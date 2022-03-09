Deaths in Inishowen, Wednesday evening, March 9
The following deaths have taken place:
Late Lilly Henderson
The death has occurred of Lilly Henderson, Drumcarbit, Malin.
Remains reposing at her late residence.
Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning, March 11 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.
Please continue to adhere to public health advice regarding mask wearing.
===
Late Kathleen McLaughlin (Bill), nee McClure
The death has occurred of Kathleen McLaughlin (Bill), nee McClure, Magharamore, Carndonagh.
Remains reposing at her late residence.
Funeral from there on Friday, March 11 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.
===
Late Winifred Wilson, nee Callaghan
The death has occurred of Winifred Wilson, nee Callaghan, Mullaney, Burt.
Remains reposing at her late residence.
Removal Friday, March 11 at 10.15am to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.
Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.
