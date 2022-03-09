Search

09 Mar 2022

Deaths in Inishowen, Wednesday morning, March 9

Donegal Deaths

Deaths in Inishowen, Wednesday morning, March 9

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Mar 2022 10:26 AM

The following deaths have taken place:

  • John Allison, Tullynavin, Redcastle
  • Lilly Henderson, Drumcarbit, Malin

Late John Allison

The death has occurred of John Allison, Tullynavin, Redcastle.

John’s remains are reposing at the home of his brother, Heaslett and sister in law Leta, Woodbrook House, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle.

Family and close friends welcome.

Funeral service there this afternoon, Wednesday, March 8th at 1.30pm followed by burial in the family plot in Clar Burial Ground, Redcastle.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O any family member.

Please continue to adhere to public health advice regarding mask wearing.

===

Late Lilly Henderson

The death has occurred of Lilly Henderson, Drumcarbit, Malin.

Lilly’s remains will leave Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff this evening, Wednesday, March 9 at 5pm going to her home.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning, March 11 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Please continue to adhere to public health advice regarding mask wearing.

