Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, March 17, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Josie Sweeney, Dungloe

- Phillip Toland, Carrigart

- Rosaleen Murrin, Ballintra

- Gerry Magee Derry/Muff

- Margaret Friel, Kerrykeel

- Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Burtonport and Glasgow

- Katarzyna (Katie) Kedzior, Letterkenny / Poland

Josie Sweeney - Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District hospital of Josie Sweeney, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his home from 6pm this evening (Thursday).

Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Crona’s Church Dungloe at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private to family and close friends only and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donation in lieu if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital c/o of any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

Phillip Toland, Carrigart

The sudden death of Philip Toland, Radharc Na Cille, Carrigart, has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital. Beloved son of the late Margaret and Phil. Philip will be sadly missed by his brothers Seamus, Brian, Colm and his sister Fiona, and also his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and his friends.

His remains will leave Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 6pm on Friday evening, March 18, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart to repose overnight. Requiem mass on Saturday morning, 19th March at 11am, followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosaleen Murrin, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Murrin (née McCauley) 32 Forge Avenue, Ballintra.

Sadly missed by her daughter Irene, granddaughters Lorena and Catriona and great-grandchildren Rory and Hunter. Forever remembered by her sisters, Claire, Marian, Adeline, Helen and predeceased by her brother, Adrian.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Sunday at 11.30am to St Brigid's Church, Ballintra for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private please.



Gerry Magee, Derry/Muff

The death has occurred of Gerry Magee Culmore, Derry / Muff on March 15, 2022 peacefully at home, beloved husband of Marie, 33 Cooleen Park, Culmore, loving father of Keri, Louise, Lauren and Kealan, father-in-law of Emmet and Mark, devoted grandfather of Alfie, Freya, Georgie, Leni, Lochlainn, Connie and Rían and dear brother of Marie, Brenda, Terence, Damien, Carol, David and the late Shaun and Bernie.

Funeral from his home on Friday at 10am for 10.30 am Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill. Interment afterwards in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Muff.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.



Margaret Friel (née McAteer), Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred peacefully at her home in her 100th year, surrounded by her loving family, of Margaret Friel (née McAteer), Gortnatra, Kerrykeel.

Predeceased by her husband John Patrick, her sons John Patrick Jnr, Michael and James and her daughters Bridie and Margaret Rose.

Deeply regretted by her sons Danny and Eamon and daughter Mary Clinton (Lagboy, Tamney) her grandchildren David, Pamela, Caroline, Aisling, Denis, Shaun Paul, Mark, Vanessa, Nadine, Shane, Sinead, Ciara, Kellie, Kelly, Daniel and her much loved 24 great grandchildren.

Sadly missed by John Patrick Jnr’s wife Alison, Danny’s partner Sylvia, Bridie’s husband Todd, James’ wife Sheila and Mary’s husband Shaun Clinton, her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Margaret’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, March 18 at 10.30am in St. Columba’s Church, Massmount followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary’s Fanavolty & St. Columba’s Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.



Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Burtonport and Glasgow

The death has taken place in her 100th year of Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Kentucky, Roshine, Acres, Burtonport/Glasgow.Loving wife of the late Dominick, much-loved mum to Adrian, Patsy, the late Brendan, Helen and Gerald, devoted gran, and great gran of the family .

Funeral Service on March 21 at 1pm, Lynn Crematorium (St. Mungo’s) Glasgow.

Family flowers only, donations to McMillan nurses.



Katarzyna (Katie) Kedzior (née Stupinska), Letterkenny / Blachow, Poland

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Katarzyna Stupinska.

Beloved wife of Lukasz and much loved mother of son Noah.

Predeceased by her parents Danuta and Jan. Sadly missed by her loving brother Piotr and her sister Ewa and by all her extended family, relatives, neighbours, former work colleagues in the Edge Hairdressers and Patrick Gildea Hairdressers and many dear friends.

Funeral on Friday morning, March 18 at 11am in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by a private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Co. Cavan. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty, Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.