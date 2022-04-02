Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, April 2



The following deaths have taken place:

Bridie Farrell, Gortnagrace, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Bridie Farrell, Gortnagrace, Castlefin. Peacefully, March 30. Beloved daughter of the late Katie and James, loving sister of Jimmy and the late Margaret.

Funeral from her late home on Saturday, April 2, at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing brother, nieces, nephew and entire family circle.

Esther Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Esther Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, niece Patricia, nephews Aidan, Piero, Declan and Marcello, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her niece Patricia Faherty's residence, The Diamond, Killybegs from 1pm on Saturday, April 2 for family, close friends and neighbours.

Removal on Sunday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The family would appreciate if social distancing could be observed, with masks to be worn and no handshaking.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv



Phyllis Doogan, Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Phyllis Doogan, Keeldrum, Gortahork. Predeceased by her parents Kitty and Joe and her sister Anna. Survived by her sister Grace, brothers John and Michael, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends.

Removal from Glasgow to Gortahork Funeral Premises on Saturday, April 2, for approximately 1.30pm. Removal from there at 4pm going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Sunday, April 3 at 12noon with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.



Willie Duffy, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel

A memorial Mass will take place for Willie Duffy, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel who passed away on April 3, 2020.

The Mass will be held on Sunday, April 3 at 10am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount, Fanad.

Mass can be viewed on St Mary’s Fanavolty and St Columba’s Massmount Facebook Page.

Refreshments afterwards in Rossnakill Hall.

Samuel Hepburn, Rossgier, Lifford and Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Samuel Hepburn, Rossgier, Lifford and formerly of Raphoe.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, April 3 at 12 noon for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12.30pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam.



Pat Murphy, Main Street, Kerrykeel and Antrim

The death has occurred of Pat Murphy, Main Street, Kerrykeel and formerly of Creagh, Toomebridge, Co Antrim.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Sunday in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Connie Ewing, Cloughfin, Castlefinn

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Connie Ewing (née McAteer) Cloughfin, Castlefinn and formerly of Strabane.

Beloved wife of Robbie, much-loved mother of Kevin and Emma, dearly loved daughter of Mary and the late Thomas and sister of Thomasina, Andre, Carmen, Adam and Valerie.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters and family circle. Donations in lieu of flowers please to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick.

Billy Graham, Tully, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Billy Graham, Tully, Ramelton.

Funeral service is on Saturday, April 2 at 2pm in Leitir Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Rodgers, Crannagugie, Crolly

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Bridget Rodgers, Crannagugie, Crolly.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 2 at 11am in Meenaweel Chapel with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery

Patrick Duffy, Carrickataskin, Derrybeg

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Duffy, Carrickataskin, Derrybeg.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Saturday, April 2 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page and on the parish webcam.

John Harkin, Glencrow, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Harkin, Glencrow, Moville.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballinacrae Cemetery, Lecamy. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.



Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.



The funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.

Please continue to adhere to government advice regarding facemasks and social distancing.

William (Bill) McCosker, Surrey, England, Killarney and Lifford

The death has occurred of William (Bill) McCosker, Surrey, England and Ballyhar, Killarney, Kerry and Lifford.

Beloved husband of the late Bridie (née Doona), much-loved father of Bernadette, Sharon and Alan and dearly loved grandfather of Harry, Sebe, Alice, Rebecca, Ella, Lily and Amy and brother of Edward and the late Joe and Thomas.

Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law Scott and Laurence, daughter-in-law Cathy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort.

Hugh Martin, Spain and formerly of Ardeskin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Hugh Martin, Spain and formerly of Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Son of the late Donal and Mary Martin and brother Daniel. Sadly, missed by his husband Diego, brother Gerald (Mary), sister Anna Marie (Brendan) and all nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, on Saturday, April 2 at 3pm with interment of ashes afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

The service can be viewed in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town online.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.