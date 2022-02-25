Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, February 25

The following deaths have taken place:

- Seamus Devenney, Lifford and Raphoe

- Rose Gibbons, formerly Aughadreena, Rossnakill, Fanad

- Daniel McEleney (Dan), Main Street, Clonmany

- George Hampson, Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge

- Aengus Friel Lawrence, Letterkenny

- Gracie McBride (Gracie Mhicí Mháire), Middletown, Derrybeg

- Kathleen Catterson, Castlefin

- Florence McCafferty, Trusk, Ballybofey

- John McGowan, Birmingham, England and formerly Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Nóra de Búrca, Dublin and Kilcar

The death has occurred of Nóra de Búrca (née Ní Dhochartaigh), Lusk, Dublin and formerly Kilcar.

Reposing at her home in Lusk on Friday, February 25 between 4pm and 8pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St MacCullin's Church, Lusk, on February 26 at 10.30am. Removal to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for arrival between 6pm to 6.30pm followed by Mass at 6.45pm. Burial in Kilcar Cemetery on Sunday following 11am Mass.

Funeral mass can be viewed via the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/lusk.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Foundation.

Seamus Devenney, Lifford and Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Devenney 17 Porthall, Lifford and formerly of Carrickadawson, Raphoe.

Beloved husband of Geraldine, much-loved father of Charleen, Anthony and Gerard, father-in-law of Paul, Keira and Natasha

dearly loved grandfather of Cían, Martha, Conór, Milo, Nancy and Daní and brother of Jose, Sammy, Margaret, Sally, Michael,

Frances, Teresa, Marie, Ann, Vincent and the late baby Catherine.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, February 27 at 12.15pm for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. The house is strictly private to family and close friends only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish webcam at http://clonleighparish.com/webcam.

Rose Gibbons, Boston and Fanad

The death has taken place in Boston, Massachusetts of Rose Gibbons, formerly Aughadreena, Rossnakill, Fanad.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 26 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount.

Burial afterwards in Massmount Cemetery.

Daniel McEleney (Dan), Main Street, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel McEleney (Dan), Main Street, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from his home on Saturday, February 26 at 10.40am to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany. Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital; c/o of any family member or Comiskey's Funeral Directors.

House private to close friends and family only, please.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmany.

George Hampson, Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge

The death has occurred of George Hampson peacefully at Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge.

Reposing at his daughter's residence, 20 Glenview, Clonbeg, Buncrana, F93 TV02.

Funeral on Saturday, February 26 leaving at 10.15am for 11am. Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill , Buncrana , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven.

Aengus Friel Lawrence, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Aengus Friel Lawrence, 77 Ashlawn, Letterkenny.

His remains reposing at his parents Sally and Thomas Lawrence’s residence, 37 Allendale, Aghilly, Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon at 12.15pm going to Star of the Sea Church, Dessertegney, Linsfort, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family and close friends only please from 10pm to 10am.

All enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany; 087 761 8864

Gracie McBride (Gracie Mhicí Mháire), Middletown, Derrybeg

The peaceful death has taken place of Gracie McBride (Gracie Mhicí Mháire), Middletown, Derrybeg.

Sadly missed by her sisters; Kitty (Middletown), Susan Byres (Glasgow), Eileen Maloney (Middletown). Her brothers; Tom (Middletown) and Doimnic (An Charraic) and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass will take place Friday, February 25 at 11am in St Mary’s Church Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Wake will be private to family and close friends. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com. Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

Kathleen Catterson, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Kathleen Catterson, 333, Grahamsland, Castlefin. She passed away peacefully at home, February 23. Beloved daughter of the late James and Annie, loving sister of Kenneth, Brendan and Caroline.

Funeral from her late home on Friday, February 25 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on https://m.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

In keeping with Kathleen's wishes, the house is strictly private.

Florence McCafferty, Trusk, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her late residence of Florence McCafferty, Trusk, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of James, Brendan, Garteen, Ballinatrillick, Sligo, Noel, John, Maria, Florence, Travers, Drumanis, Laghey, Ann, and the late Kevin.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday evening, February 23 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning, February 25 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, direct to the Donegal Hospice, at https://www.idonate.ie/2625donegalhospice.html

or care of any family member.

John McGowan, Birmingham, England and formerly Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Mc Gowan 7 Eastbury Drive, Solihull, Birmingham England and formerly of The Lane Kinlough Co. Leitrim.Remains reposing in Gilmartin’s funeral home, Barrack Street, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, on Monday, February 28 from 7pm to 9pm.

Removal of remains on Tuesday morning to St Aidan's Church Kinlough for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Rossinver Road, Kinlough.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

HSE Guidelines in relation to face coverings and handshaking to be adhered to at all times.

