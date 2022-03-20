Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, March 20

The following deaths have taken place:

Eddie Heraghty, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Eddie Heraghty, at his home in Whitecrook, Clydebank, Scotland, formerly of Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains will arrive at St Michael's Church Creeslough on Tuesday, March 22 at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there on Wednesday at 11 am followed by burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Cameras/st-michaels-church.

Maura Harkin, Buncrana



The death has occurred at Nazareth House, Fahan of Maura Harkin nee Gallanagh, Strand Court, Buncrana.

Much loved mother of Paul and Gemma, loving grandmother of Árainn and Fiadh and dear sister of Geraldine Wade.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 1pm on Sunday, March 20. Removal on Tuesday, March 22 at 9.15am to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Cockhill.

Family time please from 9.00pm to 1.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Nazareth House Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Rose Sharkey, Falcarragh



The death has occurred in the Lake House Nursing Unit, Portnablagh of Rose Sharkey, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Reposing at her late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm on Sunday. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 21 at 11 am in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family and close friends only and on the morning of the funeral donation in lieu if desired to Port Na Blagh Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on mcn.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church or Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Kitty Hudí Beag Gallagher, Bunbeg and Crolly



The death has taken place at home in her 100th year of Kitty Hudí Beag Gallagher of Tabhairne Hudí Beag, Bunbeg, formerly of Thorr, Crolly.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Bernadette’s residence in Knockastolar, Bunbeg.

House private to family only.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Meenaweal on Monday, March 21 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Crumlin Children’s Hospital c/o any family member.

Kitty’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am on Monday.

Dominic Roarty, Creeslough



The death has taken place at his home of Dominic Roarty, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or James Harkin funeral director, Creeslough

Patrick McLaughlin, Buncrana



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick McLaughlin, 1 Hillview Court, Gransha Road, Buncrana.

Husband of Ann and father of Ivan and Steven, grandfather of Tara, James, John, Kayleigh, Shane and Rosanna sadly missed by his sisters Eileen, Madge, Mary and Rose pre-deceased by his brothers Liam, John and Michael.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s funeral home Buncrana with viewing from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, and from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday.

Funeral from there on Monday, March 21 at 9.20am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Dr Karl Cannon, Dublin and Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Dr Karl Cannon, Terenure, Dublin , formerly of Lettermacaward, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderfully tender care of the staff of Blackrock Clinic.

Beloved husband and best friend of Valerie, adored and adoring dad of Kate, Patrick, Eoin and Robert. Karl will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife and children, their partners Kevin, Adel, Maree and Cailín, his beloved and loving grandchildren Oisin, Alisa, Cara, Bláithín, Donnacha and Freya, his twin brother Pauric and brothers Brian, Tom, Martin, Max and Colm, sisters Anne Marie and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends especially Paul.

Removal from his family home on Monday morning to the Dublin Unitarian Church, 112 St Stephen's Green, Dublin, D02 YP23 arriving for Service at 10am https://www.dublinunitarianchurch.org/webcam/ followed by cremation at The Victorian Chapel, Mt. Jerome Crematorium https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Mask-wearing would be appreciated. Family flowers only please. House private.

Jeanie Harkin, Glentogher and Clydebank

The death has taken place of Jeanie Harkin, née Doherty (Hela) of Carrowmore, Glentogher and later Clydebank, Glasgow.

She passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14. Lovingly remembered by husband James and all her family.

Funeral on Thursday, March 24 at 10am in St Stephen’s Parish Church, Clydebank.



Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Burtonport and Glasgow

The death has taken place in her 100th year of Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Kentucky, Roshine, Acres, Burtonport/Glasgow.

Loving wife of the late Dominick, much-loved mum to Adrian, Patsy, the late Brendan, Helen and Gerald, devoted gran, and great-gran of the family .

Funeral Service on March 21 at 1pm, Lynn Crematorium (St. Mungo’s) Glasgow.

Family flowers only, donations to McMillan nurses.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.