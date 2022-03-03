Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, March 3, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Patrick Lyons, Kilcar

- Seamus McGinley, Carrick

- Naoimh McDaid, Derry / Roscommon / Rathmullan

- Johnny Roarty, Gweedore

- Bridie Connolly, Laghey

- Josephine McCafferty, Pettigo

- Thelma Carr, Carrick

- John Eugene Quinn (Sonny), Buncrana

- Noreen McFadden, Gweedore

- Alexander Scott, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Patrick Lyons, Cashel, Kilcar



His remains are reposing overnight at St Cartha's Church, Kilcar.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Seamus McGinley, Droichead na mBróg, Carrick

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice after a short illness, of Seamus McGinley Droichead na mBróg, Carrick.

Predeceased by his loving parents John and Nora, he will be sadly missed by his uncle, Robbie Cunningham, his aunt, Hannah McGuire, aunts-in-law, his many relatives and a large circle of friends in Donegal and Galway. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Removal to his late residence will take place from Shovlin's Funeral home, Sandfield, Ardara at 12 noon on Friday. His remains will repose at his late residence from 1pm until after the Rosary on Friday, and from 11am on Saturday morning.

Removal Saturday evening going to St Columba's Church, Carrick, for 6.30 pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Galway University Hospital or Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Curran’s Funeral Directors.

The McGinley and Cunningham families would like to thank you all for your kind support and your understanding at this difficult time.

Naoimh McDaid, 40 Bayswater, Waterside, Derry / Roscommon / Rathmullan

The death has occurred peacefully at her home in Edinburgh on February 26, of Naoimh McDaid, 40 Bayswater, Waterside, Derry / Roscommon / Rathmullan.

eloved wife of Pablo, loving mother of Sofia, much loved daughter of Brian and Kathleen, dear sister of Emma, Sarah and David and devoted aunt of Aoife, Cassie and Michael. Deeply regretted by all her extended family and her very many friends.

Her remains are reposing in her family home, 40 Bayswater, Derry.

Funeral from there on Saturday for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with nterment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be available to stream online at St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmullan

House private please on Saturday morning.

Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to the Maggie’s Centre Edinburgh, a charity which supported the deceased. To make a donation please go www.naoimhmcdaid.muchloved.com

Johnny Roarty, Meenanillar, Derrybeg, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Johnny Roarty, Meenanillar, Derrybeg.

He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his residence from 6pm on Thursday with Rosary nightly at 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The house will be private from after Rosary time until 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

The Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

Bridie Connolly (née Mc Shea), Aughnadrin, Laghey

The death has occurred peacefully at home, of Bridie Connolly (née Mc Shea), Aughnadrin, Laghey.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, sister of Patsy Mc Shea, Glasbolie, Ballintra. Always remembered and sadly missed by her daughter Carmel, son Martin, grandson John and brother Pasty.

Her remains are reposing at the family home on Thursday from 4pm to 10pm for family, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am going to St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

The Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Josephine McCafferty, Belault, Pettigo

The peaceful death has occurred of Josephine McCafferty, Belault, Pettigo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Packie, her son Pat John and granddaughter Donna Ferguson. Dearly loved mother of Mary, Liam and Francis, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

Her remains are reposing at her granddaughter's residence, Serena and Paul Mc Inerin, Belault, Pettigo. House private to family and friends only, please.

Removal on Friday evening to St Mary's Church, Pettigo, for reception prayers at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/pettigo

Thelma Carr, Carrick

The peaceful death has occurred of Thelma Carr, Meenachavery, Carrick and formerly of Gloster, England.

Sadly missed by her daughters Cathie Kelly, Helen Gallagher, Emma and her son Neil, her sons in law Neil Kelly and John Gallagher, daughter in law Lorna, her grandchildren, neighbours, friends and extended family. Predeceased by her husband John.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday morning at 11.40am going to St Patrick's Church in Meenaneary for 12pm Mass with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery. House private from 10pm until 11am both nights and on the morning of the Funeral please.

John Eugene Quinn (Sonny), 55 Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Eugene Quinn (Sonny), 55 Marian Park, Buncrana.

Dear father of Joe, John, Jim, Condy and Anita.

His remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/stMary’soratory

Noreen McFadden, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Noreen McFadden (Noreen Joe), Curransport, Gweedore, F92 EV20.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence with Rosary at 9pm.

House private to family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

House private from after the rosary until 10am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Funeral from there on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Gallagher Funeral Director’s Facebook Page. Please continue to adhere to public health advice regarding mask wearing.

Alexander Scott, Ballintra

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Alexander (Ackie) Scott, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.



Predeceased by his wife Rita. Sadly missed by his sons, Ivan (Pauline) and Keith, his daughters Sandra (Aubrey) and Joan (Joe). Forever remembered by his grandchildren, Rachel, Adam, Lisa, Lara, Richard and Jane, extended relatives, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at the residence of his son, Keith, Ballymagroarty, on Thursday from 3pm until 10pm.

Removal on Friday at 1.15pm to the Church of Ireland, Laghey for 2pm Funeral Service, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

