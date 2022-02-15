Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, February 15, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Donna Boyle, Ardara, and formerly of Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Donna Boyle, (née Dunnion) Kentucky, Ardara, and formerly of Barnesmore, Donegal Town.



Beloved wife of Brendan, much loved mother of Eoghan and Aoibhinn, treasured daughter of Danny and Marian Dunnion and dear sister to Barry and Donal and her extended family. Sadly missed by her relatives neighbours and friends.



Her remains will leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday February 15t at 2.30pm travelling via Ballybofey and Donegal Town to arrive at her late residence at approximately 4.30pm.

The house is strictly private please on Tuesday evening, and will be opened to the public from 12 noon on Wednesday.



Funeral from there on Friday morning, February 18 at 10.30am, going to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon.

Margaret Hennigan, Woodhill, Ardara

The peaceful death has occurred of Margaret Hennigan (née Farrelly) Woodhill, Ardara.

Sadly missed by her sons Harry, John, Malcolm, David and her daughter Clare, her sisters Agnes, Nel, and Phylis, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her neighbours, friends and extended family members. Predeceased by her husband Harold.

Remains reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening.

Removal from her residence on Thursday at 10.40am going to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Please adhere to current HSE guidelines in relation to mask wearing when attending the wake and funeral.

Brendan Doran, Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Brendan Doran, Cashel, Rossnowlagh and Kilkeel, Co Down.

Beloved husband, father, grandad and brother passed away suddenly. Bereaved by his loving wife Marian, daughters Brenda and Maddy, sons-in-law Ciaràn and Owen. Adored by his grandkids Caitlín, Conàn, Dàithi, Seàn and Caolàn, his brothers and sisters Hugh, Bernie, Gerard, Margo and Joan; nephew, nieces and in-laws.

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday, February 15 from 2pm until 8pm. Walkthrough only due to Covid-19 regulations. House private to family and close friends at all other times.

Removal from the family home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cashelard for 11am Mass of the Resurrection followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Mary's Meals c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any other family member.

Face coverings to be worn at home and church.

Elizabeth Caulfield, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Caulfield (née Hyland) Shanwalla, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late John and much-loved mother of Michael, Clonboo, Galway; Mary, Ballybofey; Seamus, Knocknacarra, Galway; Imelda, Laurencetown, Ballinalsoe; Ann Marie, Castleknock, Co. Dublin and Stella, Tooreen, Co Mayo.

Dearly loved sister of Ned and the late Jack, Fred Paddy, Jim, Christy, Eileen, Della, and Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brother, sisters in law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at the home of her daughter Mary McGranaghan, Teevickmoy, Ballybofey.

Removal from there at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 15 to the family home at Shanwalla, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, arriving at approximately 3pm, to repose overnight. Removal from there on Wednesday, February 16 to St Mary’s Church, Tooreen, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the Old Friary graveyard, Ballyhaunis.

Joseph Sweeney, Ballyliffen

The death has occurred of Joseph Sweeney, Ballyliffin, Clonmany, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Tuesday, February 15, at 11.30am, going to St Mary's Church Clonmany for requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Cathal McGlynn, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Cathal Mc Glynn, Ardlaghan, Cloghan at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and staff.

Cathal is survived by his parents Anthony and Grace, brothers Patrick, Conal and his partner Nelda, nephews, Mathew and Dylan.

Cathal's remains are reposing at his brothers Conals' home, Upper Brockagh (Eircode F93E7DO).

Funeral leaving at 10.30am on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church if Our Lady of Perpetual, Succour, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Cill Mhuire. Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish Webcam. http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn.

