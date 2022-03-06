Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, March 6

The following deaths have taken place:

Jim Boyle, Brocky, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Jim Boyle, Brocky, Fintra Road, Killybegs and formerly Crucknagapple, Ardara. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen. Sadly missed by his daughter Mary, son-in-law Michael, granddaughters Elaine, Michelle and Catriona, grandson Adrian, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Remains to repose at his residence from 11am-11pm Sunday for family, close friends and neighbours.

Removal from his home on Monday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv



John Columb, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of John Columb of Ardsbeg, Gortahork. Predeceased by his son Denis and grandson Christopher.

He is survived by his wife Chrissie, daughters Shelia, Kathleen, Marie, Christine, sons Patrick, Eamonn and John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sisters Brid and Eileen, brothers Michael and Columba, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, March 6 for 2pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

House private to family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork



Roberta (Bertha) Gamble, Ballyboe, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny on Friday, March 4 of Roberta Gamble, known as Bertha, Ballyboe, Kilmacrennan.

Pre-deceased by her father Robert. Deeply missed by her loving mother Anna, sisters Colina Magee, Canada and Rosemary Stewart, Drumaskea, Ballymaleel and brother Ivan, Ballyboe, nieces Katrina, Olivia and Kirstan, brothers-in-law Martin and Norman, uncles, aunts and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence. Family home private to family and close friends please.

Funeral from there on Monday, March 7 at 1.30pm going to Leiter Presbyterian Church, Leiter, Kilmacrennan for Funeral Service at 2pm which can be viewed live on Craig's Media Facebook page www.fb.me.rvh.northwest

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice or to Wild Ireland, Muff, c/o any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.



Anne Joyce (née Loughrey) Dublin 4 / Ramelton

The death has occurred of Anne Joyce (née Loughrey) Dublin 4, Dublin and Ramelton (peacefully) after a short illness in the excellent care of St Vincent’s University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her son Josh, daughter-in-law Éilis and beloved grandchildren Robert, Shauna and Luke. Remembered by her son John in Donegal, her brothers, sisters-in-law and wider family, friends and neighbours.

A Farewell Ceremony will take place at the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium on Tuesday, March 8, at 10am.

For those unable to attend, the Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal at https://donate.redcross.ie



Úna McLaughlin (née Battle), Church Brae, Greencastle, Donegal / Ballina, Mayo

The death has occurred of Úna McLaughlin (née Battle), Church Brae, Greencastle, Donegal / Ballina, Mayo, peacefully, in her 85th year, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Her remains will repose at her home in Church Brae, Greencastle, on Sunday from 12 noon to 10pm.

She is remembered with love by her husband Jack, sons John, Michael, her daughters Breege, Caroline, sons-in-law Mike, Terry, daughters-in-law Avril, Tracey, and her six grandchildren, Nadine, Hannah, Simon, Thia, Abi and Ben.

A Service of Celebration of her life will be held in St Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Moville, at 11am on Monday, March 7.

Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.



Dymphna Woodforth (née Kelly), Milltowm, Convoy

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dymphna Woodforth, (née Kelly), Milltown, Convoy.

Beloved daughter of the late Vincent and Hannah, much-loved mother of Gary, Nicholas and Paul, cherished sister of Sean and Eunan, devoted grandmother to Amy.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, brothers, granddaughter, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains to repose at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Eunan and Betty Kelly, Milltown, Convoy, on Sunday, March 6 from 1pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday March 8 at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Convoy, interment afterwards in the old cemetery.



Cecil Brown, Grange, Inch Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Cecil Brown, Grange, Inch Island.

Predeceased by his wife Heather, his brothers Jim and Davy and his sisters Irene, Violet and Joan. Much loved father of Audrey, Alan, Kenny and Leanne and dear brother of Gilbert, Hilda Noble, Iris Brown and Evelyn Curry. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Service in his home on Tuesday, March 8 at 2pm followed by removal to Inch Presbyterian Graveyard for burial in the family plot.

Family time please from 12 midnight to 12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

John Hegarty Ednamock, Frosses

The death has occurred at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of John Hegarty Ednamock, Frosses.

Predeceased by his parents William and Rose, and his brothers Denis (Rosaleen) and James (Bridget).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Billy (Betty), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles (Eircode F94DE62) on Sunday, March 6 going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 1pm funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please.

The Mass will be live-streamed at: https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-frosses-inver



Michael Kennedy, Kilcar and Swinford, Mayo

The death has occurred at suddenly at Sligo University Hospital of Michael (Mike) Kennedy, Towney, Kilcar and formerly of Cloonlara, Swinford, Co Mayo.

Beloved husband of Nora, much-loved father to Kenneth, Aisling and Noel, and grandfather to Maria, John Michael, Michael Joseph, Niall and Bethany. He will be sadly missed by his daughter in law Lisa, Aisling's partner Michael, Noel's partner Laura, his brothers Frank, Joe and Colm, his sisters Mary, Teresa and Geraldine, his Uncles Pat Brady and Jack Brady and his Aunts Teresa Brady and Mary Gallagher, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

House private after Rosary until 11am, and house private to family only on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from his late residence on Monday. March 7 to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Stroke Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o any family member or Curran’s Funeral Services, Carrick.



Andy Tarry Shields, Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andy Tarry Shields, Dooey, Downings.

His remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday morning, March 7 going to the Church John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake and funeral are private to family, neighbours and friends.

Seamus McGinley, Droichead na mBróg, Carrick

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice after a short illness, of Seamus McGinley, Droichead na mBróg, Carrick.

Predeceased by his loving parents John and Nora, he will be sadly missed by his uncle, Robbie Cunningham, his aunt, Hannah McGuire, aunts-in-law, his many relatives and a large circle of friends in Donegal and Galway.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 1pm in St Columba's Church, Carrick with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Galway University Hospital or Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Curran’s Funeral Directors.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.