Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, February 28, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Seán O'Donnell, Clontarf, Dublin and Kilcar

The death has occurred of Seán O'Donnell, Clontarf, Dublin and Kilcar. He passed away in the care of doctors, nurses and staff of Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Peggy, loving father of Johnny, Maria, Margaret and Paul (missing from home since 2018 but forever in his heart), adoring grandfather to Louise, Daniel, Carl, Sean, Stephanie, Paul and Noelle.

He will be very sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, his sons-in-law Karl (Scully) and Karl (Dowling), brother Micheál, sisters Kathleen and Anna, nieces and nephews, his extended family and many friends. He is pre-deceased by his brothers and sister Frank, Aodh, Paddy and Mary.

Seán’s funeral arrangements are currently being finalised.

Those who would like to make a charitable donation in Seán’s memory, may do so to the National Missing Persons Helpline. House private, at the request of the family.



William J McLaughlin, Cashel, Glentougher, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at his home of William J McLaughlin, Cashel, Glentougher, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Monday February 28 at 12noon going to his home.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday, March 2 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please follow public health advice regarding facemasks.

Donal Gallagher, Middletown, Derrybeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Donal Gallagher, Middletown, Derrybeg.



Predeceased by his wife Breda. Sadly missed by his daughters Alison, Fiona and Emer, son Steven, sisters Nuala Murray (Ballybofey), Kathleen Murray (Northampton), grandchildren Cian, Conor, Emma and Leah, in-laws and extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg from 5pm to 9pm on Monday and from 4pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Removal to St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg for 7pm on Tuesday evening to repose overnight. Rosary on Monday night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg on Wednesday, March 2 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on Teach Pobail Mhuire webcam www.belltron.com/en/belltron- streaming

Margaret Harkin, Gortmacoll, Milford

The death has occurred of Margaret Harkin (née Cameron) Gortmacoll, Milford. She passed away at her daughter’s home in Sunbury on Thames, England, surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret is predeceased her husband Frank. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Margaret, sons Kevin, Gerard, Stephen, Frank and Paul, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margaret’s remains are reposing at her home in Gortmacoll, Milford. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to St. Peter’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on using the following the link www.churchservices.tv/ milford

Billy Brown, Coolatee, Lifford and formerly St Johnston

The death took place on Saturday at his home of Billy Brown, Coolatee, Lifford and formerly of Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Beloved husband of Angela, much loved father of Sandra, Michael, Lisa, Liam and Stephen and brother of Patsy and George and the late Harry, Jim, Jeanie, Nellie, Mickey and Dennis.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 11.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Oncology Dept., Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam:

http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Bernice McCallion (née Doherty), Aught, Ture, Muff

The death has occurred at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Bernice McCallion (née Doherty), Aught, Ture, Muff.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick.

Much loved mother of Paul, Sinead, Mark, Emer, Nina and Paddy and dear sister of Susie, Sean, Packie, Ann, Geraldine, Paul, Majella and the late Phil.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Beach Hill Manor took place on Sunday at 3pm going to her late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia Iskaheen .

Family flowers only. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Liz McCloskey (née Kilcourse) Grange, Inch Island and Castlebar, Mayo

The death has occurred of Liz McCloskey (née Kilcourse) Grange, Inch Island and Castlebar, Mayo.

Beloved wife of Michael, much-loved mother of Hannah, Moya and Jimmy and dear sister of Peadar, Michael, Patrick, Teresa, Mary Rose, Clare and the late Chris.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, daughters, sisters, brothers, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her home. All family and friends are welcome to the wake.

Removal from her home on Monday at 10am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Patricia Cunningham, Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny and formerly Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Cunningham, Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny and formerly Killastewart, Ardara.



Survived by her sister Kathleen Reape (Mayo) her husband Willie, and her two nephews Martin and Liam, their wives Michelle and Frances, and all her extended family.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield on Monday morning at 11.30am followed by removal at 12.30pm to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 1pm Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim McMonagle, Carrygauley, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim McMonagle, Carrygauley, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by brothers Lawrence, Joe and Redmond and sister, Mary McAuley.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Anne Cosgrove and husband Paul, Wood Road, Letterkenny and Louise Hilley and husband Brendan, Cullion Road, Letterkenny, grandchildren Mairead and Ciaran, sister Kathleen Stevenson, Rosemount, Letterkenny, brother Charlie, Leck, Letterkenny, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at his residence. House strictly private please.

Funeral from there on Monday, February 28 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, via Lismonaghan, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

John McGinley, Laois, Wicklow and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of John McGinley of Grange Hall Mountmellick, Co. Laois, formerly of Grattan Park, Greystones and Letterkenny.

He died peacefully on Friday at home surrounded by his family following a brief illness.

Predeceased by his loving wife Georgina and son John, brothers Dan, Willie, sisters Tessie, Maureen and Una. Deeply loved and missed by his partner Bridget, son Danny, daughter Róisín, daughter-in-law Siobhán, son-in-law Jim. Devoted Grandad to Matthew, Hannah, Lauren, Jack. Sadly missed by brother Charlie and sisters Róisín and Margaret and the McGinley and Campbell families and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Sarsfield Street, Mountmellick, Co. Laois, R32 PC95 on Sunday at 11am to 2pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick and after which burial in Redford Cemetery in Greystones, Co. Wicklow for 3.30pm.

Tony Doherty, Ranafast

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Tony Doherty, Carraig a Choill, Ranafast.

Sadly missed by his brothers; Jimmy and Hughie, sister Maureen Greene (Leeds), brother-in-law Donnchadh, sister-in-law Sheila, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Remains reposing at his home.

Rosary nightly at 8pm. House private from 10pm until 11am.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 11am on Monday, February 28, with burial afterwards in the new graveyard Annagry.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Annagry Parish webcam.

John McGowan, Birmingham, England and formerly Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Mc Gowan 7 Eastbury Drive, Solihull, Birmingham, England and formerly of The Lane, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Remains reposing in Gilmartin’s funeral home, Barrack Street, Kinlough on Monday, February 28 from 7pm to 9pm.

Removal of remains on Tuesday morning to St Aidan's Church, Kinlough for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Rossinver Road, Kinlough.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. HSE guidelines in relation to face coverings and handshaking to be adhered to at all times.

