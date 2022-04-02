Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, April 2



The following deaths have taken place:

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Cummins (née Gallagher), Plunkett O'Boyle Terrace, Letterkenny/Drumcondra, Dublin

The death has taken place in her 99th year, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Cummins (née Gallagher), peacefully at Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Letterkenny, and formerly Plunkett O'Boyle Terrace, Letterkenny, Clonliffe Road, Dublin and Killymasney, Glenswilly.

Beloved wife of the late Richard Cummins. Dearly loved sister of James, Cormack, Charlie, Nellie, Rose and Pat. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her brothers Denis and Peter.

Remains will arrive at St Eunan's Catherdral, Letterkenny on Sunday, April 3 at 5pm to repose overnight with Requiem Mass on Monday, April 4 at 11am. Burial on Tuesday, April 5 at 3pm in Claregalway Cemetry, Co Galway.



Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkennny, c/o any family member or Jim McGlynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.



Martha Matsy O'Kane (née O'Hagan), Galdonagh, Manorcunningham



The peaceful death has taken place at her home on Saturday April 2 of Martha Matsy O’Kane, (née O’Hagan), Galdonagh Manorcunningham and formerly St Johnston.

Pre-deceased by her husband Fred in 1993 and son James in 2014. Deeply missed by her loving sons and daughters Frankie, Trentagh, Churchhill; Anne Harkin, Galdonagh; Charlie, Trentagh, Churchhill; Kathleen Nesbitt, Derry; Patsy, England; Michael, Galdonagh and Derek, Moville; brother Patsy O’Hagan and his wife, Kathleen, Argry, Ballindrait; sons-in-law Gerard and Tom, daughters-in-law Anne, Anne-Marie, Maria and Sinead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Saturday, April 2. Funeral from there on Monday, April 4 at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill Restoration Fund c/o any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.



Veronica Ruddy, Hollyview House, Drumskellan, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place in Beech Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Veronica Ruddy, Hollyview House, Drumskellan, Ture, Muff.

Removal from there on Saturday, April 2 going to Sacred Heart Church, Muff to repose overnight.Funeral Mass on Sunday, April 3 at 10.15am with burial in the adjoining graveyard.



Esther Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Esther Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, niece Patricia, nephews Aidan, Piero, Declan and Marcello, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her niece Patricia Faherty's residence, The Diamond, Killybegs from 1pm on Saturday, April 2 for family, close friends and neighbours.

Removal on Sunday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The family would appreciate it if social distancing could be observed, with masks to be worn and no handshaking.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv



Phyllis Doogan, Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Phyllis Doogan, Keeldrum, Gortahork. Predeceased by her parents Kitty and Joe and her sister Anna. Survived by her sister Grace, brothers John and Michael, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, April 3 at Christ the King Church, Gortahork, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork



Willie Duffy, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel

A memorial Mass will take place for Willie Duffy, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel who passed away on April 3, 2020. The Mass will be held on Sunday, April 3 at 10am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount, Fanad.

Mass can be viewed on St Mary’s Fanavolty and St Columba’s Massmount Facebook Page. Refreshments afterwards in Rossnakill Hall.



Samuel Hepburn, Rossgier, Lifford and Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Samuel Hepburn, Rossgier, Lifford and formerly of Raphoe.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, April 3 at 12 noon for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12.30pm.Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam.



Pat Murphy, Main Street, Kerrykeel and Antrim

The death has occurred of Pat Murphy, Main Street, Kerrykeel and formerly of Creagh, Toomebridge, Co Antrim. His remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Sunday in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort.

