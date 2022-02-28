Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, February 28, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret (Maggie) Houghton (née Kennedy) Culmore, Derry / Ballyliffin

- Kevin Harper, Kerrykeel and Ramelton

- Columba Cunningham, Roshine, Killybegs

- Molly Mc Elhinney (née Doherty), Lifford and formerly of Letterkenny

- Seán O'Donnell, Clontarf, Dublin and Kilcar

- William J McLaughlin, Cashel, Glentougher, Carndonagh

- Donal Gallagher, Derrybeg

- Margaret Harkin, Milford

- Billy Brown, Lifford

- Bernice McCallion, Muff

- John McGowan, Birmingham, England and formerly Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Margaret (Maggie) Houghton (née Kennedy) Culmore, Derry / Ballyliffin

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Houghton (née Kennedy) Culmore, Derry / Ballyliffin.

Beloved wife of Edward, loving mother of Paul and mother-in-law of Lynette, devoted grandmother of Sam and his wife Becky and great-grandmother of Mia. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn on Tuesday, March 1 at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Strictly no flowers at Margaret’s request, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Residents’ Comfort Fund, Owen Mor Care Home, Culmore Road, Derry.

Kevin Harper, Kerrykeel and Ramelton

The death has occurred of Kevin Harper, 1 Colmcille Close, Kerrykeel and Ramelton. Deeply regretted by his daughter Margaret-Ann and her partner Gavin, Bernie, brothers Charlie and Vincent, sister Bridie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Predeceased by his brothers Packie, Paul and William, sisters Ann and Angela.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 3 at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Massmount. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ramelton. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Columba Cunningham, Roshine, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Columba Cunningham, Roshine, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence from 8pm this evening to 11pm and onTuesday from 11am to 11pm for family, close friends and neighbours, only.



Removal from his home on Wednesday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass.



Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.ie. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors

Mary Mc Gee (Mary Bhella), Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Mary Mc Gee (Mary Bhella), Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by her sister Kathleen and her two brothers, Paddy and Johnny, her sister-in-law, Sally, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 6pm this evening, Monday. Rosary both nights at 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg Ash Wednesday, March 2 at 1pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Wake will be private to family, close friends and neighbours. House will be strictly private from after rosary time to 11am. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Áras Ghaoth Dobhair.

Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

Molly Mc Elhinney (née Doherty), Lifford and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her home of Molly Mc Elhinney (née Doherty), 334 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Glenmaquin, Letterkenny.

Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Marie Little, John, Teresa and Danny, dearly loved grandmother of Justin, Paula, Caoimhe, Sam, Sorcha and Daniel and sister of Willie, Teresa, Eugene and the late James, John, Brian, Danny, Charlie and Pat and a close friend of Mary.

Reposing at her home tomorrow, Tuesday, March 1 from 12 noon to 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, March 2nd at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The house is private to family and close friends only, please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Seán O'Donnell, Clontarf, Dublin and Kilcar

The death has occurred of Seán O'Donnell, Clontarf, Dublin and Kilcar. He passed away in the care of doctors, nurses and staff of Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Peggy, loving father of Johnny, Maria, Margaret and Paul (missing from home since 2018 but forever in his heart), adoring grandfather to Louise, Daniel, Carl, Sean, Stephanie, Paul and Noelle.

He will be very sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, his sons-in-law Karl (Scully) and Karl (Dowling), brother Micheál, sisters Kathleen and Anna, nieces and nephews, his extended family and many friends. He is pre-deceased by his brothers and sister Frank, Aodh, Paddy and Mary.

Seán’s funeral arrangements are currently being finalised.

Those who would like to make a charitable donation in Seán’s memory, may do so to the National Missing Persons Helpline. House private, at the request of the family.



William J McLaughlin, Cashel, Glentougher, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at his home of William J McLaughlin, Cashel, Glentougher, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Monday February 28 at 12noon going to his home.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday, March 2 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please follow public health advice regarding facemasks.

Donal Gallagher, Middletown, Derrybeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Donal Gallagher, Middletown, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by his wife Breda. Sadly missed by his daughters Alison, Fiona and Emer, son Steven, sisters Nuala Murray (Ballybofey), Kathleen Murray (Northampton), grandchildren Cian, Conor, Emma and Leah, in-laws and extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg from 5pm to 9pm on Monday and from 4pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Removal to St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg for 7pm on Tuesday evening to repose overnight. Rosary on Monday night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg on Wednesday, March 2 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on Teach Pobail Mhuire webcam www.belltron.com/en/belltron- streaming

Margaret Harkin, Gortmacoll, Milford

The death has occurred of Margaret Harkin (née Cameron) Gortmacoll, Milford. She passed away at her daughter’s home in Sunbury on Thames, England, surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret is predeceased her husband Frank. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Margaret, sons Kevin, Gerard, Stephen, Frank and Paul, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margaret’s remains are reposing at her home in Gortmacoll, Milford. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to St. Peter’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on using the following the link www.churchservices.tv/ milford

Billy Brown, Coolatee, Lifford and formerly St Johnston

The death took place on Saturday at his home of Billy Brown, Coolatee, Lifford and formerly of Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Beloved husband of Angela, much loved father of Sandra, Michael, Lisa, Liam and Stephen and brother of Patsy and George and the late Harry, Jim, Jeanie, Nellie, Mickey and Dennis.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 11.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Oncology Dept., Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam:

http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Bernice McCallion (née Doherty), Aught, Ture, Muff

The death has occurred at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Bernice McCallion (née Doherty), Aught, Ture, Muff.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick.

Much loved mother of Paul, Sinead, Mark, Emer, Nina and Paddy and dear sister of Susie, Sean, Packie, Ann, Geraldine, Paul, Majella and the late Phil.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia Iskaheen .

Family flowers only. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

John McGowan, Birmingham, England and formerly Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Mc Gowan 7 Eastbury Drive, Solihull, Birmingham, England and formerly of The Lane, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Remains reposing in Gilmartin’s funeral home, Barrack Street, Kinlough on Monday, February 28 from 7pm to 9pm.

Removal of remains on Tuesday morning to St Aidan's Church, Kinlough for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Rossinver Road, Kinlough.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. HSE guidelines in relation to face coverings and handshaking to be adhered to at all times.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.