Deaths in Donegal -Tuesday evening, February 22

The following deaths have taken place:

Josie Mitchell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Josie Mitchell (née O'Hagan),Glencar, Lettrkenny, formerly Shaw, Greater Manchester, England, originally Kinlough, Co. Leitrim,

She passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife to husband John. Cherished mother of Anthony, Maureen and AnneMarie. Sadly missed by her loving family, Sister Philomena, predeceased by sister Bridie and brothers Gerry and Henry. Much loved Nana to Molly, Kiera,Jack, Grace, Henry, Nuala, Zach, Finley and Oliver. Always remember by her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Josie's remains will repose at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday, February 22 from 7pm to 8pm and again on Wednesday from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, followed by interment in Templedouglas Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill

Noeline Murray, née Boyle, Dublin and Portnoo

The death has occurred of Noeline Murray, née Boyle, Kilmacud, Dublin / Portnoo.

Noeline passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family while in the tender care of the doctors and nurses at Tallaght University Hospital.

Beloved wife of Peter for over 60 years and loving mother of Caroline, Ian, Helen, Clodagh, Peter Jr. and Joanne. Daughter of the late John and Anne, predeceased by her brothers Laurence, John and Geoffrey and her sisters Mairead and Pauline.

Noeline will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Imelda and Grainne, brother Michael and sisters-in-law. A wonderful nana, greatly missed by her deeply adored 18 grandchildren, great granddaughter, Annie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandsons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her from her long and devoted work to the parish of Kilmacud. She was always generous with her time to family and friends and loved her life and all those in it. We will be fortunate to see her kind again.

Noeline will repose at her home (private - family only). Removal from her residence on Wednesday, February 23 to the Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud for Mass at 11.30am followed by burial at Kilmashogue cemetery. For those who cannot attend, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud.

Jacqueline Gormley, Donegal Town and formerly Glasgow

The death has occurred of Jacqueline Gormley, Donegal Town and formerly Glasgow.

Jacqueline passed away peacefully at home on February 20 surrounded by her family.



Cherished mum to Ceri, Candice, and Benny and partner to Martin. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Ben, Davey, Jake, Max, Jax and Maggie. Deeply regretted by her mother Theresa, sisters Maryann, Kate, Frances; her brother Thomas and her extended family and friends.



Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



House strictly private to family, at all times.

James Wray, Slievebuck, Raphoe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of James Wray, Slievebuck, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by his wife Dawn, daughters Victoria and partner Gareth, Erin and husband Rick, Granddaughter Anna, his sisters Judith and Alison and all his extended circle of family and friends.

James is reposing at his late residence. Wake private to family and friends and a one way traffic route is in operation by entering the Ballyholey side.

Funeral from his late residence on Wednesday at 1.30pm going to Raphoe Presbyterian Church for 2pm funeral service with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

Declan Shiels, High Park, Dublin and formerly of Rockhill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in Beaumout Hospital, Dublin of Declan Shiels, The Court, High Park, Dublin 9 and formerly of Rockhill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

His remains will be reposing at the home of his parents, James and Grainne Shiels, Rockhill.

Wake on Tuesday and Wednesday from 12noon until 10pm.

House private to family and neighbours only, please.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/holycrosschurchdunfanaghy.

Family flowers only, please.

Annie Gallagher, Currin, Termon

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Annie Gallagher, Currin, Termon.

Predeceased by her loving husband, Brian.

Annie’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

House private from after the Rosary until 11am.

Funeral Mass in St Columba’s Church, Termon on Wednesday at 12 noon which can be viewed online on the St Columba’s Church, Termon Facebook Page.

