturday, April 9 at 10.30am. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, brother and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Mary Mockler, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Mary Mockler (née Curran), Malinbeg, Glencolmcille. Beloved wife of Matt, deeply regretted by her son Matthew, daughter Marie, son in law Victor, grandchildren: Nicole, Emily and Dylan, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



Funeral Mass on Friday, April 8 at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu to Irish Motor Neurone Association.



In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and handshaking.

Frank Harkin, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Community Hospital of Frank Harkin, Crehennan, Quigley’s Point.

His removal has taken place from Murphy’s Funeral Home to his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday, April 7 at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigleys Point for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan Doherty, Bridgend

The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Brendan Doherty, 1 Bonemaine, Bridgend and formerly 22 The New Cottages, Burnfoot. Husband of Bridget and dear father of Mary, Brendan and Michael. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, brothers, extended family, friends and neighbours.

His remains will be reposing at the residence of his daughter, Mary Doherty, Crislamore, Burnfoot, from 2pm Wednesday, April 6. Removal on Friday, April 8, at 10.15am to St Mura's Church, Fahan, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Surgical One at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

John Monaghan, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of John Monaghan, 7 Ashfield Drive, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3BH.

Beloved husband of Agnes, much-loved father of Leza (Noel) James (Claire) adored granddad to Finn and Ena. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Elizabeth, brothers Bill, Frank, Brendan and sister Mary and the late Ken. Very deeply regretted by brothers Eamon (Ann), Brian (Dolores), sisters Philomena (Linus Cassidy), Kathleen (Johnnie Smith), Breege and the late (Ken Maguire) sisters-in-law Anna and Pam.

John's cortege will leave the family home on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if so desired, to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director.

Family Home Private at all times to family only. In the hope of keeping family and community safe, please avoid handshaking and use face coverings in church.

Michael Boyle, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Mickey Boyle (Michael), Stragar, Killybegs after a lengthy illness.

Mickey's remains will repose at McCabe's Funeral premises, Common Bridge, Ardara on Wednesday from 7pm until 9pm.

Private cremation in Cavan at a later date.

Mary McLaughlin, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin, Ballyheeney, Malin Head.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday at 10.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Lagg Cemetery, Malin. House private please at the request of the deceased.

Cathal Duggan, Castlefin

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Cathal Duggan, Maghershanvalley, Castlefin.

Lovingly missed by his children, Cathal Junior, Caitriona, Peter, Louise, Jude, Geraldine, Grainne, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and extended family and friends. Cathal was predeceased by his wife Mary.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from his late residence on Thursday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefin for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish

Jim Boyle, Moress, Inch Island

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Boyle, Moress, Inch Island.

Beloved husband of Cassie, loving father of Marie Ward, Brendan, Patrick, Sean, Carmel, Noel and Anthony and loving brother of Lily Lynch and Martin Boyle. Predeceased by his daughter Anne Weir, brother Jackie and his sister Breege McGrory.

His death is deeply regretted and he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Thursday, April 7 at 10.20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Jim’s funeral and Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed later in the evening on Inishowen Funeral Services’ Facebook page or Youtube.

Please respect public health advice regarding face covering and handshaking.

Rita Hewitson (née McCarry), Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Rita Hewitson, née McCarry, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy. Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Brother Kevin, Capuchin Day Centre, Dublin, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director

