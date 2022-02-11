Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, February 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Arthur White, Quigley’s Point

- Terence McNally, Moville

- Charlie Toye, Urbalshiney, Milford

- Margaret McBrearty, Raphoe

- Catherine Wilkin, Magheraroarty, Creeslough

- Marie Keating, Ozanam house, Bundoran and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh

- John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana

Arthur White, Quigley’s Point



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Arthur White, Clunelly, Quigley’s Point.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am at St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net.

Terence McNally, Moville



The death has taken place in Castletown, Geoghegan, Co Westmeath of Terence McNally, formerly of Carrownaffe, Moville.

Remains will arrive in St Pius X Church Moville, Friday, February 11 at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.

Charlie Toye, Urbalshiney, Milford

The sudden death has taken place of Charlie Toye, Urbalshinney, Milford. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters Tara and Emma, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Tara Wilkie's residence 1, Radharc na Cuain, Coylin Court, Ramelton F92 K4X0.

Removal from there at 10.20am on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass in St.Peter's Church, Milford followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Please adhere to current guidelines re handshaking and mask wearing.

Margaret McBrearty, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Margaret McBrearty (née Lynch), McBride Street, Raphoe, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, January 21 at her daughter's home in Bourne, England.

She spent all her 95 years of putting others needs before her own, she loved her family dearly. Her zest for life and sparkle never faded. A great seamstress and musician, who loved to sing, cook and tell a joke. Our loss is profound, for there will never be another that will take the place of our dear Mother, Granny, Great-Granny, Auntie and friend.

She will be sorely missed by her children Gerald, James, Patrick and Margaret, her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and sadly missed by the extended Lynch and McBrearty families and friends.

She will be returning home to Drumoghill to be laid to rest alongside her husband Patrick who passed away in 2015, her dear parents and her brother James.

Her remains will repose at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe on the Thursday from 5 pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral from Kelly’s on Friday Morning at 10.10am going via Drumatoland, to St Columbus Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please and a kind request that any donations are made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Catherine Wilkin, Magheroarty, Creeslough

The death has occurred of Catherine Wilkin (nee Alcorn) of Magheroarty, Creeslough.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, husband John, daughter Charlene and partner John, son David, daughter-in-law Miriam, sister Annie and brother-in-law Andrew, brother Robert and sister-in-law Geraldine, nieces and nephews and all family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at the family home.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday at 1.30 pm for service in St John’s Church, Ballymore at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private on morning of the funeral family and close friends only.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital and The Donegal Hospice c/o of any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Marie Keating, Ozanam house, Bundoran and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Marie Keating, Ozanam house, Bundoran and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, retired staff member of the Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh

She passed away peacefully at Ozanam house.

Her remains are reposing at McGee's Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Thursday until 8pm.

Removal from the funeral home on Friday at 10.15am traveling via Cluain Barron to arrive at St Patricks Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St Bridgets Cemetery, Ballintra.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ozanam House patients comfort fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh

The death has occurred of Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh.

She passed away peacefully, at home in Ruislip, surrounded by her loving family, on January 30.

Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband, Frank, and her siblings Mary, Duncan, James, Tony, Kathleen and Andrew. Beloved and forever cherished mum of her daughters Catherine, Anne, Maureen, Geraldine and Siobhan and son Kevin. Bridie will also be greatly missed by her daughter-in-law, Maureen, and son-in-law, Mark, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relations and friends.

Reposing at the family home Carrowhubbock South, Enniscrone on Friday from 6.30pm until 9.00pm.

Funeral will arrive to Church of Our Lady Assumed Into Heaven, Enniscrone, Sligo for Requiem Mass at 1pm on Saturday, February 12 followed by burial in St Patrick’s cemetery, Kilglass. Funeral will be live streamed on churchtv.ie/enniscrone.

John McGee, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his residence of John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Mary, much-loved father of Malcolm, Rory, Karl, Matthew, Aileen and Doreen and dear brother of Mary McGonagle, (Buncrana), Sheila McLaughlin, (Leicester), Pat, (Wembley), Seamus, (London), the late Pauline Shaw and George.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from his home Friday at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice and The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.