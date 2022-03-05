Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, March 5

The following deaths have taken place:

Cecil Brown, Grange, Inch Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Cecil Brown, Grange, Inch Island.

Predeceased by his wife Heather, his brothers Jim and Davy and his sisters Irene, Violet and Joan. Much loved father of Audrey, Alan, Kenny and Leanne and dear brother of Gilbert, Hilda Noble, Iris Brown and Evelyn Curry. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, friends and neighbours.

The wake on Saturday is private for family members only.

Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home Saturday, March 5 at 4pm to his late residence. Funeral Service in his home on Tuesday, March 8 at 2pm followed by removal to Inch Presbyterian Graveyard for burial in the family plot.

Family time please from 12 midnight to 12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

John Hegarty Ednamock, Frosses

The death has occurred at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of John Hegarty Ednamock, Frosses.

Predeceased by his parents William and Rose, and his brothers Denis (Rosaleen) and James (Bridget).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Billy (Betty), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles (Eircode F94DE62) on Saturday, March 5 from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal from there on Sunday, March 6 going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 1pm funeral mass, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please.

The mass will be live-streamed at: https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Michael Kennedy, Kilcar and Swinford, Mayo

The death has occurred suddenly at Sligo University Hospital of Michael (Mike) Kennedy, Towney, Kilcar and formerly of Cloonlara, Swinford, Co Mayo.

Beloved husband of Nora, much-loved father to Kenneth, Aisling and Noel, and grandfather to Maria, John Michael, Michael Joseph, Niall and Bethany. He will be sadly missed by his daughter in law Lisa, Aisling's partner Michael, Noel's partner Laura, his brothers Frank, Joe and Colm, his sisters Mary, Teresa and Geraldine, his Uncles Pat Brady and Jack Brady and his Aunts Teresa Brady and Mary Gallagher, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara, Saturday, March 5 at 12 noon to arrive at his late residence for 1pm travelling via Killybegs. House private from after Rosary until 11am, and house private to family only on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from his late residence on Monday. March 7 to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Stroke Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o any family member or Curran’s Funeral Services, Carrick.



Andy Tarry Shields, Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andy Tarry Shields, Dooey, Downings.

His remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday morning, March 7 going to the Church John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake and funeral are private to family, neighbours and friends.

James Coyle, Crolly

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Coyle (Jimmy) Crolly, Gweedore.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in Meenaweal chapel on Saturday morning, March 5 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Wake private to family, close friends and neighbours only.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Seamus McGinley, Droichead na mBróg, Carrick

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice after a short illness, of Seamus McGinley Droichead na mBróg, Carrick.

Predeceased by his loving parents John and Nora, he will be sadly missed by his uncle, Robbie Cunningham, his aunt, Hannah McGuire, aunts-in-law, his many relatives and a large circle of friends in Donegal and Galway.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 11am on Saturday morning.

Removal Saturday evening going to St Columba's Church, Carrick, for 6.30pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Galway University Hospital or Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Curran’s Funeral Directors.

Naoimh McDaid, Derry, Roscommon, Rathmullan

The death has occurred peacefully at her home in Edinburgh on February 26, of Naoimh McDaid, 40 Bayswater, Waterside, Derry / Roscommon / Rathmullan.

Beloved wife of Pablo, loving mother of Sofia, much-loved daughter of Brian and Kathleen, dear sister of Emma, Sarah and David and devoted aunt of Aoife, Cassie and Michael. Deeply regretted by all her extended family and her very many friends.

Her remains are reposing in her family home, 40 Bayswater, Derry.

Funeral from there on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be available to stream online at St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmullan

House private please on Saturday morning.

Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to the Maggie’s Centre Edinburgh, a charity that supported the deceased. To make a donation go www.naoimhmcdaid.muchloved.com



Johnny Roarty, Meenanillar, Derrybeg, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Johnny Roarty, Meenanillar, Derrybeg.

He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The house will be private on the morning of the funeral.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

The Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streamingwww.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

Josephine McCafferty, Belault, Pettigo

The peaceful death has occurred of Josephine McCafferty, Belault, Pettigo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Packie, her son Pat John and granddaughter Donna Ferguson. Dearly loved mother of Mary, Liam and Francis, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

Her remains are reposing at her granddaughter's residence, Serena and Paul McInerin, Belault, Pettigo. House private to family and friends only, please.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11am in St Mary's Church, Pettigo, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/pettigo



John Eugene Quinn (Sonny), 55 Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Eugene Quinn (Sonny), 55 Marian Park, Buncrana.

Dear father of Joe, John, Jim, Condy and Anita.

His remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/stMary’soratory

