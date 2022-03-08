Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, March 8

The following deaths have taken place:

William (Willy) Burke, 290 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of William (Willy) Burke, 290 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.



Peacefully at his late residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by parents Leslie and Margaret Burke, son William and daughter in law Juliene. Devoted husband and father to wife Mary, sons Andrew, Peter and Timmy, daughters Julie-Ann Mc Gettigan and Laura. Deeply regretted by brothers James, Bobby, John and Tommy, sisters Mary and Anne. Fondly remember by his extended family members, neighbours and many friends.

Willy's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday afternoon for Mass at 2pm in St. Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan

Jim Tinney, Mondooey, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death took place on Monday at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Tinney, Mondooey, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by parents Jimmy and Aggie, brothers Willie and Hughie and sisters Josie McGerrigle and Ruby Shovlin.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Martin and Michael and daughter Catriona, daughter-in-law Frances, grandchildren Aaron, Shauna, Dylan, Aoife and Elsie, brother John Tinney, St. Johnston and sister Mary O’Kane, Galdonagh, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Jim’s remains arrived at his late residence at 4pm this afternoon, Tuesday.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours please between 12pm and 10pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Brid Duggan, Milford and formerly Kerrykeel

The peaceful death has taken place at her home surrounded by her family of Brid Duggan (née Mc Carron), 157 Upper Mount Marian, Milford and formerly Warden, Kerrykeel.

Deeply regretted by her sons Stephen (Germany), Alan (Australia), James (Waterford), Hugo Junior and Karol, daughters Maria, Joanne and Breege, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers Pat and Charlie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Hugo, brother Dan, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Remains reposing at her home. Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 10 at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

House private. Family flowers only.

Maggie Porter, 228 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Maggie Porter, 228 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe.

Deeply missed by her daughters and son Jennifer Brolly (Raphoe), Benny Porter and Christina, (Drumoghill), Frances Foley (Strabane), Rita McLaughlin and Ian (LIfford), Monica O’Loughlin and Brian (Convoy), Millie Colhoun and Danny (Raphoe), Helen Porter (Sligo), Pauline Porter (Raphoe), grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

Maggie was predeceased by her husband Bob and son Eunan. Maggie will be reposing at her late residence from 5pm this evening Tuesday, wake is private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Funeral from her late residence on Thursday at 11.40am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-eunans-church. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Francis Byrne, Straleel, Carrick

The death has taken place of Francis Byrne, Straleel, Carrick.

Francis (Francie), passed away, peacefully after a short illness at Letterkenny University Hospital. The last of his immediate family, Francie will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Mary Anne Byrne (Hugh) and brother-in-law Patrick McPartland, Chicago (Margaret), his nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his cousins and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his niece's home, Margaret and Seamus Carr, Line Road, Carrick from 4pm Tuesday, March 8.

Francie will be taken to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick for 7pm on Wednesday evening to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Allison, Tullynavin, Redcastle

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of John Allison, Tullynavin, Redcastle.

John’s remains are reposing at the home of his brother, Heaslett and sister-in-law Leta, Woodbrook House, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle.

Family and close friends welcome.

Funeral service there on Wednesday, March 8 at 1.30pm followed by burial in the family plot in Clar Burial Ground, Redcastle.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.

Please continue to adhere to public health advice regarding mask wearing.

Hughie Hannigan, 4 Chestnut Grove, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Hughie Hannigan, 4 Chestnut Grove, Ramelton.

Remains will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on Tuesday at 5pm for rosary and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 9 at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Killydonnell Cemetery, Ramelton.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV, St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Paddy Holmes, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Drumnahoe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Holmes, 10 Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Catherine and brother, Rev. Fr. Samuel Holmes.

Deeply missed by his sisters Kathleen Coll, St. Johnston, Bridget Harvey, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny, Monica Gorman, Newmills and brother Hugh Joe Holmes, Moville, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a wide circle family, friends and neighbours.

Paddy’s remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this evening, Tuesday 8 March from 5.30pm – 7pm followed by removal to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass there on Wednesday morning at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Trinity Court Independent Living c/o any family member.

Anne (Annie) Kerr, Dr McGinley Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Anne (Annie) Kerr. Sadly missed by her daughter Roberta, son Simon, brothers John, Thomas, George and Matthew, sisters Ethel, Jean and Lizzie, daughter-in-law Martina and grandchildren Darragh and Catherine Anne.

Remains reposing at her late residence, 16 Dr McGinley Road, Letterkenny. Removal from her late residence on Wednesday, March 9 at 1.30pm to Trinity Presbyterian Church for Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul, c/o any family member or Jim Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

David Wilson, Cully, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of David Wilson, Cully, Donegal Town. Reposing at his daughter Rebecca’s residence.

Deeply regretted by his wife Hannah, children Ralph, Rebecca and David, daughters in law, Violet and Lisa, son-in-law Stuart and grandchildren Andrew, Errol, Arron, Sam and Bob.

Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral may be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Sligo University Hospital or the North West Hospice care of any family member or George Irwin Funeral Directors.

House private to family, please.

John Victor Kilpatrick, Magheranappin, Convoy

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of John Victor Kilpatrick, Magheranappin, Convoy. Son of the late Victor and Nan Kilpatrick. Much loved brother of James, Margaret, Ann and Andrew.

He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews extended family and friends. His remains are reposing at his late residence. House private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral from there at 1.15pm on Thursday March 10 for 2pm Funeral Service in St Ninian’s Church, Convoy followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Croi Heart and Stroke Charity , Galway and St Ninian’s Parish Church funds, c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Bridget Doherty, formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has occurred at Arás Uí Dhomnaill Nursing Home of Bridget Doherty, formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Removal from Letterkenny Funeral Home took place on Monday evening, going to her daughter Geraldine Flood’s home at Carnasaul, Termon, Letterkenny.

Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there at 10.30am on Thursday, March 10 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired Arás Uí Dhomnaill Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Dunleavey Funeral Directors.

Kay Devenney, Dooish, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Kay Devenney, Dooish, Newtowncunningham.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral on Wednesday, March 9 at 2pm in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Michael Duddy, Madava, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Michael Duddy, Madava, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in St Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Vincent McLaughlin, Drumaville, Lecamy

The death has taken place in Hillcrest Lodge, Letterkenny of Vincent McLaughlin, Drumaville, Lecamy.

Vincent’s remains are reposing at his home in Drumaville.

House private to family and close friends please. Vincent’s Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Please continue to follow public health advice regarding mask wearing.

Isobel Moore, neé Beattie, 14 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Isobel Moore, neé Beattie, 14 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by her daughter Margo Coyle, sisters Jean Wylie, Margaret Scott and Betty McElhinney.

Deeply missed by her loving husband Matt, sons Ronnie, Mark, Stephen and Allister, Letterkenny and daughter Betty McGinty, Kincraigy, Manorcunningham, brother Jackie Beattie, Raphoe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at her residence. House private to family, close friends and neighbours please.

Funeral Service in the family home on Wednesday, March 9 at 2pm followed by interment to Gortlee Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Conwal Parish Church, c/o any family member.

Rachael Brennan, 15 Dublin Road, Strabane and formerly of Ballindrait

The death has taken place at her home of Rachael Brennan (née Lafferty) 15 Dublin Road, Strabane and formerly of Ballindrait.

Beloved wife of the late Joe, much-loved mother of Rose-Mary, Andrew, Gabrielle and the late Geraldine and John, devoted grandmother of Ronan, and sister of the late Mary-Jane, Johnny and Charlie.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, March 8 at 6.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 9 at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.

The house is private to family and friends only, please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Willie Doherty, Ballyboe, Convoy and formerly of Glenmaquin

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday of Willie Doherty, Ballyboe, Convoy and formerly of Glenmaquin.

Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, his sister Molly McElhinney and brothers James, John, Brian, Danny, Charlie and Pat.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Marie, daughter Eithne and sons Andy and Liam, Selina and Gavin, grandchildren, sister Teresa McLaughlin, Manorcunningham and brother Eugene, Glenmaquin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Willie’s remains are reposing at his son Liam’s residence at Ballyboe, Convoy.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, March 9 at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards to the New Cemetery, Convoy.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Alzheimer Association c/o any family member.

Charlie McGeever, Glasgow and formerly of Ballyboes, Falcarragh



The death has occurred in Glasgow of Charlie McGeever, formerly of Ballyboes, Falcarragh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Glasgow.

Removal from there going to the Church of Christ the King, Carmunnock Road on Tuesday, March 8 at 7.30pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am with burial afterwards in Linn Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.ctkg.org

Enquiries to Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors, Glasgow.

