Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, March 3, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Bridie Connolly (née Mc Shea), Aughnadrin, Laghey



The death has occurred peacefully at home, of Bridie Connolly (née Mc Shea), Aughnadrin, Laghey.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, sister of Patsy Mc Shea, Glasbolie, Ballintra. Always remembered and sadly missed by her daughter Carmel, son Martin, grandson John and brother Pasty.

Her remains are reposing at the family home on Thursday from 4pm to 10pm, for family, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am going to St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

The Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Josephine McCafferty, Belault, Pettigo



The peaceful death has occurred of Josephine McCafferty, Belault, Pettigo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Packie, her son Pat John and granddaughter Donna Ferguson. Dearly loved mother of Mary, Liam and Francis, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

Her remains are reposing at her granddaughter's residence, Serena and Paul Mc Inerin, Belault, Pettigo. House private to family and friends only, please.

Removal on Friday evening to St Mary's Church, Pettigo, for reception prayers at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/pettigo

Thelma Carr, Carrick

The peaceful death has occurred of Thelma Carr, Meenachavery, Carrick and formerly of Gloster, England. Sadly missed by her daughters Cathie Kelly, Helen Gallagher, Emma and her son Neil, her sons in law Neil Kelly and John Gallagher, daughter in law Lorna, her grandchildren, neighbours, friends and extended family. Predeceased by her husband John.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday morning at 11.40am going to St Patrick's Church in Meenaneary for 12pm Mass with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery. House private from 10pm until 11am both nights and on the morning of the Funeral please.

John Eugene Quinn (Sonny), 55 Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Eugene Quinn (Sonny), 55 Marian Park, Buncrana.

Dear father of Joe, John, Jim, Condy and Anita.

His remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday March 5, at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/stMary’soratory

Noreen McFadden, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Noreen McFadden (Noreen Joe), Curransport, Gweedore, F92 EV20.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence with Rosary at 9pm.

House private to family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

House private from after the rosary until 10am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Funeral from there on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Gallagher Funeral Director’s Facebook Page. Please continue to adhere to public health advice regarding mask wearing.

Eamon Mulreany, Co Louth and Inver

The death has occurred of Eamon Mulreany, St Mary's, Drumcar, Louth and formerly of Drumlatafin, Inver Inver, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Mary's, Drumcar, Co Louth.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 3 at 12 noon in St Naul's Church, Ardaghey, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Ladywell Lodge c/o Gallagher's Funeral Home or any family member.

The Mass will be live-streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/St-Nauls-Parish-Inver-105433461122549/

Paul Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Paul Barron, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, peacefully, at Saint Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair.

Predeceased by his loving wife Mary. Dearly loved father of Paul (Ann) Brendan (Aisling), adored granddad to Aimee, Caleb, Alfie, Ché, Charlie, Robbie, Zak, Sister Dympna, Phyllis and Christine (Canada and USA) and entire Barron Family.

His remains will leave the family home on Thursday morning at 10.15.am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cashelard, for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: https://youtu.be/Alt4QxcS8G

Family home private on Thursday morning. Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 077 03210427. Please adhere to Covid regulations. no handshaking.

James Gallagher, Cronroad, Kilcar

The death has occurred of James Gallagher, Cronroad, Kilcar.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Removal from his home on Thursday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Alexander Scott, Ballintra

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Alexander (Ackie) Scott, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.



Predeceased by his wife Rita. Sadly missed by his sons, Ivan (Pauline) and Keith, his daughters Sandra (Aubrey) and Joan (Joe). Forever remembered by his grandchildren, Rachel, Adam, Lisa, Lara, Richard and Jane, extended relatives, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at the residence of his son, Keith, Ballymagroarty, on Thursday from 3pm until 10pm.

Removal on Friday at 1.15pm to the Church of Ireland, Laghey for 2pm Funeral Service, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rose Irwin, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Rose Irwin, née Quinn, Ballyarl, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of Joe, much loved mother of Shaun, Angie, Elaine, Caroline, Chris and Joanne, dearest sister of Frankie, Margaret, Eileen, Anne and the late Sean and Frances.

Funeral from her home on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the parish’s Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In keeping with the wishes of the deceased, the house is strictly private to family and close friends.

Patrick Porter, Drumfries, Clonmany

The sudden death has occurred of Patrick Porter, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his family home.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family, friends and neighbours please.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana

Enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors on 087 7618864.

Annie Gallagher, Derries, Glenties

The death has occurred of Annie Gallagher, Derries, Glenties.

Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Mary and Margaret and brothers Danny and Johnny. Sadly missed by her son Paddy, daughters Marita, Brid, Berni and Angela, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Grace and brother Connie, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass in St Connell's Church, Glenties on Thursday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

House private from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Colm Gallagher, Ballintemple, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Colm Gallagher, Ballintemple, Falcarragh.

Beloved husband of Sheila, loving dad of Alana and Adam. Predeceased by his dad Colm and sister Brid, Milford. Sadly missed by his father-in-law John and the Boyle family, Errarooey; his mother Nuala, sisters Maura and Eileen and Lisa; brothers Christopher and Connor; brothers-in-law and sister in-laws nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh or Sweeney Funeral Directors facebook page.

John P McBride, Cranford

The death has taken place at his home of John P McBride, Cranford.

House private to family, neighbours and close friends only please.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm in Coole Chapel followed by interment in St John the Baptist Cemetery, Carrigart.

Please continue to follow public health advice regarding mask wearing.

David Mullins, Lighthouse Road, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of David Mullins, Lighthouse Road, Arranmore Island.

House strictly private to family and close family friends please.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St Crona’s Church, Arranmore Island at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

