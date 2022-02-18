Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, February 18

The following deaths have taken place:

John Doherty, Buncrana



The death has occurred at his home of John Doherty (Walls), Middle Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral leaving there at 10am on Saturday morning, February 19 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family flowers only please.

Kenneth McDermott, Curraghamone, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Kenneth Mc Dermott, Curraghamone, Ballybofey F93 YW3Y, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, after a long illness, bravely borne.

Beloved son of the late Michael and Josephine, much loved brother of Chris and Derek. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers, sisters in law Maria and Margaret, nephews Joshua and Chris, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Sally McHenry Murphy, Cork / Moville

The death has occurred peacefully at Cork University Hospital, of Sally McHenry Murphy, Ballinagree, Macroom, Cork and formerly of Moville.



Beloved wife of Patrick and loving mother of Robert, Colin, and Hugh, she is very deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters-in-law Sonia, Lena, and Jane, grandchildren Jessica, Holly, Thomas, Amelia, Lottie, Blake, Bonnie, and Lucas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her remains will repose at her home in Ballinagree (P12 DH26) on Thursday from 5pm with prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday in St John's Church, Ballinagree at 11am, and can be viewed at http://www.munsterfunerallivestream.ie/sally-mchenry-murphy

Following Requiem Mass, her remains will return to Donegal where her life will be celebrated on Saturday at 3.00pm in St Columba's Church, Ballinacrea, Lecarnery with burial afterwards in Ballinacrea Cemetery.

Gráinne Friel, Kindrum, Fanad / Monaghan

The death has occurred peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Gráinne Friel (née O'Doherty), Maghernalaght, Kindrum, Fanad and formerly of Monaghan.

Predeceased by her husband James, she is deeply regretted by her daughters Eileen Friel (Maghernalaght), Roisin McBride (Letterkenny), Martina Hegarty (Boston), Teresa Mullaney (Kindrum), Nuala Friel Wright (Boston) and her son Kevin (Boston). Sadly missed by her brother Michael E O'Doherty (Dunfanaghy), her sister Brid O'Doherty (Ballyheerin), grandchildren Áine, Catherine, Nicholas and Owen, sons-in-law Ray Moore, Paddy McBride (RIP), Denis Hegarty, Noel Mullaney and Steve Wright, all her extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Fanavolty followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. he Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary's Fanavolty & St. Columba's Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired to Fanad Day Care Centre c/o any family member. T

John Harkin, Killea and formerly Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Harkin; New Houses, Killea and formerly from Moville.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 9.45am for 11am Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, Moville followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Joseph Gallagher, Australia and Cloghan

The sudden death has occurred in Australia of Joseph Gallagher, formerly of Ardlaghan, Cloghan.

Brother of Seamus and Eugene Gallagher.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Eileen Ward, Perth, Scotland and Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in Perth, Scotland of Eileen Ward and formerly of Bunawillan, Kincasslagh.

Her remains are arriving home on Thursday going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for approximately 5.30pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Maureen Temple, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Maureen Temple (née Flanagan), Tyrcallen, Stranorlar.



Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Marie, Rose, John, and Geraldine, devoted Granny to Emma Jane and Odhrán, mother in law of Noel and Brenda.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughters, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Jimmy Bradley, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Jimmy Bradley, Liscarna House, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly Listillion, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by brothers and sisters Laurence, Fr Joe, Patsy, Liam, Maureen Browne and Veronica Meehan.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Jennie, sons Louie, Philadelphia, Dessie, Gortnavern, Brendan, Philadelphia and Shaun, Letterkenny, daughters Deirdre, Philadelphia, Sínead, Letterkenny, Lorna, Letterkenny and Siobhan, Letterkenny, grandchildren, sisters Angela Toner, Letterkenny, Ita Rattigan, Mullingar, Bridie Gildea, Magherennan, and brother, Louis, Listillion, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Jimmy’s remains are reposing at his late residence. Family and close friends are welcome on Thursday up to 9pm (Rosary).

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Donna Boyle, Ardara, and formerly of Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Donna Boyle, (née Dunnion) Kentucky, Ardara, and formerly of Barnesmore, Donegal Town.



Beloved wife of Brendan, much loved mother of Eoghan and Aoibhinn, treasured daughter of Danny and Marian Dunnion and dear sister to Barry and Donal and her extended family. Sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours and friends.



Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am, going to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

