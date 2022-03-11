Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, March 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Gerald Brown, Derry and St Johnston

- Lexie Robb, Letterkenny

- Marian Breslin, Quigley's Point

- Mary Fallon, Malin and Carndonagh

- Michael Doherty, Glasgow / Gortahork

- Patrick Cuffe, Falcarragh

- Marie Byrne, London and formerly Killybegs

Gerald Brown, Derry and St Johnston



The death has occurred of Gerald (Jerry) Brown, formerly of Glenbrae Gardens, Derry and Arbaithin, St Johnston.

Funeral from his daughter Geraldine’s home, 20 Prehen Park, Derry on, Saturday, March 12 at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathderal. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam.

Lexie Robb, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Lexie Robb, Killyclug, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by parents Jim and Jane and brother Roy.

Fondly remembered by Brothers Norman (Killyclug), Noel (Killyclug), sisters Annette Brocklehurst (Manchester) and Joan Lockhart (Ramelton). Deeply regretted by extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 6.30pm on Friday, March 11. Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon for service in Trinity Presbyterian Church at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Marian Breslin, Quigley's Point



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Marian Breslin, Upper Drung, Quigley's Point.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon, March 13 at 12.20pm for 1pm requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net.

Mary Fallon, Malin and Carndonagh



The death has occurred of Mary Margaret Fallon nee Toland, Malin and Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home at Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving Ballyloskey on Saturday morning for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Doherty, Glasgow / Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Michael Doherty, Glasgow and formerly of Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his father Martin, he will be sorely missed by his loving mother Isabel (Bella), daughter Danielle, son-in-law Joe, grandson Sonny, sisters Marie and Donna, brothers Mark, Paul and Derek and their spouses and partner, his many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and a wide circle of family and friends.

His remains will repose at his sister Donna's residence at Derryherrif, Dunfanaghy (F92H5F2) on Friday from 6pm.

Funeral from there at 11am on Saturday to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Gortahork Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media Gortahork https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIM

Patrick Cuffe, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Coventry, England, of Patrick Cuffe, 20 Ballina, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by his father Patrick and sister Miranda, he is survived by his daughter Bronagh, her mother Collette, son Lochlan, his mother Lindsay, his mother Grace, brothers Henry, John Paul, Brian, Daniel and Peter, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home 20 Ballina, Falcarragh with Rosary nightly at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Marie Byrne, London and formerly Killybegs

The death occurred peacefully in Northwick Park Hospital on February 22 of Marie Byrne, (Ardmore Construction Ltd), Dollis Hill, London and formerly of Stragar, Killybegs.

Removal takes place on Friday to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs to arrive at 6.30pm.



Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

