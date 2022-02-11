Search

11 Feb 2022

Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, February 11

11 Feb 2022 6:20 PM

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Cleary, Ballyshannon

- Gertie Boyle, Falcarragh

- Terence McNally, Moville

- Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh

John Cleary, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of John Cleary, Dunmuckrin, Ballyshannon.

He passed away peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinsole, Laghey.

Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Gertie Boyle, Falcarragh

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Gertie Boyle (nee Mc Guire), Falcarragh. Predeceased by her husband John.
Sadly missed by her loving family Pat, Bernie, Seanie, Maureen, Angela, and Denise, her sons in law and daughters in law, sister Bridgin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her remains will repose at her late residence from 7pm on Friday, February 11, with Rosary nightly at 9pm.
Funeral Mass on Sunday, February 13 at 1.30pm in St Finnian’s Church, Falcarragh, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.
House private to family and friends only please, and on the morning of the Funeral.
Please adhere to current guidelines Regarding social distancing hand shaking and wearing of face masks.
The Funeral mass can be viewed live on https//www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church or Sweeney Funeral Directors’ Facebook page.

Terence McNally, Moville

The death has taken place in Castletown, Geoghegan, Co Westmeath of Terence McNally, formerly of Carrownaffe, Moville.

Remains will arrive in St Pius X Church Moville, Friday, February 11 at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.

Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh

The death has occurred of Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh.  

She passed away peacefully, at home in Ruislip, surrounded by her loving family, on January 30. 

Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband, Frank, and her siblings Mary, Duncan, James, Tony, Kathleen and Andrew. Beloved and forever cherished mum of her daughters Catherine, Anne, Maureen, Geraldine and Siobhan and son Kevin. Bridie will also be greatly missed by her daughter-in-law, Maureen, and son-in-law, Mark, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relations and friends.  

Reposing at the family home Carrowhubbock South, Enniscrone on Friday from 6.30pm until 9.00pm. 

Funeral will arrive to Church of Our Lady Assumed Into Heaven, Enniscrone, Sligo for Requiem Mass at 1pm on Saturday, February 12 followed by burial in St Patrick’s cemetery, Kilglass. Funeral will be live streamed on churchtv.ie/enniscrone.

 

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.

Local News

