Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, February 12, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Cleary, Ballyshannon

- Gertie Boyle, Falcarragh

- Terence McNally, Moville

- Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh



John Cleary, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of John Cleary, Dunmuckrin, Ballyshannon, peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinsole, Laghey.

John is predeceased by his father James, mother Agnes, brothers Michael and Patsy. He will be sadly missed by his sister Marie, brother in law Milo, nephew Peadar, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGee's funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Sunday from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Removal on Monday from the funeral home at 10.15am; travelling via Drumacrin, Rathmore and Dunmuckrin to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock, with interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Mhic Shuibhne patients comfort fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private please.

Gertie Boyle, Falcarragh

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Gertie Boyle (nee Mc Guire), Falcarragh.

Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her loving family Pat, Bernie, Seanie, Maureen, Angela, and Denise, her sons in law and daughters in law, sister Bridgin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her remains will repose at her late residence with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, February 13 at 1.30pm in St Finnian’s Church, Falcarragh, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family and friends only please, and on the morning of the Funeral.

Please adhere to current guidelines Regarding social distancing hand shaking and wearing of face masks.

The Funeral mass can be viewed live on https//www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church or Sweeney Funeral Directors’ Facebook page.



Terence McNally, Moville

The death has taken place in Castletown, Geoghegan, Co Westmeath of Terence McNally, formerly of Carrownaffe, Moville.

Funeral Mass will be held today Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.



Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh

The death has occurred of Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh.

She passed away peacefully, at home in Ruislip, surrounded by her loving family, on January 30.

Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband, Frank, and her siblings Mary, Duncan, James, Tony, Kathleen and Andrew. Beloved and forever cherished mum of her daughters Catherine, Anne, Maureen, Geraldine and Siobhan and son Kevin. Bridie will also be greatly missed by her daughter-in-law, Maureen, and son-in-law, Mark, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relations and friends.

Funeral from the family home Carrowhubbock South, Enniscrone to the Church of Our Lady Assumed Into Heaven, Enniscrone, Sligo for Requiem Mass at 1pm today, Saturday, February 12 followed by burial in St Patrick’s cemetery, Kilglass. Funeral will be live streamed on churchtv.ie/enniscrone.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.