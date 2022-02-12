Search

12 Feb 2022

Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, February 12, 2022

Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, February 12, 2022

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Feb 2022 10:47 AM

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Cleary, Ballyshannon

- Gertie Boyle, Falcarragh

- Terence McNally, Moville

- Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh


John Cleary, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of John Cleary, Dunmuckrin, Ballyshannon, peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinsole, Laghey.

John is predeceased by his father James, mother Agnes, brothers Michael and Patsy. He will be sadly missed by his sister Marie, brother in law Milo, nephew Peadar, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGee's funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Sunday from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Removal on Monday from the funeral home at 10.15am; travelling via Drumacrin, Rathmore and Dunmuckrin to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock, with interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Mhic Shuibhne patients comfort fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private please.

Gertie Boyle, Falcarragh

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Gertie Boyle (nee Mc Guire), Falcarragh.

Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her loving family Pat, Bernie, Seanie, Maureen, Angela, and Denise, her sons in law and daughters in law, sister Bridgin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her remains will repose at her late residence with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, February 13 at 1.30pm in St Finnian’s Church, Falcarragh, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family and friends only please, and on the morning of the Funeral.

Please adhere to current guidelines Regarding social distancing hand shaking and wearing of face masks.

The Funeral mass can be viewed live on https//www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church or Sweeney Funeral Directors’ Facebook page.


Terence McNally, Moville

The death has taken place in Castletown, Geoghegan, Co Westmeath of Terence McNally, formerly of Carrownaffe, Moville.

Funeral Mass will be held today Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.


Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh

The death has occurred of Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh.  

She passed away peacefully, at home in Ruislip, surrounded by her loving family, on January 30. 

Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband, Frank, and her siblings Mary, Duncan, James, Tony, Kathleen and Andrew. Beloved and forever cherished mum of her daughters Catherine, Anne, Maureen, Geraldine and Siobhan and son Kevin. Bridie will also be greatly missed by her daughter-in-law, Maureen, and son-in-law, Mark, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relations and friends.  

Funeral from the family home  Carrowhubbock South, Enniscrone to the Church of Our Lady Assumed Into Heaven, Enniscrone, Sligo for Requiem Mass at 1pm today, Saturday, February 12 followed by burial in St Patrick’s cemetery, Kilglass. Funeral will be live streamed on churchtv.ie/enniscrone.


 If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media