The following deaths have taken place:

- Brendan Doran, Rnossnowlagh

- Elizabeth Caulfield - Ballybofey

- Joseph Sweeney, Ballyliffin, Donegal

- Cathal Mc Glynn, Ardlaghan, Cloghan

- Junko Okura, Burt

Brendan Doran, Rnossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Brendan Doran, Cashel, Rossnowlagh and Kilkeel, Co Down.

Beloved husband, father, grandad and brother passed away suddenly. Bereaved by his loving wife Marian, daughters Brenda and Maddy, sons-in-law Ciaràn and Owen. Adored by his grandkids Caitlín, Conàn, Dàithi, Seàn & Caolàn, hs brothers and sisters Hugh, Bernie, Gerard, Margo and Joan. All nephew, nieces and in-laws. Reposing at the family home on Tuesday, February 15 from 2pm until 8 pm.

Walkthrough only due to Covid-19 regulations. House private to family and close friends at all other times. Removal from the family home on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cashelard for 11 am Mass of the Resurrection followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Mary's Meals c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any other family member.

Face coverings to be worn at home and church.

Elizabeth Caulfield - Ballybofey



The death has occurred of Elizabeth Caulfield (née Hyland) Shanwalla, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late John and much-loved mother of Michael, Clonboo, Galway; Mary, Ballybofey; Seamus, Knocknacarra, Galway; Imelda, Laurencetown, Ballinalsoe; Ann Marie, Castleknock, Co. Dublin and Stella, Tooreen, Co Mayo.

Dearly loved sister of Ned and the late Jack, Fred Paddy, Jim, Christy, Eileen, Della, and Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brother, sisters in law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at the home of her daughter Mary McGranaghan, Teevickmoy, Ballybofey, on Monday, February 14 from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal from her daughter’s home at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 15 to the family home at Shanwalla, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, arriving at approx 3pm, to repose overnight. Removal from there on Wednesday, Februarty 16 to St Mary’s Church, Tooreen, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the Old Friary graveyard, Ballyhaunis.

Joseph Sweeney

The death has occurred of Joseph Sweeney, Ballyliffin, Clonmany, Donegal, at Letterkenny University Hospital. His remains are leaving Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain top Letterkenny, today (Sunday) at 3pm, going to his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, February 15, at 11.30am, going to St Mary's Church Clonmany for requiem Mass at 12pm, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Cathal McGlynn

It is with deep regret and sadness we announce the death of Cathal Mc Glynn, Ardlaghan, Cloghan, County Donegal at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and staff. Cathal is survived by his parents Anthony and Grace, brothers Patrick, Conal and his partner Nelda, nephews, Mathew and Dylan.

Cathal's remains are reposing at his brothers Conals' Home, Upper Brockagh, Eircode F93E7DO from 6pm today, Sunday 13th.

May Cathal's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Funeral leaving at 10.30am on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church if Our Lady of Perpetual, Succour, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Cill Mhuire. Cemetery.

The Gentle Clasp that holds our hand must loosen and let go.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish Webcam. http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn.

Junko Okura, Burt

The death has occurred of Junko Okura at the Donegal Hospice of Junko Okura, Smyth’s House, Blanket Nook, Burt.

Beloved wife of Énrí Mac Aodha, much-loved mother of Míchéal, Ciarán and Clare and dearly loved grandmother of Aya June.

Private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, grandchild and family circle.

