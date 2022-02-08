Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, February 8, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Marie Keating, Ozanam house, Bundoran and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh

- Mary Duffy (née Houston), 19 Drumman Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Lettermore, Drumkeen

- Jean Davidson (Née Kerr / Carr) late of Helen Street, Derry and Carrickfinn

- John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana

- Desmond Wallace, Donegal Town

- Neil McElhinney, Meath and Doochary

- Josie McKelvey, Fintown

- Charlie Gallagher, Donegal Town and Shrove

- Sam Coll, Annagry

Marie Keating, Ozanam house, Bundoran and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Marie Keating, Ozanam house, Bundoran and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. She passed away peacefully at Ozanam house.



Retired staff member of the Franciscan friary, Rossnowlagh. Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.



All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819

Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh

The death has occurred of Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh.

She passed away peacefully, at home in Ruislip, surrounded by her loving family, on January 30, 2022.

Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband, Frank, and her siblings Mary, Duncan, James, Tony, Kathleen and Andrew. Beloved and forever cherished mum of her daughters Catherine, Anne, Maureen, Geraldine and Siobhan and son Kevin. Bridie will also be greatly missed by her daughter-in-law, Maureen, and son-in-law, Mark, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relations and friends.

Reposing at the family home Carrowhubbock South, Enniscrone on Friday, February 11 from 6.30pm until 9.00pm.

Funeral will arrive to Church Our Lady Assumed Into Heaven, Enniscrone, Sligo for Requiem Mass at 1pm on Saturday, February 12 followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery, Kilglass. Funeral will be live streamed on churchtv.ie/enniscrone

Mary Duffy (née Houston), 19 Drumman Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Lettermore, Drumkeen

The death has took place on February 7, 2022, at the Royal Victoria Hospital of Mary Duffy (née Houston), 19 Drumman Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Lettermore, Drumkeen.

Beloved wife of Frankie, much loved mother of Francis, Sara and Caroline, mother in law of Anne-Marie, Kevin and Paul, devoted granny of Jamie, Shea, Chelsea, Cillian, Scarlett, Jack and Oisín, much loved daughter of the late James and Mary Houston and sister of Kathleen, Breid, Grace, Teresa and the late John.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, February 10 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Killenagh at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Ward 4D, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Wake and funeral strictly private please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Donagheady Parish on YouTube

Jean Davidson (Née Kerr / Carr) late of Helen Street, Derry and Carrickfinn

The death has taken place of Jean Davidson (Née Kerr / Carr) late of Helen Street, Derry and Carrickfinn. She passed away peacefully at her daughters home, 25 Brookhill, Culmore Road, Derry.

Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Dermot, Grainne, Sean, and the late Colm. A much-loved grandmother of Elaine, Diarmuid, Connor, Aisling, Ryan, Enya, Eadaoin, Sean, Patrick, Darragh and Freja. Great grandmother, mother-in -law and sister of Anna.

Funeral from her home 25 Helen Street, Derry on Thursday morning, February 8 at 10.20am to St Eugene’s cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am.

Interment afterwards in the city cemetery.

John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his residence of John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Mary, much-loved father of Malcolm, Rory, Karl, Matthew, Aileen and Doreen and dear brother of Mary McGonagle, (Buncrana), Sheila McLaughlin, (Leicester), Pat, (Wembley), Seamus, (London), the late Pauline Shaw and George.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from his home Friday, February 11 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice and The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Desmond Wallace, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Desmond Wallace, Clar Road, Donegal Town.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Audrey, children Keith, Nigel, Dawn, Tanya and Nicola, sons and daughters in law, Sharon, Jayne, Andrew, John and Michael, grandchildren, Jordan, Courtney, Kaelyn, Scott, Bethany, Emma, Matthew, Jonah, Karl, Ethan, Jasmine, Grace, Jessica, Maya, Raonaid, Klara, Ciara and Elise, great-grandson, Theo, brother Samuel and extended family and friends. Predeceased by brothers, Ronnie, Billy and sister Meta.

Funeral service in Donegal Parish Church, 2pm, Wednesday, February 9, followed by burial in Glebe Cemetery, Donegal Town.

Funeral may be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes. House strictly private. Family flowers only please.

Neil McElhinney, Meath and Doochary



The death has occurred of Neil McElhinney, Woodlands, Navan, Meath and Doochary.

He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and the staff at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.

Predeceased by his parents Peter & Bridget and sister Nora. Very sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Darren, daughters Tracey and Siobhán, grandchildren Shane, Kyle, Amanda, Kayleigh and Dylan, daughters-in-law Bernie and Val, son-in-law John, sisters Margaret, Ann, Kathleen (London, UK) and Brídge (Castlebar, Mayo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Chapel Of Rest, Old Johnstown Navan (C15 C425) on Wednesday from 4pm followed by removal at 6pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Navan for 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am which can be viewed on https://www.navanparish.ie/livestream. Burial afterwards in St Finian’s Cemetery.

Josie McKelvey, Fintown

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Josie McKelvey, Fintown.

Reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass at 12noon on Wednesday, February 9 in Teach Pobail Cholmcille Naofa, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 8pm with house private afterwards until 11am the following day.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Teach Pobail Cholmcille Naofa Facebook page.

Charlie Gallagher, Donegal Town and Shrove

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Charlie Gallagher, late of Summerhill, Donegal Town and formerly of Shrove, Greencastle.

Charlie’s remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 6.30pm to 7pm, Monday, February 7.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Sam Coll, Annagry

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Sam Coll, Annagry.

Predeceased by his sister Sally. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Coll) and Bella (Gillespie), his brother Muiris and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his sister Mary (Charlie) Coll’s residence in Tóin an Bhaile, Rann na Feirste , Monday, February 7 from 6pm. Rosary both nights at 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday morning, February 9 at 11am in St Mary’s Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish Webcam and Facebook Page.

Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

