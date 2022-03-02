Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Paul Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Paul Barron, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, March 1st, 2022, peacefully, at Saint Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary. Dearly loved father of Paul (Ann) Brendan (Aisling), adored granddad to Aimee, Caleb, Alfie, Ché, Charlie, Robbie, Zak, Sister Dympna, Phyllis & Christine (Canada and USA) and entire Barron Family.

Reposing at the family home (Eircode F94 WE14) on Wednesday from 5pm until 9pm, walk through only, please, enter by the front door and exit by the rear.

Paul's remains will leave the family home on Thursday morning at 10.15.am to arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Cashelard, for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: https://youtu.be/Alt4QxcS8Gg

Family home private on Thursday morning. Messages of condolence can be left below. Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 07703210427. Please adhere to Covid regulations no handshaking.

James Gallagher, Cronroad, Kilcar

The death has occurred of James Gallagher, Cronroad, Kilcar. Remains reposing at his home.

Removal from his home on Thursday at 10.30am for funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Alexander Scott, Ballintra

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Alexander (Ackie) Scott, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.



Predeceased by his wife Rita. Sadly missed by his sons, Ivan (Pauline) and Keith, his daughters Sandra (Aubrey) and Joan (Joe). Forever remembered by his grandchildren, Rachel, Adam, Lisa, Lara, Richard and Jane, extended relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the residence of his son, Keith, Ballymagroarty, on Wednesday from 3pm until 10pm and Thursday from 3pm until 10pm.

Removal on Friday at 1.15pm to the Church of Ireland, Laghey for 2pm Funeral Service, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rose Irwin, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Rose Irwin, née Quinn, Ballyarl, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of Joe, much loved mother of Shaun, Angie, Elaine, Caroline, Chris and Joanne, dearest sister of Frankie, Margaret, Eileen, Anne and the late Sean and Frances.

Funeral from her home on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the parish’s Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In keeping with Rose’s wishes, the house is strictly private to family and close friends.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother, sisters, Jim and entire family circle.

Patrick Porter, Drumfries, Clonmany

The sudden death has occurred of Patrick Porter, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his family home.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family, friends and neighbours please.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Patrick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana

Enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors on 0877618864.

Annie Gallagher, Derries, Glenties

The death has occurred of Annie Gallagher, Derries, Glenties.

Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Mary and Margaret and brothers Danny and Johnny. Sadly missed by her son Paddy, daughters Marita, Brid, Berni and Angela, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Grace and brother Connie, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home with rosary at 9pm each night.

Funeral Mass in St.Connell's Church, Glenties on Thursday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

House private from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Colm Gallagher, Ballintemple, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Colm Gallagher, Ballintemple, Falcarragh.

Beloved husband of Sheila, loving dad of Alana and Adam. Predeceased by his dad Colm and sister Brid, Milford. Sadly missed by his father-in-law John and the Boyle family, Errarooey; his mother Nuala, sisters Maura and Eileen and Lisa; brothers Christopher and Connor; brothers-in-law and sister in-laws nieces and nephews.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 8pm this evening Tuesday.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

The wake is private to family and close friends and relatives.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh or Sweeney Funeral Directors facebook page.

John P McBride, Cranford

The death has taken place at his home of John P McBride, Cranford.

House private to family, neighbours and close friends only please.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Please continue to follow public health advice regarding mask wearing.

Eamon Mulreany, Co. Louth and formerly Inver

The peaceful death has occurred of Eamon Mulreany, St. Mary’s, Drumcar, Co. Louth and formerly of Drumletterfin, Inver.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Enquiries to Gallagher's Funeral Home, Mountcharles.

David Mullins, Lighthouse Road, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of David Mullins, Lighthouse Road, Arranmore Island.

House strictly private to family and close family friends please.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 3 in St Crona’s Church, Arranmore Island at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philip Hirrell, St Boden’s, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Philip Hirrell, St Boden’s, Culdaff.

His remains reposed at Collins’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff. Funeral from there on Wednesday, March 2 at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Philip’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live at www.culdaffparish.com

Please continue to follow public health advice regarding mask wearing.

Columba Cunningham, Roshine, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Columba Cunningham, Roshine, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence from 11am to 11pm for family, close friends and neighbours, only.



Removal from his home on Wednesday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass.



Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.ie. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors

Mary McGee (Mary Bhella), Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Mary McGee (Mary Bhella), Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by her sister Kathleen and her two brothers, Paddy and Johnny, her sister-in-law, Sally, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains reposed at her residence. Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Ash Wednesday, March 2 at 1pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Wake will be private to family, close friends and neighbours. House will be strictly private from after rosary time to 11am. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Áras Ghaoth Dobhair.

Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

Molly Mc Elhinney (née Doherty), Lifford and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her home of Molly Mc Elhinney (née Doherty), 334 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Glenmaquin, Letterkenny.

Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Marie Little, John, Teresa and Danny, dearly loved grandmother of Justin, Paula, Caoimhe, Sam, Sorcha and Daniel and sister of Willie, Teresa, Eugene and the late James, John, Brian, Danny, Charlie and Pat and a close friend of Mary.

Reposed at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, March 2 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The house is private to family and close friends only, please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

William J McLaughlin, Cashel, Glentougher, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at his home of William J McLaughlin, Cashel, Glentougher, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday, March 2 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please follow public health advice regarding facemasks.

Donal Gallagher, Middletown, Derrybeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Donal Gallagher, Middletown, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by his wife Breda. Sadly missed by his daughters Alison, Fiona and Emer, son Steven, sisters Nuala Murray (Ballybofey), Kathleen Murray (Northampton), grandchildren Cian, Conor, Emma and Leah, in-laws and extended family and friends.

His remains reposed at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg last evening. Removal to St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg last evening to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg on Wednesday, March 2 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on Teach Pobail Mhuire webcam www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

