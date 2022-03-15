Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, March 15

The following deaths have taken place:

Philip Travers, Derries, Ballintra



The death has occurred of Philip Travers, Derries, Ballintra, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Breege, sadly missed by his daughters Majella (Brian), and Helen (Eugene), sons Martin (Mary) and Shaun, his grandchildren and all his extended family.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon on Tuesday from 4pm until removal to St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, for reception prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philip's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding hand shaking and wearing of masks.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund at Arás Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home or Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, care of John McGee & Sons Funeral Home or any family member.

House Private at all times, please.

Margaret Friel (née McAteer), Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred peacefully at her home in her 100th year, surrounded by her loving family, of Margaret Friel (née McAteer), Gortnatra, Kerrykeel.

Predeceased by her husband John Patrick, her sons John Patrick Jnr, Michael and James and her daughters Bridie and Margaret Rose.

Deeply regretted by her sons Danny and Eamon and daughter Mary Clinton (Lagboy, Tamney) her grandchildren David, Pamela, Caroline, Aisling, Denis, Shaun Paul, Mark, Vanessa, Nadine, Shane, Sinead, Ciara, Kellie, Kelly, Daniel and her much loved 24 great grandchildren.

Sadly missed by John Patrick Jnr’s wife Alison, Danny’s partner Sylvia, Bridie’s husband Todd, James’ wife Sheila and Mary’s husband Shaun Clinton, her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Margaret’s remains will repose at her late residence from 1pm on Wednesday.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, March 18 at 10.30am in St. Columba’s Church, Massmount followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary’s Fanavolty & St. Columba’s Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Joan Adeline Mooney (née McKinley), Burt

The death has taken place of Joan Adeline Mooney (née McKinley), peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.



Much loved and devoted wife of Roy, loving mother of Robin, Derek and Adele, loving mother-in-law of Claire, Nicola and Stephen, adored grandmother of Emma, Rachel, Jenny, Greg, Tara, Gavin, Laura and great-grandmother of Jack, dearest sister of Lou, Valerie and the late Evelyn.



Funeral leaving her late home 'Borough House', Burt, on Wednesday at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to All Saints Parish Church (Hall Fund) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ.



Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

Patrick Doherty, Ballykerrigan, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Patrick Doherty, Ballykerrigan, Cloghan. Patrick passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his loving family and staff.

Devoted brother of Peter (Cloghan), Mary Doherty and Annie McGlynn (Donegal Town) and the Bradley family. Predeceased by his sister Margaret, brothers Charlie and John. He will be sadly missed by his brother and sisters, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Patrick's remains are reposing at his home. Funeral leaving there at 10.15am for Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 16 in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin with interment afterwards in Kilteevoge cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam http://www.mcnmedia.tv.camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn. A one-way system will be in operation, entering via Ballykerrigan.

John Doherty, Ballyargus, Redcastle

The death has taken place at his home of John Doherty, Ballyargus, Redcastle.

John’s remains will arrive at St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley's Point on Tuesday at 1pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 16 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoined graveyard.

Emyr Roberts, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Emyr Roberts, Kilcar. Removal from McCabe’s Funeral premises, Ardara took place on Monday at 7.15pm, arriving at St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 8pm, where Service will be held on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Kentucky ,Roshine Acres Burtonport and Glasgow

The death has taken place in her 100th year of Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Kentucky, Roshine, Acres, Burtonport/Glasgow.

Loving wife of the late Dominick, much-loved mum to Adrian, Patsy, the late Brendan, Helen and Gerald, devoted gran, and great gran of the family .

Funeral Service on March 21 at 1pm, Lynn Crematorium (St. Mungo’s) Glasgow.

Family flowers only, donations to McMillan nurses.

Mary Conlon, Fernbank, Magherennan, Letterkenny and Dunlewey

The death has occurred of Mary Conlon, Fernbank, Magherennan, Letterkenny and Dunlewey.

Mary (Máire Joe Mór) was a retired primary teacher.

She died at home surrounded by her family. Survived by her husband, Vincent, daughter Dariona, son Paul, son-in-law, Seamus, daughter-in-law, Michele, grandchildren Síofra, Aifric, John and Ryan, sister Margaret, brother Joseph, sisters-in-law Gabrielle, Nora and Detta, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Mary’s remains are reposing at the home of her daughter Dariona. At Mary’s request, the house is strictly private to family, only.

Requiem Mass will take place at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, on Tuesday, March 15 at 11am, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Mater Private Hospital or the Donegal Hospice c/o Marley Funeral Director’s, Letterkenny, or any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Maura O’Donnell, Cregnahorna, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maura O’Donnell, Cregnahorna, Carndonagh.

Funeral on Wednesday, March 16 at 11am at Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining ceremony.

Wake strictly private and removal private on morning of the funeral at the family’s request please.

Kathleen Browne, 3 Mullindrait, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of former teacher Kathleen Browne, 3 Mullindrait, Stranorlar.

Beloved sister of the late Neil Joseph, Mollie, also Maura and Fr Seamus, she will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. The house is private to family and close friends only, please.

The funeral will leave from there on Tuesday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, at 11am. Interment will take place afterwards in Cill Mhuire, Glenfin Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice or any family member.

Pearl (Margaret Noble) Millar, Milltown, St Johnston

The death has occurred suddenly in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Pearl (Margaret Noble) Millar, Milltown, St Johnston.



Dearly beloved wife of Billy, much loved mother of Alan, Gerda and David and mother-in-law of Julie, dear sister to the late Rae and the late Isabell, Freda and Matt.

House strictly private, family and close friends only.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Tuesday, March 15 at 1.30pm for Service at 2pm in St Johnston Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland care of any family member.

John Gerard Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred suddenly of John Gerard Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Katarzyna (Katie) Kedzior (née Stupinska), 35 Rann Mór Meadow of Letterkenny / Blachow, Poland

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Katarzyna Stupinska.

Beloved wife of Lukasz and much loved mother of son Noah.

Predeceased by her parents Danuta and Jan. Sadly missed by her loving brother Piotr and her sister Ewa and by all her extended family, relatives, neighbours, former work colleagues in the Edge Hairdressers and Patrick Gildea Hairdressers and many dear friends.

Further funeral arrangements to follow once family members arrive from Poland. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan later next week.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty, Funeral Director.

