Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, February 27

The following deaths have taken place:

Bernice McCallion (née Doherty), Aught, Ture, Muff



The death has occurred at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Bernice McCallion (née Doherty), Aught, Ture, Muff.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick.

Much loved mother of Paul, Sinead, Mark, Emer, Nina and Paddy and dear sister of Susie, Sean, Packie, Ann, Geraldine, Paul, Majella and the late Phil.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Beach Hill Manor on Sunday at 3pm going to her late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia Iskaheen .

Family flowers only. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Liz McCloskey (née Kilcourse) Grange, Inch Island and Castlebar, Mayo

The death has occurred of Liz McCloskey (née Kilcourse) Grange, Inch Island and Castlebar, Mayo.

Beloved wife of Michael, much-loved mother of Hannah, Moya and Jimmy and dear sister of Peadar, Michael, Patrick, Teresa, Mary Rose, Clare and the late Chris.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, daughters, sisters, brothers, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her home. All family and friends are welcome to the wake.

Removal from her home on Monday at 10am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Patricia Cunningham, Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny and formerly Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Cunningham, Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny and formerly Killastewart, Ardara.



Survived by her sister Kathleen Reape (Mayo) her husband Willie, and her two nephews Martin and Liam, their wives Michelle and Frances, and all her extended family.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield on Monday morning at 11.30am followed by removal at 12.30pm to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 1pm Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim McMonagle, Carrygauley, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim McMonagle, Carrygauley, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by brothers Lawrence, Joe and Redmond and sister, Mary McAuley.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Anne Cosgrove and husband Paul, Wood Road, Letterkenny and Louise Hilley and husband Brendan, Cullion Road, Letterkenny, grandchildren Mairead and Ciaran, sister Kathleen Stevenson, Rosemount, Letterkenny, brother Charlie, Leck, Letterkenny, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at his residence. House strictly private please.

Funeral from there on Monday, February 28 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, via Lismonaghan, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

William Lafferty, Grahamsland, Castlefin

The death occurred on Thursday of William Lafferty, Grahamsland, Castlefin. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, devoted father of Josephine, Fr. Angelo, Ursula, Finola, Joseph, Regina and Attracta and loving grandfather.

William's remains are reposing at his late residence. The wake is strictly private.

Funeral cortége leaving his home on Sunday, February 27 at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed via the Parish link https://m.facebook.com/urneycastlefinn

Deeply regretted by his children, daughter-in-law Olivia, sons-in-law Patrick, Eoin, Ken, Maurice and Richie, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

John McGinley, Laois, Wicklow and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of John McGinley of Grange Hall Mountmellick, Co. Laois, formerly of Grattan Park, Greystones and Letterkenny.

He died peacefully on Friday at home surrounded by his family following a brief illness.

Predeceased by his loving wife Georgina and son John, brothers Dan, Willie, sisters Tessie, Maureen and Una. Deeply loved and missed by his partner Bridget, son Danny, daughter Róisín, daughter-in-law Siobhán, son-in-law Jim. Devoted Grandad to Matthew, Hannah, Lauren, Jack. Sadly missed by brother Charlie and sisters Róisín and Margaret and the McGinley and Campbell families and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Sarsfield Street, Mountmellick, Co. Laois, R32 PC95 on Sunday at 11am to 2pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick and after which burial in Redford Cemetery in Greystones, Co. Wicklow for 3.30pm.

Jean Mackie, Greencastle

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jean Mackie, Shrove, Greencastle.

Remains reposed at The Oratory, Shrove, Greencastle on Saturday. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, February 27 at 10am, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Donation in lieu of flowers please to the charity Water Aid, care of any family member. Jean will be sadly missed by her family and wide circle of friends.

Tony Doherty, Ranafast

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Tony Doherty, Carraig a Choill, Ranafast.

Sadly missed by his brothers; Jimmy and Hughie, sister Maureen Greene (Leeds), brother-in-law Donnchadh, sister-in-law Sheila, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Remains reposing at his home.

Rosary nightly at 8pm. House private from 10pm until 11am.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 11am on Monday, February 28, with burial afterwards in the new graveyard Annagry.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Annagry Parish webcam.

John McGowan, Birmingham, England and formerly Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Mc Gowan 7 Eastbury Drive, Solihull, Birmingham, England and formerly of The Lane, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Remains reposing in Gilmartin’s funeral home, Barrack Street, Kinlough on Monday, February 28 from 7pm to 9pm.

Removal of remains on Tuesday morning to St Aidan's Church, Kinlough for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Rossinver Road, Kinlough.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. HSE guidelines in relation to face coverings and handshaking to be adhered to at all times.

