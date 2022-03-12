Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, March 12 ,2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sonny Byrne, Glencolmcille / Birmingham

- Katarzyna (Katie) Kedzior, Letterkenny / Poland

- Conal Mc Garvey, Kilmacrennan

- Bert Leslie, Bruckless

- Lexie Robb, Letterkenny

- Marian Breslin, Quigley's Point

The death has occurred of Sonny Byrne

Gannew, Glencolmcille, Donegal



Sonny Byrne, Gannew, Glencolmcille and formerly of Birmingham, England



The death has occured of Sonny Byrne, Gannew, Glencolmcille and formerly of Birmingham, England.



His remains reposing at his daughter Angela Curran's home, Gannew, Glencolmcille on Saturday from 7pm.

Removal to St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille takes place on Sunday evening at 7.45pm to repose overnight.



Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Katarzyna (Katie) Kedzior (née Stupinska), 35 Rann Mór Meadow of Letterkenny / Blachow, Poland

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Katarzyna Stupinska.

Beloved wife of Lukasz and much loved mother of son Noah.

Predeceased by her parents Danuta and Jan. Sadly missed by her loving brother Piotr and her sister Ewa and by all her extended family, relatives, neighbours, former work colleagues in the Edge Hairdressers and Patrick Gildea Hairdressers and many dear friends.

Her remains will repose in Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Sunday 13th from 6pm to 8pm for those wishing to pay respects.

Further funeral arrangements to follow once family members arrive from Poland. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan later next week.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty, Funeral Director.

Conal Mc Garvey, Ballyherron, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has occurred of Conal Mc Garvey, Ballyherron, Kilmacrennan and formerly Grovehall, Kilmacrenan.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Caroline, Bernadette and Louise, granddaughter Ava, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home from 7pm on Saturday.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Columba’s Kilmacrenan at https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Bert Leslie, Benroe, Bruckless

The death has occurred peacefullly at his home, of Bert Leslie, Benroe, Bruckless.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, daughter Alanna, sons Sean, Brian, Ruaidhrí, Gareth, Neil and Brendan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners and his adoring nine grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Neil and sadly missed by his brother Pat and sisters Marian and Kay.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Ardara will take place on Saturday, at 3pm going to his late residence, via Killybegs, along the Shore Road and on to the bypass, returning via Carricknagore.

His remains will repose at home from 6pm to 8pm on Saturday and on Sunday from 2pm to 10pm. There will be a one way system in operation during the wake (entry from Killybegs and exit by Bruckless).

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of St Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice or Crumlin Children's Hospital, care of any family member. Please respect current health guidelines on the wearing of face masks.

Lexie Robb, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Lexie Robb, Killyclug, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by parents Jim and Jane and brother Roy. Fondly remembered by brothers Norman (Killyclug), Noel (Killyclug), sisters Annette Brocklehurst (Manchester) and Joan Lockhart (Ramelton). Deeply regretted by extended family members, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon for service in Trinity Presbyterian Church at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Marian Breslin, Quigley's Point

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Marian Breslin, Upper Drung, Quigley's Point.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon at 12.20pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

