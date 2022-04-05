Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, April 5

The following deaths have taken place:

Patrick (Packie) Thomas. Cullionboy, Barnesmore

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Thomas, Cullionboy, Barnesmore, Donegal Town, peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Remains reposing at his residence at Cullionboy, from 5pm on Tuesday.

Packie’s remains leaving his late residence at 9.15am on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 10am in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private at all times please.

Bella Boyle (née Carr), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim and Kilcar

The death has occurred of Bella Boyle (née Carr), Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kilcar, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her family, husband Jimmy (ex Garda Sergeant, Mohill), sons, Michael (Lucan), James (Ballinamore) and John (Mohill) and daughters Mary (Reno USA) and Isobel (Dublin/Mohill), sisters Celine Whelan (Rathfarnham) and Sr. Finnian (Ursuline Convent, Thurles), daughters-in-law Mary, Irene and Lisa, grandchildren, Paul, Adam, James, Peter, Aoibheann, Fiona, Peter, Johnny, Sarah and Harry and great-grandchildren Declan, James and Zara, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Bella’s removal will take place on Tuesday at 8pm at St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill (walkthrough only).

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Mohill cemetery.

Bella’s funeral Mass may be viewed on the link: www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Bella's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private to family and friends please. Family flowers only.

Due to Covid-19 please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser.

John O'Brien, Meencarrick, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place of John O'Brien, Meencarrick, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his parents Bridget and Denis, brother Owen and brother in law Danny. Survived by his sister Breid, nieces, nephews and a circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his sister Breid McLaughlin's residence, in Meencarrick.

Removal from there this morning (Tuesday) for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Frank Harkin, Crehennan, Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Community Hospital of Frank Harkin, Crehennan, Quigley’s Point.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home, Burnfoot this afternoon, Tuesday at 3pm going to his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley's Point for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Denis (Dinny) Cannon, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has taken place, in Glasgow, of Denis (Dinny) Cannon, Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his wife Annie, his parents John and Mary, brothers Mickey, Seamus, John and Myles. Survived by his daughters Maureen, Ann and Lorraine, sons in law, grandchildren, brother Eddie, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains will arrive at his late residence in Ardsbeg on Tuesday at approximately 5pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday, April 6, for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Maurice Russell, Tullybeg, Churchill

The death has taken place of Maurice Russell, Tullybeg, Churchill.

Predeceased by parents Robert (1998) and Bella (2011). Deeply regretted by his life long partner Margaret O’Kane. Sorely missed by his brothers David and wife Angela (Trentagh), Roy (Trentagh), Cecil and wife Margaret (Drumore) and sister Valerie and husband Alan Gillispie (Kilmacrennan).

He will always be remembered by his nieces and nephews, his extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Maurice’s remains are reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Wednesday afternoon for service at 2pm in the Church of St. Finian & St. Mark, Kilmacrennan, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am. Funeral service can be on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

Rita Hewitson, née McCarry, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Rita Hewitson, née McCarry, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy. Her remains will repose at her late residence from 11am this morning (Tuesday).

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Brother Kevin, Capuchin Day Centre, Dublin, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director

Sadie Hunter (née Holmes), 130 Urney Road, Clady and formerly of Castlefin

The death has taken place of Sadie Hunter (née Holmes), 130 Urney Road, Clady and formerly of Castlefin.

Beloved wife of the late Brian, much-loved mother of Martin, Jean, Gina, Brian, Lynn, Claire, Sharon and the late Noel and sister of the late Hughie, Mary, Jeanie, Jim, Dell, Betty, Billy and Dessie.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, April 6 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Doneyloop chapel youtube on:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

Fr Aodh O'Halpin, St Columban's, Dalgan Park, Navan, Meath/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Fr Aodh O'Halpin, (Columban Fathers), Dalgan Park, Navan and late of Glencar, Letterkenny, Philippines and Britain missions, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Columban's Retirement Home, Navan.

Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Annie, sisters Bríd, Nuala, Maeve and Aíne, brothers Eunan, Paídin, Fr Colm (Philippines), Oísin, Conn and Anthony, nephews Colm and Padraig, niece Dara.

Very deeply regretted by his sister Mary (Canada), brother Seosamh (London), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, dear friend Sr. Margaret, Columban family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 5 at 11am in St. Columban’s, Dalgan Park, followed by burial in the community cemetery.



Mary McCann (née McGlynn), Old Post Office, Burnfoot

The death has occurred of Mary McCann (née McGlynn), Old Post Office, Burnfoot.

Predeceased by her parents John and Philomena McGlynn and her brother Sean. Beloved wife of Joseph, much-loved mother of Annemarie, Brendan, Sean, Patrick, Louise, Paula and Donna and dear sister of Philip, Dominic and Mairead Diggin.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister, brothers, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her home, Old Post Office, Burnfoot. Removal on Tuesday at 10am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

The Funeral and Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed later in the day on Inishowen Facebook page or YouTube.



Elizabeth (Lizzie) Cummins (née Gallagher) Plunkett O'Boyle Terrace, Letterkenny and Dublin

The death has taken place in her 99th year, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Cummins (née Gallagher), peacefully at Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Letterkenny, and formerly Plunkett O'Boyle Terrace, Letterkenny, Clonliffe Road, Dublin and Killymasney, Glenswilly.

Beloved wife of the late Richard Cummins. Dearly loved sister of James, Cormack, Charlie, Nellie, Rose and Pat. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her brothers Denis and Peter.

Requiem Mass took place at St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Monday. Burial on Tuesday at 3pm in Claregalway Cemetry, Co Galway.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkennny, c/o any family member or Jim McGlynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.