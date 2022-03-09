Deaths in Inishowen, Wednesday morning, March 9
The following deaths have taken place:
Late John Allison
The death has occurred of John Allison, Tullynavin, Redcastle.
John’s remains are reposing at the home of his brother, Heaslett and sister in law Leta, Woodbrook House, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle.
Family and close friends welcome.
Funeral service there this afternoon, Wednesday, March 8th at 1.30pm followed by burial in the family plot in Clar Burial Ground, Redcastle.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O any family member.
Please continue to adhere to public health advice regarding mask wearing.
===
Late Lilly Henderson
The death has occurred of Lilly Henderson, Drumcarbit, Malin.
Lilly’s remains will leave Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff this evening, Wednesday, March 9 at 5pm going to her home.
Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning, March 11 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.
Please continue to adhere to public health advice regarding mask wearing.
DCU players celebrate after the Yoplait LGFA Donaghy Cup Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann, Dublin, and Marino Institute of Education
Anyone who may have information in connection to the incident is asked to contact Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67100
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.