Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, March 22

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen Forde, Pettigo

- James Doran, Newtowncunningham

- Catherine Logue, née Ivers, Greenbank, Quigley's Point

- Kathleen (Kay) Kemp, née McLaughlin, 5 Seacrest, Shore Rd, Buncrana

- Seamus McLaughlin, Derry and formerly of Muff

- Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, England and formerly of Malin

- Eddie Heraghty, Dunfanaghy

- Maura Harkin, Buncrana

- Dominic Roarty, Creeslough

- Jeanie Harkin, Glentogher and Clydebank

Kathleen Forde (née McFadden), Main Street, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Kathleen Forde (née McFadden), Main Street, Pettigo, peacefully, in the loving care of her family.

Dearly loved mother of Jackie (Stephen) and Ian, her adored grandchildren Nicole and Thomas, sisters Bridie Collie and Eileen Grant.

Predeceased by her husband Tom Forde and son Tony, sisters Ann and Mary, brother Josie and extended Forde and McFadden family.

Kathleen's remains will leave the family home on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Pettigo, for 11am Mass of the resurrection, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Family home strictly private, at the deceased's request.

Please adhere to Covid regulations.

James Doran, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of James Doran, Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham, formerly of Carrigans.

Son of the late James and Isabella Doran, brother to John, Anne and Bridget, brother-in-law Stephen, sister-in-law Rosemary, nieces and nephews, Emma, Anthony, Joanne, Mark and Jennifer and extended family and friends. Sadly missed by Teresa and her staff at Trinity Court where James was lovingly cared for.

James' remains will repose at Trinity Court, Newtowncunnigham viewing from 12 noon on Tuesday, March 22, and again Wednesday. Family time from 10pm to 10am. Funeral from there on Thursday arriving Saint Baithin's Church, St. Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mask wearing would be appreciated.

Catherine Logue, née Ivers, Greenbank, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Catherine Logue, née Ivers, Greenbank, Quigley's Point.

Her remains are reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Burnfoot.

Removal from there on Tuesday, March 22 at 5.30pm going to the Sacred Heart Church, Muff to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 23 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery with her late husband.

Kathleen (Kay) Kemp, née McLaughlin, 5 Seacrest, Shore Rd, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Kathleen (Kay) Kemp, née McLaughlin, 5 Seacrest, Shore Rd, Buncrana.

Mother of Larry Kemp and sister of Sue, predeceased by her parents Margaret and Hugh, and siblings John, Mary, Hugh, Daniel, Betty, Patrick and Margaret.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s funeral home Buncrana with viewing from 3pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday, March 23.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 9.20am, going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Seamus McLaughlin, Derry and formerly of Muff

The death occurred of Seamus McLaughlin, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, on March 19.

Séamus was from 22 Benview Estate, Derry and formerly of Glackmore, Muff.

Reposing at his late residence, funeral from there on Tuesday, March 22, leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry.

Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Search & Rescue c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven.

Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, England and formerly of Malin

The death has taken place in Woodley, Reading, England of Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, formerly of Malin. She worked as a primary school teacher at Culkeeny National School.

Beloved wife of John and mother of Paul, Aiden, Catherine and Fiona.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Eddie Heraghty, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Eddie Heraghty, at his home in Whitecrook, Clydebank, Scotland, formerly of Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains will arrive at St Michael's Church Creeslough on Tuesday, March 22 at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Cameras/st-michaels-church.

Maura Harkin, Buncrana



The death has occurred at Nazareth House, Fahan of Maura Harkin, née Gallanagh, Strand Court, Buncrana.

Much-loved mother of Paul and Gemma, loving grandmother of Árainn and Fiadh and dear sister of Geraldine Wade.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal on Tuesday, March 22 at 9.15am to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Cockhill.

Family time please from 9pm to 1pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Nazareth House Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Jeanie Harkin, Glentogher and Clydebank

The death has taken place of Jeanie Harkin, née Doherty (Hela) of Carrowmore, Glentogher and later Clydebank, Glasgow.

She passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14. Lovingly remembered by husband James and all her family.

Funeral on Thursday, March 24 at 10am in St Stephen’s Parish Church, Clydebank.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.