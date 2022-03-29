Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, March 29

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary McAteer, White Harte, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Mary McAteer, née McMenamin, White Harte, Rathmullan.

Predeceased by her husband Gerard, son Frank and daughter Geraldine. Loving mother of Mary, Declan, Anne, Patricia, Liam, Eithne, Kevin and Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brother Archdeacon Willie McMenamin, Raphoe, sisters, Kathleen, Brid, Anne and Sr. Patricia, sons-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only

Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan at 1pm on Thursday followed by interment in the adjacent cemetery.

Due to the current Covid epidemic, house is strictly private to family and close friends only.

Bernard Kelly, Killiney, Dublin and Frosses



The death has occurred of Bernard Kelly, Killiney, Dublin and formerly of Frosses.

Bernard died peacefully, with great dignity, following a long illness bravely borne, at St. Vincent’s hospital, Elm Park.

Predeceased by his brothers Aidan and Raymond and sister Fiona.

Much-loved and adored husband of Deirdre. Survived by his wife Deirdre, brothers Neil, Timothy and Declan and sister Kathleen. Deeply missed by all who loved and knew, especially his wife, brothers and sister, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of great friends in Dublin, Donegal, London and beyond.

All enquiries to John McGowan funeral directors. Funeral arrangements later.

Patricia (Patsy) McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.



Predeceased by her husband Willie and her son Patrick.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters, Deirdre (Neil), Gwen (John), Siobhan (Philip), her sons, Sean (Jeanie), Seamus and Peter; her brother Joe and sister Marlene, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.



Removal from her late residence on Thursday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Joseph and St. Conal Churchyard, Bruckless.



House private to family only please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to the oncology and coronary care unit at Sligo University Hospital, c/o Gallagher's Funeral Home, Mountcharles.

Danny McGilloway, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny McGilloway, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny on Tuesday at 7pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, March 31 at 10.30am, going to St Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Renal Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany or any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stmichaelurris

William (Bill) McCosker, Surrey, England, Killarney and Lifford

The death has occurred of William (Bill) McCosker, Surrey, England and Ballyhar, Killarney, Kerry and Lifford.



Beloved husband of the late Bridie (née Doona), much loved father of Bernadette, Sharon and Alan and dearly loved grandfather of Harry, Sebe, Alice, Rebecca, Ella, Lily and Amy and brother of Edward and the late Joe and Thomas.

Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law Scott and Laurence, daughter-in-law Cathy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort

Christy Tinney, London and Castlefin

The death has taken place in London on March 8 of Christy Tinney, Hammersmith, London and formerly of Grahamsland, Castlefin.

Brother of Seamus, Lawrence, Anthony and Terry. Sorely missed by his sisters-in-law, Dorian, Sylvia and Jean, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Funeral Mass in St Augustine’s Church, Hammersmith at 12.15pm on Friday, April 1 followed by interment immediately afterwards.

Funeral can be viewed live on the parish webpage.

Teresa Cuskelly (née O'Reilly), Thorndale, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Teresa Cuskelly (née O'Reilly), Thorndale, Letterkenny and formerly of Lower Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her mother and father, Tess and Harry, and sister Freda. Deeply regretted by her husband Christopher, daughter Ann and husband Brian, daughter Josephine and partner David, son Christopher and wife Olivia, son Martin and wife Caroline, sister Rosemary (Greystones), brothers Pauric and Gerard (Letterkenny), grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Thorndale.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny on Thursday at 11am , followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Jim Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Liam O’Donnell, Ray, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam O’Donnell, Ray, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by his wife Susan. Deeply missed by loving daughters Marie Vincent, Jersey and Orla Weldon, Sligo, son Sean, Derry, sons-in-law, grand-daughter Amber, brothers Brendan, Dublin, Eugene, Dromore, Letterkenny and Aidan, Magherabeg, Manorcunningham, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 6pm on Tuesday going to his late residence. House private please to family and close friends.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am travelling up Main Street, Manorcunningham and by the Old Post Office, going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

Hugh O'Donnell, Gortnasillagh, Glenties

The death has taken place at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Hugh O'Donnell, Gortnasillagh, Glenties.

Predeceased by his brothers James and John, sisters Margaret and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his brother Patrick, sisters in law Mary and Rosie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Tuesday from 3pm-5pm, with removal to his brother Patrick O'Donnell’s home at Gortnasillagh to repose overnight.

House private to family only please.

Removal on Wednesday to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers welcome or donations in lieu if desired to St. Joseph’s Patient comfort fund c/o any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Hugh Martin, Spain and formerly of Ardeskin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Hugh Martin, Spain and formerly of Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Son of the late Donal and Mary Martin and brother Daniel. Sadly, missed by his husband Diego, brother Gerald (Mary), sister Anna Marie (Brendan) and all nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, on Saturday, April 2 at 3pm with interment of ashes afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

The service can be viewed in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town online.

Michael Monaghan, Tulnaree, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Monaghan, Tulnaree, Carndonagh.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret, brothers Eddie, Jack, Tommy, Christopher and James, sisters Cecilia, Noinin and Eileen. Sadly missed by his sons Michael, Jarlath, Declan and Garrett, his daughters Mary, Catherine, Orla and Fionnuala, his sisters Rita, Gertie and Anna-Jane and his grandchildren Odhran, Cathal, Louis, Niall, Maeve, Darragh, Cora, Joseph, Niamh and Matthew.

Michael's remains are reposing at his late residence in Tulnaree, with Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh. Viewing times on Tuesday are from 2pm to 8pm.

Robert McCauley, Lenamore, Muff

The death has taken place of Robert McCauley, Lenamore, Muff.

His remains are reposing at his nephew John and Pauline McCauley’s residence, Carnamoyle, Muff.

There will be a Service at John and Pauline’s home at 2pm on Wednesday. Burial immediately afterwards in Culmore Parish Church.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Porter Funeral Directors.

Margaret Strain, née Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at her residence of Margaret Strain, née Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of Eamon, much-loved mother of Martina, Majella and Louise and dear sister of Mary Hegarty.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Removal on Thursday, March 31, at 10.15am to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

House is strictly private to family and close friends. Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines regarding hand shaking and wearing facemasks.

Kevin Quinn, Grange, Inch Island

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Kevin Quinn, Grange, Inch Island.

He is predeceased by his parents Michael and Eileen. Much-loved brother of Margaret, Bernadette, Brian and Tony.



His remains are reposing at his sister Margaret’s residence, Grange, Inch Island. Removal on Wednesday, March 30 at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House is private please, family and friends only. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Director.

Michael Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his late residence. Rosary nightly at 8pm.

Wake is private to family, close friends and neighbours, please.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Wednesday, March 30 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gortahork Parish webcam or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Charlie Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place of Charlie Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his parents, Mary and Joe. Survived by his sisters Máire, Sarah, Grainne, Brid and Noreen, his brothers Denis and Pádraig, in laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Removal from Gortahork Funeral Premises took place on Monday evening going to his sister Máire and Gerry Robinson's residence in Meenlaragh.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, March 30, for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Mary Ellen Greaney, Dublin and Fintown

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Greaney (née Coll), Huntstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Fintown.

Mary Ellen, beloved wife of P.J., dear sister of Seamus, Rosaleen, Josephine, Donal, Annie and Seán and wonderful auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and Belle.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Tuesday evening, March 29 from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Huntstown on Wednesday arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

Mary’s funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) at https://www.huntstownparish.ie/webcam/.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

