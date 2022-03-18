Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, March 18

The following deaths have taken place:

- Dr. Karl Cannon, Dublin and Lettermacaward

- Anne McShea, Ballyshannon

- Kathleen Bonar, Dungloe

- Jeanie Harkin, Glentogher and Clydebank

- Agnes Cassidy, Buncrana

- Josie Sweeney, Dungloe

- Philip Toland, Carrigart

- Rosaleen Murrin, Ballintra

- Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Burtonport and Glasgow

Dr. Karl Cannon, Dublin and Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Dr. Karl Cannon, Terenure, Dublin , formerly of Lettermacaward, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderfully tender care of the staff of Blackrock Clinic.

Beloved husband and best friend of Valerie, adored and adoring dad of Kate, Patrick, Eoin and Robert. Karl will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife and children, their partners Kevin, Adel, Maree and Cailín, his beloved and loving grandchildren Oisin, Alisa, Cara, Bláithín, Donnacha and Freya, his twin brother Pauric and brothers Brian, Tom, Martin, Max and Colm, sisters Anne Marie and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends especially Paul.

Removal from his family home on Monday morning to the Dublin Unitarian Church, 112 St Stephen's Green, Dublin, D02 YP23 arriving for Service at 10am https://www.dublinunitarianchurch.org/webcam/ followed by cremation at The Victorian Chapel, Mt. Jerome Crematorium https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Mask-wearing would be appreciated. Family flowers only please. House private.

Anne McShea, Tully, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Anne McShea (née Kearns), Tullyhouse, Tully, Ballyshannon, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Predeceased by her husband Teddy, and son Joseph (Belleek). Very deeply regretted by her family, Roisin (Edmund). London, Geraldine (partner Aiden) and the late (Rick O'Mahony) Dublin, Kieran (Cathy) and the late baby Ciara, Stranorlar, Terence (Mary) Ballyshannon, Patricia (Patrick) Askill, Eamon (Hetty), Dublin, Therese (Gary), London, Andrew, Ballyshannon, daughter-in-law Eileen, Belleek, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, Packie and Peader and sister Chris, nieces, nephews, and entire family circle.

Reposing at the family home on Friday from 6pm-9pm, Saturday 12 noon -8pm, walkthrough only.

Removal on Sunday at 10.15am going to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

Anne's Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam https://www.church services.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, c/o Patsy McCauley, or any family member.

Please adhere to Covid regulations regarding handshaking and face coverings.

Kathleen Bonar, Quay Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Bonar, Quay Road, Dungloe and formerly of Acres, Burtonport.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres, Burtonport with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Mass can be viewed online at MCN Media St Columba’s Burtonport: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columbas-church

Jeanie Harkin, Glentogher and Clydebank

The death has taken place of Jeanie Harkin, née Doherty (Hela) of Carrowmore, Glentogher and later Clydebank, Glasgow.

She passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14. Lovingly remembered by husband James and all her family.

Funeral being held on Thursday, March 24 at 10am in St Stephen’s Parish Church, Clydebank.

Agnes Cassidy, Derry and Buncrana

The death has occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, of of Agnes Cassidy (née Fitzpatrick), Derry City and formerly of Castle Park, Buncrana.

Beloved wife of Daniel, loving mother of Kathy, Louise, Daniel and Jennifer, devoted granny to Caitlin and Ruairi, dear daughter of the late Cassie and Edward, a dear and loving sister of Alice, her twin Kathleen, Margaret, Anne-Marie, Charlie, Eddie, Thomas and the late Michael and Liam, and mother-in-law to John.

Funeral leaving her home, 35 Lindenwood Park, on Saturday at 10.10am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Josie Sweeney, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Josie Sweeney, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Crona’s Church Dungloe at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private to family and close friends only and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donation in lieu if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital c/o of any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

Philip Toland, Carrigart

The sudden death of Philip Toland, Radharc Na Cille, Carrigart, has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Beloved son of the late Margaret and Phil. Philip will be sadly missed by his brothers Seamus, Brian, Colm and his sister Fiona, and also his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and his friends.

His remains will leave Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 6pm on Friday evening, March 18, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosaleen Murrin, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Murrin (née McCauley) 32 Forge Avenue, Ballintra.

Sadly missed by her daughter Irene, granddaughters Lorena and Catriona and great-grandchildren Rory and Hunter. Forever remembered by her sisters, Claire, Marian, Adeline, Helen and predeceased by her brother, Adrian.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Sunday at 11.30am to St Brigid's Church, Ballintra for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private please.



Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Burtonport and Glasgow

The death has taken place in her 100th year of Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Kentucky, Roshine, Acres, Burtonport/Glasgow.

Loving wife of the late Dominick, much-loved mum to Adrian, Patsy, the late Brendan, Helen and Gerald, devoted gran, and great gran of the family .

Funeral Service on March 21 at 1pm, Lynn Crematorium (St. Mungo’s) Glasgow.

Family flowers only, donations to McMillan nurses.

