Deaths on Sunday evening, February 20, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Joseph O'Boyle, Reenbeg, Dingle, Kerry and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Joseph O'Boyle, Reenbeg, Dingle, Kerry and Killybegs. Beloved husband of Cathy and father of Ann, Paul, Julie, Gary and Sinéad. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, his brother Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Remains to arrive St Mary's Church, Dingle on Tuesday afternoon for 2pm.

Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Samuel Gibson, Figart, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Samuel Gibson, Figart, Raphoe. Predeceased by his late wife Frances. Much-loved father of Sidney and wife Madelene, daughter Fiona and husband John, son Ian and wife Moira, daughter Christine and partner Thomas, daughter Heather and husband Joe, son Andrew and partner Stephanie. Beloved grandfather of Edel, Davina, Zara, Asha, Ian, Aaron, Tori, Charlie, Sophie, Kerry, Harry, Alex, Joshua, Ruairi, Hannah and Katie, great grandchildren, Tommy and Elsie.

He will be deeply missed by his sister Evelyn Kerrigan and Brothers Victor and Arty Gibson. His remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm this evening. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, February 22 at 1.30pm for 2pm Funeral Service in St Eunan’s Cthederal Raphoe, followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.



Mary Shiels, née Scott, Ballywhoriskey, Fanad

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Mary Shiels, née Scott, Ballywhoriskey, Fanad.

Wake for family and close friends in the family home on Monday, February 21 from 11am.

Requiem mass in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty on Tuesday, Feburary 22 at 12 o’clock with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on St Mary’s Fanavolty Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Fanad Day Centre c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott, Funeral Director.



Mary T McLaughlin, Malin Road, Carndonagh, formerly of Drumnaskea, Malin Head

The death has occurred of Mary T McLaughlin, Malin Road, Carndonagh, formerly of Drumnaskea, Malin Head.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 5pm this evening, Sunday.

Funeral leaving her late home on Tuesday, February 22 at 10:15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Mary Kelly (née McLaughlin),Cahir, Tipperary and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly (née McLaughlin),Cahir, Tipperary and Carndonagh.

Mary wife of the late Michael, passed away unexpectedly at home in her 96th year. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Patrick, Michael and Kieran, daughters Maria (Seery) and Jacinta, daughters in law Noreen and Meredith, grandchildren George, Jack, Cian and Mickey, nephews Colm, Oliver and Gerard, cousin Philomena, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 2pm to 6pm. Mary's funeral cortége will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church Cahir for Requiem Mass at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Timothy (Teddy) Doherty, Strand Road, Derrybeg

The death has taken place at his home of Teddy Doherty, Strand Road, Derrybeg. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, daughter Moira, sons, Patrick and Brian, sisters; Máire (Murtagh) and Sheila (Sweeney), brothers, Hughie, Pádraig and Seamus, daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Jamie, Evan and Cara and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother Owenie.

His remains will repose at his home from 6pm this evening, Saturday. Rosary at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Chapel Derrybeg tomorrow, Monday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Family time after rosary until 11am.



Bridie Synott, Tubbercurry, Sligo and Malin

The death has occurred of Bridie Synott, née Faul, Mountain Road, Tubbercurry and formerly of Church Street, Tubbercurry, County Sligo peacefully, in St John's Hospital Sligo.

Predeceased by her husband Robert, her twin sister Madge, and other siblings Josie, Winnie, Mary, Tommy Eddie, Jimmy, Johnny and Patsy. Bridie will be deeply mourned by her daughter Margaret , son Willie, daughter-in-law Karola, grandchildren Luke, Ella, Gavin, Zara and Gwen, brother Charlie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and great friends.

Bridie will be reposing in the Morahan Funeral Home Tubbercurry on this Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive in St John Evanaglist Church Tubbercurry for 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. The funeral cortége will leave the Morahan Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive in St Patrick's cemetery, Aughaclay, Malin for burial at 2pm approximately.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on TubbercurryCloonacool.com/webcam.

Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, we advise to refrain from handshaking in the funeral home, church and cemetery.

Michael Duffy, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Duffy, West End, Bundoran, Donegal and Strokestown, County Roscommon.

The retired Garda superintendent died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved father of the late Colette Carney. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maeve, sons Joe and Oliver, daughters Breege, Maeve, Aileen, Laura and Rachel, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his beloved 19 grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his many relatives, neighbours, friends and past colleagues.

Reposing at the family home on Sunday, February 20 from 3pm to 6pm. Please adhere to the current regulations regarding Covid-19.

House private at all other times please. Removal from the family home on Monday morning February 21 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown Rd, Bundoran.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations in Memory of Michael to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of donation box at family home or to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Joseph Gallagher, Australia and Cloghan

The sudden death has occurred in Australia of Joseph Gallagher, formerly of Ardlaghan, Cloghan.

Brother of Seamus and Eugene Gallagher.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

