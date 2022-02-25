Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, February 25

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jean Mackie, Greencastle

- Tony Doherty, Ranafast

- Nóra de Búrca, Dublin and Kilcar

- Seamus Devenney, Lifford and Raphoe

- Rose Gibbons, formerly Aughadreena, Rossnakill, Fanad

- Daniel McEleney (Dan), Main Street, Clonmany

- George Hampson, Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge

- Aengus Friel Lawrence, Letterkenny

- John McGowan, Birmingham, England and formerly Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Jean Mackie, Greencastle

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jean Mackie, Shrove, Greencastle.

Jean's remains will repose from 4pm in The Oratory, Shrove, Greencastle on Saturday, February 26. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, February 27 at 10am, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Donation in lieu of flowers please to the charity Water Aid, care of any family member. Jean will be sadly missed by her family and wide circle of friends.

Tony Doherty, Ranafast



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Tony Doherty, Carraig a Choill, Ranafast.

His remains will repose at his home from 11am, Saturday February 25.

Rosary nightly at 8pm. House private from 10pm until 11am.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 11am on Monday, February 28, with burial afterwards in the new graveyard Annagry.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page and on the Annagry Parish webcam.

Nóra de Búrca, Dublin and Kilcar

The death has occurred of Nóra de Búrca (née Ní Dhochartaigh), Lusk, Dublin and formerly Kilcar.

Reposing at her home in Lusk on Friday, February 25 between 4pm and 8pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St MacCullin's Church, Lusk, on February 26 at 10.30am. Removal to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for arrival between 6pm to 6.30pm followed by Mass at 6.45pm. Burial in Kilcar Cemetery on Sunday following 11am Mass.

Funeral mass can be viewed via the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/lusk.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Foundation.

Seamus Devenney, Lifford and Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Devenney 17 Porthall, Lifford and formerly of Carrickadawson, Raphoe.

Beloved husband of Geraldine, much-loved father of Charleen, Anthony and Gerard, father-in-law of Paul, Keira and Natasha

dearly loved grandfather of Cían, Martha, Conór, Milo, Nancy and Daní and brother of Jose, Sammy, Margaret, Sally, Michael,

Frances, Teresa, Marie, Ann, Vincent and the late baby Catherine.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, February 27 at 12.15pm for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. The house is strictly private to family and close friends only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish webcam at http://clonleighparish.com/webcam.

Rose Gibbons, Boston and Fanad

The death has taken place in Boston, Massachusetts of Rose Gibbons, formerly Aughadreena, Rossnakill, Fanad.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 26 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount.

Burial afterwards in Massmount Cemetery.

Daniel McEleney (Dan), Main Street, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel McEleney (Dan), Main Street, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from his home on Saturday, February 26 at 10.40am to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany. Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital; c/o of any family member or Comiskey's Funeral Directors.

House private to close friends and family only, please.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmany.

George Hampson, Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge

The death has occurred of George Hampson peacefully at Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge.

Reposing at his daughter's residence, 20 Glenview, Clonbeg, Buncrana, F93 TV02.

Funeral on Saturday, February 26 leaving at 10.15am for 11am. Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill , Buncrana , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven.

Aengus Friel Lawrence, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Aengus Friel Lawrence, 77 Ashlawn, Letterkenny.

His remains reposing at his parents Sally and Thomas Lawrence’s residence, 37 Allendale, Aghilly, Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon at 12.15pm going to Star of the Sea Church, Dessertegney, Linsfort, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family and close friends only please from 10pm to 10am.

All enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany, 087 761 8864.

John McGowan, Birmingham, England and formerly Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Mc Gowan 7 Eastbury Drive, Solihull, Birmingham England and formerly of The Lane Kinlough Co. Leitrim.Remains reposing in Gilmartin’s funeral home, Barrack Street, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, on Monday, February 28 from 7pm to 9pm.

Removal of remains on Tuesday morning to St Aidan's Church Kinlough for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Rossinver Road, Kinlough.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

HSE Guidelines in relation to face coverings and handshaking to be adhered to at all times.

